Read full article on original website
Related
Register Citizen
DOT: ‘Welcome to Connecticut’ sign ripped off at Rhode Island border
A thief or thieves went to some trouble to steal a “Welcome to Connecticut” sign that greets motorists at the Rhode Island border, officials said. The sign was secured with four locking bolts to 8-foot high posts on Route 165 in Voluntown, welcoming drives from Exeter, R.I. It was discovered missing last week, state Department of Transportation spokesperson Kafi Rouse said Thursday.
Register Citizen
CT sees rise in 211 requests for rental assistance this year
The rising cost of housing, paired with inflation and other factors, has made it difficult for some families to pay their rent, forcing some to forego other necessities like food and health care in order to keep a roof over their heads. More than 50,000 people have called the state’s...
Register Citizen
Eleven cannabis lawsuits filed against CT have been consolidated
Eleven lawsuits against the state filed by hopeful but denied cannabis producers and retailers, have been consolidated, according to a court filing this week. Only one suit, filed by Farmington-based Core Cult LLC, has not been included, as the plaintiff “has not responded to requests” concerning the motion.
Register Citizen
Top Connecticut court orders new trial for murder convict
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's highest court on Friday overturned a man's murder conviction and ordered a new trial, saying a state prosecutor improperly commented during closing arguments on the man exercising his right to remain silent before the trial. The state Supreme Court, in a 7-0 ruling, threw...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
‘Alarming:’ CT state police, DOT urge drivers to slow down as deadly crashes increase
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Speeding on the Connecticut’s roads and highways is still up from pre-COVID-19 levels, state officials said, warning motorists of the dangers of traveling too fast. Josh Morgan, a spokesperson with the state Department of Transportation, said safety in...
Register Citizen
‘Banks will not support it’: Buying legal cannabis in CT? Here’s how it will be handled
Travel to Massachusetts or over to New Jersey to buy cannabis. If you use a card, it’s likely the “budtender” will give you change in cash. You hand them your Visa or Mastercard, and they hand you your legally purchased cannabis products and maybe a dollar or so in change.
Register Citizen
CT State Police report over 3,500 calls Labor Day weekend so far
State troopers received more than 3,500 service calls so far this Labor Day weekend, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers reported 3,505 calls between Friday and 7 a.m. Sunday, including 166 speeding violations, 205 crashes, 403 traffic violations and 250 motorist assists. Two of the crashes involved serious injuries; one...
Register Citizen
Police investigate death of man after trooper's stun gun use
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut state police are investigating a man's death four days after a state trooper shot him with a stun gun, authorities said Friday. Ryan Marzi, 38, of Hebron, died unexpectedly in his sleep on Aug. 28, according to an obituary prepared by his family. A memorial service was scheduled for Friday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Since 2016, nearly 900 vehicles have struck train bridges: Here’s how some CT towns compare
The situation, inconvenient as it is, is not at all uncommon in Connecticut. There were 876 incidents of vehicles striking railroad bridges in Connecticut from 2016 through 2021, according to data from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. “Bridge strikes are happening too often,” Josh Morgan, spokesperson and communications manager for the...
Register Citizen
Looking for a COVID booster? Few, if any, appointments available in CT
Following the approval of updated vaccines, Connecticut residents are finding it difficult to get an appointment for a COVID-19 booster shot. Susannah Chen of West Hartford said her husband is planning a trip for work, so she’ll be driving up to Chicopee, Mass. to get boosted: “So far the CVS website has zero appointments for the entire state. If you live in Stamford, they direct you to White Plains, N.Y. Nothing for Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport.”
Register Citizen
Prepare to pay more for heating oil this winter in CT
With heating oil prices inching up slightly heading into the back half of August, Connecticut homeowners could face $1,700 more in their heating bills through next May if prices do not budge from their current levels. Statewide the third week of August, retail heating oil prices in Connecticut were averaging...
Register Citizen
‘Minor’ traffic disruption likely in Sandy Hook for water pump replacement work starting Tuesday
NEWTOWN - Residents should expect “minor” traffic disruptions such as detours as soon as Tuesday, when Aquarion Water Co. begins construction to replace equipment at its Sandy Hook pump station, the utility said in a release. Replacement work at the pump station at Bancroft Road and Alpine Drive...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
PD body camera footage shows Ridgefield cop explaining why he shot bear on his Newtown property
NEWTOWN — In the hour or so after an off-duty Ridgefield cop shot a beloved black bear, officers from multiple law enforcement agencies descended on his Newtown property to examine the animal and question the homeowner about why he killed the bear with his AR-15 rifle. Body camera videos...
Register Citizen
National Weather Service says rainy weather expected for Labor Day
Wet and stormy conditions are expected for the rest of the Labor Day weekend, the National Weather Service says. Sunday morning will be dry and mostly cloudy before giving way to a chance of showers and an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon, according to the NWS. It will also be warm, with a high temperature in the mid-80s.
Register Citizen
Here's when Connecticut's summer eateries close for 2022 season
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As the summer draws to a close, time is running out to grab some homemade ice cream or lobster rolls at several of Connecticut's seasonal eateries. Here's when some of Connecticut's seasonal eateries will close for the 2022 season:
Comments / 0