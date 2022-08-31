Following the approval of updated vaccines, Connecticut residents are finding it difficult to get an appointment for a COVID-19 booster shot. Susannah Chen of West Hartford said her husband is planning a trip for work, so she’ll be driving up to Chicopee, Mass. to get boosted: “So far the CVS website has zero appointments for the entire state. If you live in Stamford, they direct you to White Plains, N.Y. Nothing for Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport.”

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO