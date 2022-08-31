ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

DOT: ‘Welcome to Connecticut’ sign ripped off at Rhode Island border

A thief or thieves went to some trouble to steal a “Welcome to Connecticut” sign that greets motorists at the Rhode Island border, officials said. The sign was secured with four locking bolts to 8-foot high posts on Route 165 in Voluntown, welcoming drives from Exeter, R.I. It was discovered missing last week, state Department of Transportation spokesperson Kafi Rouse said Thursday.
VOLUNTOWN, CT
CT sees rise in 211 requests for rental assistance this year

The rising cost of housing, paired with inflation and other factors, has made it difficult for some families to pay their rent, forcing some to forego other necessities like food and health care in order to keep a roof over their heads. More than 50,000 people have called the state’s...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eleven cannabis lawsuits filed against CT have been consolidated

Eleven lawsuits against the state filed by hopeful but denied cannabis producers and retailers, have been consolidated, according to a court filing this week. Only one suit, filed by Farmington-based Core Cult LLC, has not been included, as the plaintiff “has not responded to requests” concerning the motion.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Top Connecticut court orders new trial for murder convict

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's highest court on Friday overturned a man's murder conviction and ordered a new trial, saying a state prosecutor improperly commented during closing arguments on the man exercising his right to remain silent before the trial. The state Supreme Court, in a 7-0 ruling, threw...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
CT State Police report over 3,500 calls Labor Day weekend so far

State troopers received more than 3,500 service calls so far this Labor Day weekend, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers reported 3,505 calls between Friday and 7 a.m. Sunday, including 166 speeding violations, 205 crashes, 403 traffic violations and 250 motorist assists. Two of the crashes involved serious injuries; one...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Police investigate death of man after trooper's stun gun use

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut state police are investigating a man's death four days after a state trooper shot him with a stun gun, authorities said Friday. Ryan Marzi, 38, of Hebron, died unexpectedly in his sleep on Aug. 28, according to an obituary prepared by his family. A memorial service was scheduled for Friday afternoon.
HEBRON, CT
Looking for a COVID booster? Few, if any, appointments available in CT

Following the approval of updated vaccines, Connecticut residents are finding it difficult to get an appointment for a COVID-19 booster shot. Susannah Chen of West Hartford said her husband is planning a trip for work, so she’ll be driving up to Chicopee, Mass. to get boosted: “So far the CVS website has zero appointments for the entire state. If you live in Stamford, they direct you to White Plains, N.Y. Nothing for Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
Prepare to pay more for heating oil this winter in CT

With heating oil prices inching up slightly heading into the back half of August, Connecticut homeowners could face $1,700 more in their heating bills through next May if prices do not budge from their current levels. Statewide the third week of August, retail heating oil prices in Connecticut were averaging...
CONNECTICUT STATE
National Weather Service says rainy weather expected for Labor Day

Wet and stormy conditions are expected for the rest of the Labor Day weekend, the National Weather Service says. Sunday morning will be dry and mostly cloudy before giving way to a chance of showers and an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon, according to the NWS. It will also be warm, with a high temperature in the mid-80s.
ENVIRONMENT
Here's when Connecticut's summer eateries close for 2022 season

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As the summer draws to a close, time is running out to grab some homemade ice cream or lobster rolls at several of Connecticut's seasonal eateries. Here's when some of Connecticut's seasonal eateries will close for the 2022 season:
CONNECTICUT STATE

