coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Commission Discussed San Rafael School Incident
The Community Police Oversight Commission discussed the August 14, 2022 San Rafael Elementary Incident at the end of their agenda. The meeting began with roll call, public comment for matters not on the agenda and approval of the August 4, 2022 meeting minutes. Staff provided administrative updates. One City of...
myburbank.com
Burbank Schools Lose Another Principal
On Wednesday afternoon, Dr. Oscar Macias released a letter to parents that he will be stepping down as Principal on September 30 to take a job in the Glendale Unified School District as the Director of Equity, Access, and Family Engagement. Macias becomes the eighth of 19 Principals to now...
coloradoboulevard.net
Finance Commissioner Zhen Tao Announces Bid for South Pasadena City Treasurer
SOUTH PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Currently serving her second term on the South Pasadena Finance Commission, Zhen Tao will seek the city-wide office of City Treasurer for South Pasadena in November’s general election. By News Desk. Zhen has 20 years of experience in finance, primarily in investment and portfolio...
Long Beach schools battle heat wave on first day of school
Long Beach school officials and staff took measures to keep kids cool at schools with and without school-wide air conditioning.
precinctreporter.com
Youth and Adult Paid Training Programs
Some of the goals that grew out of the police killing of George Floyd are bringing millions in funding to support housing and health, along with a recent budget infusion set to get Long Beach ready for careers. It’s time to get it while the getting is good. Eli...
coloradoboulevard.net
Dog Days of Summer: Pasadena Playhouse Village Park to Welcome Furry Friends
The City of Pasadena and the Playhouse Village Association have announced the Grand Opening of Playhouse Village Park, to be held Saturday, September 10, 2022. A warm welcome has been extended to dogs and their human companions, who are invited to join the festivities at 10:00 am (following ribbon-cutting and speeches that begin at 9:00 am.)
Long Beach went back to school today. Here’s what’s new in the LBUSD this year
Longer kindergarten, later high school start times and a lot fewer masks: School looks different this year in Long Beach. The post Long Beach went back to school today. Here’s what’s new in the LBUSD this year appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood residents file complaints with DA over requirements to appear on the ballot
Inglewood will host local elections Nov. 8 with a final list of candidates being listed on the City Clerk’s website. Behind the scenes, 2UrbanGirls has been copied on a litany of emails from candidates filing complaints with the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Public Integrity Unit over last minute requirements imposed on them by the city clerk.
Santa Monica Mirror
Santa Monica City Council Approves Emergency Eviction Moratorium
Council Also Approves Measure To Cap The General Adjustment At 3% On November Ballot. The City of Santa Monica announced on its Facebook page that residents can apply for rent relief and for eviction protection starting on August 29 through September 12. The relief and eviction protection was offered because of The 2022 General Adjustment of 6% that allows landlords to raise rents up to $140 on rent-controlled units. You can apply here.
UCI sweatshirts sold at Orange County Costco stores mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine"
A mistake that UC Irvine would rather forget has gained a rabid fan base online.UC Irvine sweatshirts sold at a Costco in Irvine were mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine" and students, alumni, and even people with no link to the school are finding it urresistible. Sorry, irresistible. "It's definitely like a novelty item that a lot of students are gonna want," one student said. "I would definitely show it off, be a little proud that they're reppin the merch."Photos of the misspelled sweatshirts were posted online, and now people are desperate to find them online."if anyone who knows how to get this stupid sweater, I am willing to go to LENGTHS," jabari macdonald tweeted alongside screenshots of the Costco display."I think its pretty funny and UCI should maybe consider changing the name of the school. I think its pretty iconic," another student said. A UCI spokesperson said the University was made aware of the defective merchandise over the weekend at three Costco stores in Orange County, and the stores "took immediate action to have the sweatshirts removed."Costco declined to comment on the misprinted merchandise.
easyreadernews.com
Suspend outdoor watering, Hermosa, Redondo, PV
Residents of Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach, Palos Verdes and Hawthorne are asked to suspend outdoor watering from September 6 to September 20 to “to ensure we all continue to have enough water for health and safety..,” according to a press release issued Wednesday, August 31, by Cal Water, the area’s water supplier.
foxla.com
Chosen LA County residents will start getting $1,000 a month
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. "Given the huge number of L.A. County...
LA Residents Can Begin Deciding How City Should Spend Over $3 Million
Los Angeles residents can submit ideas beginning Thursday for how the city should spend more than $3 million in city funds through the city's Civil + Human Rights and Equity Department's LA REPAIR Participatory Budgeting Program.
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Labor Day: What’s Open, What’s Closed, Free Parking Day
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Pasadena City Hall and many City services will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day. Specific closures and exceptions are noted below. Pasadena Police and Fire Departments will continue to be staffed for all patrol, jail, fire, paramedic and other emergency services....
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Fair Just Announced Its New Theme and 2023 Dates
Labor Day Weekend is on fast approach, which may put thoughts of the LA County Fair in your ride-obsessed, treat-loving, quilt-admiring, pig-petting, concert-cheering mind. This is completely understandable, of course, due to the fact that the gargantuan to-do, which has long been billed as the "largest county fair in the nation," long took place on or around early September, coinciding with the holiday weekend for several decades.
Guaranteed Income Program Begins for 1,000 LA County Residents
Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday.
gardenavalleynews.org
Gardena puts Zum on Buses
Gardena found itself on Good Morning America last week, the focus of a story about the Zum company and how it makes school bus travel safer for children. According to their website, “Zum is student transportation completely transformed, putting safety and transparency at the forefront. It all comes together on an easy to use app that ensures the peace of mind that comes with knowing where your kids are in real time. A live bus map lets you know when the bus is coming, when your child arrives at school, and when they are heading home.”
NBC Los Angeles
Over 100 Juveniles Converge on Howard Hughes Center, Injuring Security Guard
More than 100 juveniles without adult supervision converged Saturday night on The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center in Westchester, injuring a security guard before police arrived. The incident was reported around 10 p.m. at the entertainment, restaurant and retail center at 6081 Center Drive, the Los Angeles Police Department said...
KTLA.com
KTLA’s Ellina Abovian’s Glendale family ties and the importance of community
KTLA 5 Morning News reporter Ellina Abovian’s L.A. story starts halfway across the globe. She and her family fled Armenia as refugees when she was just a year old. The family stopped in Italy before making their way to Hollywood. “That was a huge culture shock,” she explained. “We...
easyreadernews.com
About Town Redondo: Kid on E-bike hit, Catalina Coffee project, Bridge at Park
Boy hit on e-bike, woman driver yells, keeps going. A 13-year-old boy on an E-bike was hit at the intersection of Inglewood and Artesia Aug. 15 by a vehicle making a legal left turn. After impact, the female driver stepped out of a gray-black, late-model SUV, yelled at the kid...
