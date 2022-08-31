Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Firefighters tackle wooden pallets blaze at Heysham Business Park
Firefighters are tackling a huge blaze involving wooden pallets at a business in Lancashire. Ten fire engines are at the scene in Gas Field Road, in Heysham Business Park. Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service arrived at 09:40 BST and said the fire had already spread to adjacent wasteland, including woodland.
BBC
Bristol Zoo in pictures: Attraction shuts after 186 years
One of the world's oldest zoos has closed after 186 years. Bristol Zoo Gardens, run by the Bristol Zoological Charity, opened in 1836 and was the fifth oldest zoo in the world. Due to the pandemic, and a new focus on The Wild Place Project, also owned by the charity,...
BBC
Lilia Valutyte: Funeral held for Boston stabbing victim
Hundreds of people lined the streets to pay their respects to a nine-year-old girl who was stabbed to death. Lilia Valutyte was attacked as she played with her younger sister in Fountain Lane, Boston, on 28 July. Mourners gathered near St Botolph's Church in the Lincolnshire town to watch her...
BBC
Six 'intoxicated' people rescued from boat grounded in Isles of Scilly
Six "intoxicated" people were rescued when their motorboat got stuck on a small island in the Isles of Scilly, police have said. The response involved the police, coastguard helicopter, RNLI lifeboat, and the ambulance medical vessel. HM Coastguard received a call at 02:30 BST on Saturday reporting that a motorboat...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Slough murder victim named by police
A man who died from a stab wound to the chest after he was found injured on a residential road has been named by police. Mohammed Rafaqit Kayani, 24, from Slough, was found in Keel Drive, on Tuesday, at 13:45 BST. He was taken to hospital where he died. Thames...
BBC
Men found living in Birmingham shop's storeroom
Two illegal workers have been arrested and detained after they were found living in a shop's storeroom. The men were discovered at Select Xpress, in Acocks Green, Birmingham, on 22 March and have been held by the Home Office for overstaying their visas. A subsequent investigation of the same store...
BBC
Woman who died in Bedford flat blast started fire deliberately
A woman who died in an explosion at a block of flats was believed to have started the fire herself, police said. More than 20 flats in the three-storey Redwood Grove block in Bedford were destroyed and much of the building's roof collapsed in the blast on 4 July. Police...
BBC
Ramsgate mother and daughter who targeted elderly jailed
A mother and daughter who robbed elderly people and used their stolen bank cards to pay for cigarettes and alcohol have been jailed. Dionne Clarke, 57, and Cherrelle Clarke, 29, were charged with robbery, theft and fraud offences which they admitted at Canterbury Crown Court. The mother was sentenced to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Appeal for murdered Bristol rapper's pregnant partner
A fundraising appeal has been launched to support the heavily pregnant girlfriend of a Bristol rapper who was murdered at Notting Hill Carnival. Takayo Nembhard - known as TKorStretch - died on Monday after being stabbed at the event in Ladbroke Grove, London. The 21-year-old's partner, Oshian Edwards, also 21,...
BBC
Cow freed by firefighters after getting head stuck in tree
A cow has been rescued by firefighters after getting its head stuck in a tree. A crew spent more than an hour freeing the stricken animal after being called to Chilbolton, near Stockbridge in Hampshire, at 19:40 BST on Wednesday. Photographs from the scene show how the cow was wedged...
BBC
Newcastle co-owners involved in 'scary incident' at Anfield
Newcastle co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley escaped injury in a "scary incident" before Wednesday's Premier League game at Liverpool. A motorbike ridden by two men was driven towards pedestrians near Anfield before the match. Merseyside Police said two men were arrested following the incident. "The bike flew right by...
BBC
Robert Templeton jailed over 'Aladdin's cave' of weapons
A man who admitted having an "Aladdin's cave" of weapons and bomb components in his home has been jailed for a year. Robert James Templeton, 36, had pleaded guilty to having explosive substances and ammunition under suspicious circumstances. A court previously heard he was preparing for an economic breakdown. On...
BBC
Kensington High Street: Murder arrest after man shot dead
A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a shooting in London. The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to Kensington High Street in West Kensington at about 02:00 BST. A man, believed to be in his 20s, was found with gunshot wounds and taken to hospital...
BBC
Non-fatal strangulation: Lee Jeffcock jailed for attack on woman
A man has been jailed for trying to strangle a woman in an attack that made her think "she was going to die". Lee Jeffcock admitted one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of non-fatal strangulation at Sheffield Crown Court. It was the first time South...
BBC
The Shard: Climber reported and three men arrested
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of trespass after a person was seen climbing The Shard building in central London. Metropolitan Police officers were called to the 1,017ft-tall (310m) skyscraper at 05:38 BST. London Fire Brigade and the ambulance service also attended, and a number of cordons were...
BBC
Pilot scheme to help rough sleepers in West Midlands extended
A pilot project where rough sleepers with complex needs are given long-term housing is being extended. More than £2m will be invested in the Housing First scheme in the West Midlands over the next two years, the government said. The funding is part of a national strategy that aims...
BBC
South Wales Police apology 70 years after hanging injustice
The family of a father who was wrongly convicted of murder have been given a police apology 70 years after he was executed in a British prison. Mahmood Mattan, a British Somali and former seaman, was hanged in 1952 after he was convicted of killing shopkeeper Lily Volpert in her store in Cardiff.
BBC
Johnny Brady: Arsonist 'enjoyed' destroying schools and churches
A teenager responsible for a string of devastating arson attacks on schools and churches has been given a hospital order. Johnny Brady, 19, caused millions of pounds of damage and disrupted the education of thousands of children between October and December 2020, Derby Crown Court heard. Brady "enjoyed" watching the...
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Arrests over nine-year-old's murder
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder over the killing of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel. The 34-year-old from Liverpool is being questioned by detectives from Merseyside Police. Two other men, aged 29 and 41, have been detained on suspicion of assisting an offender. Olivia was shot...
BBC
Officers investigating death of ex-Fettes College teacher find body
Detectives investigating the murder of a former Fettes College teacher have found the body of a man in Northumberland. Former biology teacher Dr Peter Coshan, 75, has been missing since he was last seen in Edinburgh on 11 August. Paul Black, 63, and Paul McNaughton, 27, have been charged with...
Comments / 0