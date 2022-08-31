Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene Press
Vikings' next step: Victory
COEUR d’ALENE — In a game decided by big plays, the Coeur d’Alene Vikings made them and the Sandpoint Bulldogs didn’t, and as a result, the Vikings are finally in the win column and the Bulldogs are still looking for their first victory. With a chance...
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP ROUNDUP: Cervi-Skinner paces Viking boys at Post Falls River Run
POST FALLS — Coeur d’Alene High sophomore Max Cervi-Skinner was the top overall boys finisher in 10 minutes, 39.9 seconds in the Post Falls Invitational on Thursday at Kiwanis Park. The races, each 2 miles in length, were separated by grade for the season-opening event. Coeur d’Alene Charter...
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP VOLLEYBALL: Wallace downs Kootenai in tri-match
HARRISON FLATS — Britany Phillips had 17 kills for Wallace in a 25-7, 25-9, 25-5 win over Kootenai in a nonleague match on Saturday afternoon. Hannah Stiles had four digs and Tuesday Glessner two aces for the Warriors against Wallace. “The girls definitely had some first game jitters,” Kootenai...
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP SOCCER: Lakeland's Cameron tricks Timberlake
SPIRIT LAKE — With the JV game called off, Lakeland coach Kevin Rogge told his team, if they wanted playing time, it was time to step up and get it. Junior Katie Cameron was listening. Cameron recorded a hat trick as the Hawks beat the Timberlake Tigers 6-1 in...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Coeur d'Alene Lake Drive changes create confusion
COEUR d’ALENE — As the vehicle turned right from Mullan Avenue onto Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive early Saturday afternoon, the driver veered close to the North Idaho Centennial Trail — in the lane designated for bikes. The driver realized his mistake and suddenly veered left to...
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP FOOTBALL: Bustamante breaks out in Trojan romp
POST FALLS — Experience mattered for Post Falls in its home opener on Friday. Senior Jake Bustamante ran for five touchdowns — four in the first half — in the Trojans 34-6 nonleague win over the Timberline Wolves of Boise at Trojan Stadium. “He really was a...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Lois Marie Brugger , 91
Lois Marie Brugger of Post Falls, Idaho, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2022. Many family members were able to visit her that day, which was a comfort to all. She was 91 years old. Lois was born on Sept. 20, 1930, in Mitchell, S.D., to to Merle and Nina...
Coeur d'Alene Press
THE FRONT ROW with JASON ELLIOTT: Cool off? Not for a while
Sure, it’s been hot here lately. Considering everything that high school athletes have been through in the last three years, whether it be shortened seasons, not having a season or games delayed by wildfires, I’m sure just drinking a little more water isn’t so bad. WITH TEMPERATURES...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Idaho Department of Lands closes burning
COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Cocolalla couple spins way to big win
Standing there in front of the "Big Wheel" on Thursday, Jay Kassebaum still wasn't sure if his wife believes they won an Idaho Lottery game. "I told the wife 'OK, we gotta go to Boise because we just won a Big Spin," Kassebaum recounted Thursday shortly before he took his turn on the wheel to see what his total prize would be. "We have to go spin the big wheel. And honestly, we're standing here in front of it, and I don't think she still believes me."
Genesee, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Potlatch Senior High School football team will have a game with Genesee High School on September 02, 2022, 19:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Coeur d'Alene Press
Huckleberries
Almost two years before Neil Armstrong made that “one giant leap for mankind,” five Coeur d’Alene boys took baby steps for amateur space fans everywhere. At 10:55 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 1967, the pre-teens entered a 42-foot-high, plywood rocket ship at 10th and Pennsylvania and didn’t leave until Aug. 31, 14½ days later.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Lois Helen Agte, 84
Lois Helen Agte was born on July 31, 1938, to James and Helen Sargent in Montrose, Mo., the sixth of eight children. She joined Roger in heaven on Aug. 26, 2022, at Generations Assisted Living in Rathdrum, Idaho. In 1949 the family moved from Missouri to Idaho, settling in the...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Still soaring: Air Force pilot amputee's amazing journey brings her to Cd'A
The red and yellow flaming sunset poured into the palm tree-framed, tepid waters on a warm Florida evening, creating a postcard scene we can only dream about in North Idaho during early spring. Always ready for adventure, Christy Kinsey and a fellow U.S. Air Force rescue pilot couldn’t refuse the...
Gonzaga Bulletin
‘We lost our composure’: GU drops five-set thriller to Idaho State
Up 24-22 in the fourth set, the Gonzaga volleyball team was a point away from closing out a win against Idaho State on Thursday after taking two of the first three sets. However, the Bengals weren’t going down without a fight as a kill from Meline Robarge and a block from Emrie Satuala tied the set at 24-24.
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in North Idaho
WESTMOND, Idaho (KLIX)-A 62-year-old North Idaho woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday afternoon north of Coeur d'Alene. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 12:47 p.m. near Westmond, about 34 miles north of Coeur d'Alene for a woman from Westmond who had been hit by a Toyota Camry while walking along U.S. Highway 95. The 62-year-old died at the scene while the 71-year-old woman from Athol driving the car was not injured. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
KHQ Right Now
Both girls involved in with dump truck on Trent Avenue have died
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Both girls hurt in a crash on Trent Avenue Aug. 30 have died, according to the Washington State Patrol. 17-year-olds Sydney Stangel and Kiersten Noel were hurt when they were hit by a dump truck while trying to make a turn. Both died in the hospital after being taken off of life support.
Idaho police investigating car accident that left Westmond woman dead
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a collision that left a pedestrian dead in Bonner County. The crash occurred on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 around 12:47 p.m. on US-95 near Cocolalla Loop, ISP says. According to ISP, a 62-year-old female from Westmond, Idaho was walking northbound...
Coeur d'Alene Press
From the ground up
A commercial building called the PACR is under construction at 1857 W. Hayden Ave. With a sleek, modern industrial vibe with corrugated metal, stone accents and green spaces, the building will house R&R Northwest (a marine construction company) and Cadre Coeur Consulting. A 4,000-square-foot unit is available with commercial or light industrial intentions. The place will have roll doors, office space, restrooms, a second-floor mezzanine and parking.
