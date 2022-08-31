'A whole new Wahluke'
MATTAWA - The Wahluke High School Warriors football team is working on building a strong foundation centered on team cooperation, but that comes with challenges as well.
“Mattawa, there's really not a big feeder youth program for us,” said head coach Anfernee Cortez.
This is Cortez’s third season as head coach and he said he felt like last season was a lot of learning for the team – they were learning a lot of the terminology and new system. Cortez also noted that a lot of the athletes he works with don’t have a lot of experience playing football coming into high school.
Wahluke finished with a record of 3-7 last season, and the school has historically struggled to create a presence at state. The last time the Warriors made a state appearance was in the 2003-04 season when they lost 49-17 to Freeman High School in the first round.
Despite the daunting track ahead, Cortez said making a state appearance is one of a few goals the team has this season.
“Some goals (are) seeing kids step up as leaders, seeing more of the commitment and accountability increased and improved throughout the season,” said Cortez. “Just starting there and hoping that leads to some more wins. A goal that players all have, (and) we have, is to make a breakthrough and get to state. So, that's one big goal for us as well.”
Their big goals have been developed during a lot of hard work in the off-season.
“It's super important,” Cortez said of the off-season. “I tell the guys all the time, ‘The offseason is where the regular season is won.’”
During the off-season, the team focuses on strength, conditioning, work ethic and commitment to the team.
“The work ethic and commitment, just building on that this summer and going into the fall has been a big plus for us,” said Cortez.
Cortez said a couple of kids to keep an eye on, that he expects to have a breakout year, are junior quarterback Andrew Yorgesen and senior running back Anthony Zebrano. Both will be second-year starters for the Warriors.
He also mentioned that they have a lot of new faces on the field this season and that they are excited to see what is in store for them, as well as watch them take on and fill some of the holes left by last year’s seniors.
“Our coaching staff did a lot of recruiting in the winter and spring, going through the hallways, and (there are) more new faces than returners,” said Cortez.
Cortez said that the recruiting has seemed to pay off with the team sitting at about 45 to 50 players compared to the 30-player roster during his first year as an assistant coach in 2018.
One thing Cortez is excited about is seeing how the Warrior defense does against opponents. He describes the defense as a whole new, faster and more disciplined, physical defense, but overall he is just excited to get his team on the field and show what they can do.
“We're looking forward to playing everyone,” said Cortez. “We want to surprise a lot of people and I think we will surprise every team we play. It’s kind of a new Wahluke team that teams haven't really seen.”
Rebecca Pettingill may be reached at rpettingill@columbiabasinherald.com.
Roster:
Christian Anaya
Alejandro Barajas
Edward Barajas
Brayan Calvario
Kevin Camacho
Damien Cardenas
Luis Corona
Anthony Cuevas
Arcadio De Jesus
Luis De La Cruz
Christopher Gallardo-Palma
Lucio Garduno
Kevin Gutierrez Moreno
Cristian Hernandez
Hudson Heslop
Kacey Hirai
Bryan Avalos Kinney
Jose Lagunas
Alessandro Maravilla
Orlando Nunez
Victor Perez Casio
David Quiroz
Angel Ramos
Ramiro Rivera
Rafael Rodriguez
Jose Valdovinos
Andrew Yorgesen
Alexis Zamora
Anthony Zebrano
Schedule:
Sept. 2 vs Grandview
Sept. 9 at Warden
Sept. 16 vs Naches Valley
Sept. 23 at Zillah
Sept. 30 at Royal
Oct. 7 vs College Place
Oct. 14 at Connell
Oct. 21 vs La Salle
Oct. 28 vs Kiona-Benton
