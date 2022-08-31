Kovacs' salary on the agenda: County commissioners will consider reducing assessor's compensation when they meet today at 6 p.m.

Read full article on original website
20 taxing districts threaten to sue Kootenai County over decision to retain delinquent property taxes
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Twenty taxing districts are threatening to sue Kootenai County over Treasurer Steve Matheson's decision that the county will keep penalties and interest associated with delinquent property taxes, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. “The taxing districts are now asking the Commissioners...
Kootenai County commissioners slash assessor’s pay in half
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Citing both a failure and an inability to perform the duties of his office, county commissioners made the unprecedented decision Wednesday night to cut Kootenai County Assessor Béla Kovacs’ salary in half. Effective Oct. 1, Kovacs’ salary will drop from about $90,000 per...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Taxing districts threaten to sue county
COEUR d’ALENE — Twenty taxing districts are threatening to sue Kootenai County over Treasurer Steve Matheson's decision that the county will keep penalties and interest associated with delinquent property taxes. “The taxing districts are now asking the Commissioners to take action to overturn the decision. If the decision...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Gov to visit Kootenai County
COEUR d'ALENE - Gov. Brad Little will be making several stops around Kootenai County next week as he celebrates the passage of House Bill 1, which cut taxes and boosted education funding. Little will start his visit by providing remarks at the Coeur d’Alene Economic Development Corporation-Jobs Plus annual meeting...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Most county salaries going up — again
COEUR d’ALENE — County commissioners’ decision this week to reduce Kootenai County Assessor Bela Kovacs’ salary by half comes a year after the commissioners approved generous raises for themselves and other county elected officials, including Kovacs. “A wage study indicated the county electeds were underpaid, and...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Hayden amends, approves lower levy request amount
A proposed levy seeking additional funding for law enforcement in Hayden will be on the ballot Nov. 8, but it will be for a lower amount than originally approved by the City Council in August. During a special Tuesday evening council meeting, council members passed a motion to amend the...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Impact fee plan moves forward
COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County Commissioners approved Wednesday to send forward a recommendation to impose impact fees on development to support the sheriff’s office, jail accommodations and parks and waterway improvements. The recommendation will now go to the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission. The impact fee...
Coeur d'Alene schools face quality of education pressures as the $80 million levy fails
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Multiple factors helped tank the Coeur d’Alene School District’s levy Tuesday at the polls, including an opposition campaign by the local Republican party, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. The school plant facilities levy, if passed by voters, would have provided...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Idaho Department of Lands closes burning
COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
Coeur d'Alene Press
MELLO-ROOS: Answer to funding growth
Tired of the tax burden for all these new home developments?. In many states when builders build, rather than have current taxpayers paying for those moving into these developments, home buyers pay an additional fee for those additional expenses being caused by them! This fee is a, “Mello-Roos.” Look it up.
Coeur d'Alene Press
SCHOOL LEVY: What we learned
The school levy failed and we learned a couple of things. First, seniors 65-plus are tired of paying school taxes. They have paid for their children and grandchildren and now they are done. Their income years are behind them and are on a fixed budget now. Time for other new parents to start paying. Other places in the country exempt seniors, why not us?
Coeur d'Alene Press
Coeur d'Alene Lake Drive changes create confusion
COEUR d’ALENE — As the vehicle turned right from Mullan Avenue onto Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive early Saturday afternoon, the driver veered close to the North Idaho Centennial Trail — in the lane designated for bikes. The driver realized his mistake and suddenly veered left to...
Coeur d'Alene Press
EDITORIAL: School levy forecast full of clouds
Chalk it up as a moral victory for Coeur d’Alene School District. But also, acknowledge that moral victories don’t put bucks in the bank. On Tuesday, a majority of district voters approved the request for $8 million a year over 10 years, but gaining 50.3% of the vote didn’t punch the winning Powerball ticket. The district needed to clear a 55% bar to begin tackling seriously backlogged facility safety and deferred maintenance issues.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Huckleberries
Almost two years before Neil Armstrong made that “one giant leap for mankind,” five Coeur d’Alene boys took baby steps for amateur space fans everywhere. At 10:55 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 1967, the pre-teens entered a 42-foot-high, plywood rocket ship at 10th and Pennsylvania and didn’t leave until Aug. 31, 14½ days later.
Coeur d'Alene Press
EDITORIAL: Assessor: A lot of us got it wrong
Talk to anyone whose responsibilities include hiring people and, if they’re honest, they’ll admit that sometimes they get it wrong. The task at hand then becomes how to make it right. In the case of Bela Kovacs, a number of people got it wrong when he was appointed...
Sandpoint Reader
Kingsland removed from BoCo Zoning Commission
Despite Bonner County commissioners voting unanimously in an Aug. 16 executive session to remove Kristina Kingsland from the county’s Zoning Commission, records show that she was not informed of the decision until more than a week later on Aug. 24. Kingsland, who attended a zoning meeting between those dates without knowledge of her removal, spoke at the board’s Aug. 30 business meeting seeking further explanation for her termination from the volunteer position, which she has held since May.
inlander.com
Washington health board won't decide if Spokane health district boss broke law; instead she won't work there again
Amelia Clark will never again be the administrative officer of the Spokane Regional Health District after she reached an agreement with the Washington State Board of Health to close out her case that was scheduled to be heard by the Office of Administrative Hearings. Clark, who has left her position...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Commissioners choose Mortensen for prosecutor
COEUR d’ALENE — County commissioners voted 2-1 Wednesday to appoint Stanley Mortensen to the office of Kootenai County prosecuting attorney. Mortensen, who has 10 years of prosecutorial experience, will take office after Barry McHugh resigns Sept. 30. McHugh is set to take the bench in January, replacing Judge Lansing Haynes, who retired in May.
Coeur d'Alene Press
PUBLIC SCHOOL OPPONENTS: Transparency, solutions needed
A recommendation to Brent Regan and the CDA Press that the next commentary from Regan cover exactly why he and his Idaho Freedom Foundation and his radical KCRCC are so opposed to supporting public schools. When parents are asked about the schools their children attend, there is most often a high percentage (>70%) of approval. When asked about the public schools in other areas than their own, the rating goes down. I believe the fall in approval when talking about a school other than the one your child attends is due to people like Regan and his organizations always talking negatively about the state of public education. Add Candlelight Church’s Paul Van Noy to this list of leaders trying to undermine the public’s confidence schools.
