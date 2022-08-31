ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Comments / 0

Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

PREP ROUNDUP: Cervi-Skinner paces Viking boys at Post Falls River Run

POST FALLS — Coeur d’Alene High sophomore Max Cervi-Skinner was the top overall boys finisher in 10 minutes, 39.9 seconds in the Post Falls Invitational on Thursday at Kiwanis Park. The races, each 2 miles in length, were separated by grade for the season-opening event. Coeur d’Alene Charter...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy