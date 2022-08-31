Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene Press
Michael (Mike) Lee Murinko, 69
Michael (Mike) Lee Murinko, 69, died Aug. 28, 2022, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, after a hard fight with an aggressive Cancer. Mike was born Sept. 2, 1952, in Rock Springs, Wyo., to Francis Edward and Burma Ruth (Hunter) Murinko. He was one of 11 children and was tragically orphaned when Francis and Burma passed in 1969. Each of the children had vastly different paths that eventually brought them all back together. Mike was the glue to all the siblings.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Elizabeth Ann (Olinger) Singbeil, 83
Elizabeth "Betty" Ann (Olinger) Singbeil, 83, formerly of Post Falls passed away Aug. 11, 2022, in Spokane. Betty, as she was affectionately known, was born on Jan. 21, 1939, in Salmon, Idaho, to Clarence and Bonnie Olinger. Betty will be remembered for her love of gardening, sewing her beautiful quilts,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Lois Helen Agte, 84
Lois Helen Agte was born on July 31, 1938, to James and Helen Sargent in Montrose, Mo., the sixth of eight children. She joined Roger in heaven on Aug. 26, 2022, at Generations Assisted Living in Rathdrum, Idaho. In 1949 the family moved from Missouri to Idaho, settling in the...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Huckleberries
Almost two years before Neil Armstrong made that “one giant leap for mankind,” five Coeur d’Alene boys took baby steps for amateur space fans everywhere. At 10:55 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 1967, the pre-teens entered a 42-foot-high, plywood rocket ship at 10th and Pennsylvania and didn’t leave until Aug. 31, 14½ days later.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Lois Marie Brugger , 91
Lois Marie Brugger of Post Falls, Idaho, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2022. Many family members were able to visit her that day, which was a comfort to all. She was 91 years old. Lois was born on Sept. 20, 1930, in Mitchell, S.D., to to Merle and Nina...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Coeur d'Alene Lake Drive changes create confusion
COEUR d’ALENE — As the vehicle turned right from Mullan Avenue onto Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive early Saturday afternoon, the driver veered close to the North Idaho Centennial Trail — in the lane designated for bikes. The driver realized his mistake and suddenly veered left to...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Fundraiser set for On Site for Seniors
COEUR d'ALENE - A fundraiser featuring classic cars, music and food to benefit On Site for Seniors is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 10. The nonprofit, faith-based program was founded in 2008 in Coeur d’Alene. It is designed to meet the medical and spiritual needs of seniors by providing medical care through on-site house calls and telehealth services, by connecting them to resources.
Coeur d'Alene Press
From the ground up
A commercial building called the PACR is under construction at 1857 W. Hayden Ave. With a sleek, modern industrial vibe with corrugated metal, stone accents and green spaces, the building will house R&R Northwest (a marine construction company) and Cadre Coeur Consulting. A 4,000-square-foot unit is available with commercial or light industrial intentions. The place will have roll doors, office space, restrooms, a second-floor mezzanine and parking.
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP ROUNDUP: Cervi-Skinner paces Viking boys at Post Falls River Run
POST FALLS — Coeur d’Alene High sophomore Max Cervi-Skinner was the top overall boys finisher in 10 minutes, 39.9 seconds in the Post Falls Invitational on Thursday at Kiwanis Park. The races, each 2 miles in length, were separated by grade for the season-opening event. Coeur d’Alene Charter...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Idaho Department of Lands closes burning
COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Wayne "Bud" Pederson, 74
Wayne "Bud" Pederson was born Jan. 4, 1948, and passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Sue; daughters Shawn, Kelly and Mitsy; two stepsons, Jeff and Robert, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was in the U.S. Navy and did three tours...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Still soaring: Air Force pilot amputee's amazing journey brings her to Cd'A
The red and yellow flaming sunset poured into the palm tree-framed, tepid waters on a warm Florida evening, creating a postcard scene we can only dream about in North Idaho during early spring. Always ready for adventure, Christy Kinsey and a fellow U.S. Air Force rescue pilot couldn’t refuse the...
Coeur d'Alene Press
REPORTING: Not unbiased
Whatever happened to unbiased journalism? What should have been a factual report by Kaye Thornbrugh of what transpired at the Sheriff’s recent public safety meeting turned out to be an opportunity to attack and slander our honorable sheriff, Bob Norris. It is this kind of biased and poor journalism that many I know have dropped their subscription to the Coeur d’Alene Press.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Boyles busy at Triple B Guns
COEUR d’ALENE — Three Boyles were busy on Friday morning at Triple B Guns. Owners Marcus and Kinsey Boyle were behind counters chatting with customers, while son Logan Boyle was doing the same. Their 12-year-old Papillon, Sarg, was on shop patrol. Rising calls for gun control hasn’t led...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Vikings' next step: Victory
COEUR d’ALENE — In a game decided by big plays, the Coeur d’Alene Vikings made them and the Sandpoint Bulldogs didn’t, and as a result, the Vikings are finally in the win column and the Bulldogs are still looking for their first victory. With a chance...
Coeur d'Alene Press
School and Senior Meals
• For individual school menus visit http://cdaschoolsnutrition.com/. • For individual school menus visit https://www.pfsd.com/17/Home. • For individual school menus visit http://lakeland272.nutrislice.com/. SENIOR MENUS. Lake City Center. • Inside dining opens at noon. Reservations are required by 11 a.m. (No lunch on Tuesdays until further notice.) Information: 208-667-4628. Monday — Closed...
Coeur d'Alene Press
EDITORIAL: Assessor: A lot of us got it wrong
Talk to anyone whose responsibilities include hiring people and, if they’re honest, they’ll admit that sometimes they get it wrong. The task at hand then becomes how to make it right. In the case of Bela Kovacs, a number of people got it wrong when he was appointed...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Gov to visit Kootenai County
COEUR d'ALENE - Gov. Brad Little will be making several stops around Kootenai County next week as he celebrates the passage of House Bill 1, which cut taxes and boosted education funding. Little will start his visit by providing remarks at the Coeur d’Alene Economic Development Corporation-Jobs Plus annual meeting...
Coeur d'Alene Press
NIC: Time to put the trust back in trustee
North Idaho College, our community college by the lake for 89 years, has been a shining gem for Idaho higher education. Year after year the college received exemplary ratings from the Northwest Commission on College and Universities for its education programing, leadership, financial strength and governance. Yet, under the immediate past board of trustees, led by Todd Banducci, the college for the very first time received a warning letter and was placed on monitoring due to non-compliance related to, among other, the failure of the board to demonstrate high ethical standards in governance and management.
Coeur d'Alene Press
CDA PD: Schools to open; take it slow
The Coeur d’Alene Police Department would like to remind the community that Tuesday, Sept. 6 is the first day of school for all local school districts. As usual, there will be a significant increase in kids walking and riding to and from school. Please give yourself extra drive time in the morning and afternoon and slow down while driving. Be especially cautious on the streets near and around schools. Let’s work together to ensure the safety of all area children!
