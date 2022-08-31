Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Register Citizen
Will Glenbrook Community Center become an income-restricted apartment complex?
STAMFORD — The city’s Board of Representatives on Tuesday is expected to discuss a proposal to redevelop the former Glenbrook Community Center into an income-restricted apartment complex. The board’s Legislative and Rules Committee last month voted 4-3 in opposition to the property sale that would pave the way...
Register Citizen
Crew of volunteers from Greenwich Hospital helps repair home of Vietnam vet
More than 20 Greenwich Hospital employees came together recently to assist with a home fix-up for a Vietnam veteran who is battling brain cancer, thanks to House of Heroes Connecticut. John McGovern, a U.S. Army combat vet who lives in Stamford, was the beneficiary of the no-cost home repairs. “It...
Register Citizen
Sleeping Giant lone CT park to close to parking
HAMDEN — Sleeping Giant State Park has closed Saturday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The Hamden park across from Quinnipiac University on Mount Carmel Avenue closed around 11:40 a.m. because its parking lot was full, officials said. It’s the only state park to have closed so far on Saturday.
Register Citizen
Since 2016, nearly 900 vehicles have struck train bridges: Here’s how some CT towns compare
The situation, inconvenient as it is, is not at all uncommon in Connecticut. There were 876 incidents of vehicles striking railroad bridges in Connecticut from 2016 through 2021, according to data from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. “Bridge strikes are happening too often,” Josh Morgan, spokesperson and communications manager for the...
Register Citizen
‘The Curious Case of Eleven O’Clock Road’: Weston street names explained
WESTON — To better understand the history of Weston, and how it has changed over the centuries, residents can look to the town’s ... street signs?. According to Weston Historical Society trustee Leslie Weiss, that is actually a very good way to learn Weston history. “We wanted to...
Register Citizen
After delays, downtown Bridgeport landlord files plans for dilapidated parking garage
BRIDGEPORT — After nearly three years of unresponsiveness and delays which frustrated city officials, a prominent downtown landlord has filed plans to overhaul a key parking facility available to its tenants and the public. New York-based Time Equities Inc. submitted the paperwork for the City Trust Garage at 157...
Register Citizen
West Haven restaurant, land trust fight New England Brewing Co. move to city shoreline
WEST HAVEN — It may be premature to toast a shoreline brewery coming to Rock Street, as two appeals have been filed against the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals and the project’s developer shortly before the City Council approved the terms of a lease agreement this week.
Register Citizen
Former Lillian August Norwalk showroom could become medical offices
NORWALK — The owner of Lillian August’s shuttered flagship home furnishing store plans to turn the vacant Knight Street showroom and warehouse into a medical office building. A limited liability company managed by the principals of the Norwalk real estate firm Stanley M. Seligson Properties is seeking city...
Register Citizen
Torrington to hold annual cleanup day Sept. 17
TORRINGTON — Torrington’s 8th Annual World Clean-up Day will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 17 at Coe Memorial Park, 101 Litchfield St. According to a statement, World Clean-up Day is a worldwide environmental campaign. Since 2018, World Cleanup Day has brought together millions of people for the biggest waste collection day in human history. Each year an estimated 8.5 million people in over 191 countries participate in community-based activities that address local environmental issues. See website for further information on this campaign https://www.worldcleanupday.org/.
Register Citizen
Trumbull’s Long Hill revamp helps both economy and environment
TRUMBULL — The revamping of the Long Hill area has been touted as good for the local economy — but some officials have worked to make it good for the local environment as well. Measures were taken when the area was redeveloped to make it more sustainable, according...
Register Citizen
New Milford expands 9/11 memorial in time for ceremony: ‘True meaning of paying respects’
NEW MILFORD — The town is putting the finishing touches on an expanded memorial honoring the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The project included moving the town’s prior monument and creating a memorial space that is two- to- three-times larger than the old one. It is expected to be completed by the town’s annual ceremony on 9/11.
Register Citizen
Arc of Litchfield County sets sale price for Tall Timbers property
TORRINGTON — The Arc of Litchfield County (LARC) board of directors Camp Committee is asking $1.6 million for the Tall Timbers property where the agency’s Camp Moe program has taken place for many years. The property at 1145 Brandy Hill Road consists of 165 acres, according to LARC....
Register Citizen
At New Haven’s Fest Faves, the carnival is year-round
NEW HAVEN — Craving a fried dough in the middle of winter? Don’t want to be in a long drive heading to the nearest festival? Soon-to-be opened downtown food spot Fest Faves has you covered. With passion for cooking and love for carnival foods, wife-and-husband couple Victoria Streeto...
Register Citizen
Shattered glass at two Downtown Stamford high-rises under review by city: ‘It’s happening way (too) much’
STAMFORD — Windows at Atlantic Station and Atlantic Station West — two high-rise towers near the outskirts of Downtown Stamford — have been shattering for years. The signs are visible from the street: windows patched with planks and long, sidewalk sheds that resemble scaffolding. Since the complex...
therealdeal.com
RXR sues construction manager, alleging shoddy work in New Rochelle
RXR Realty has sent a clear message to Hudson Meridian Construction Group: Clean up your mess at our luxury residential property in New Rochelle or fork over the millions necessary to fix it. Scott Rechler’s firm is suing Hudson Meridian for improper construction of RXR’s 360 Huguenot mixed-use development in...
Register Citizen
Former Bridgeport staffer John Ricci sues over Fairfield U., diocese college plan
BRIDGEPORT — John Ricci, a longtime municipal employee and political insider, has filed a lawsuit to block efforts by Fairfield University and the Bridgeport Roman Catholic Diocese to open a new college at the latter’s former St. Ambrose Catholic School. “I’m an adjoining property owner and I think...
Register Citizen
Lawsuit targets zoning permit for proposed Bridgeport cannabis grower
BRIDGEPORT — A business owned by a well-known local family is seeking to overturn the first zoning permit issued here for growing legalized marijuana. In late July 141 North Avenue LLC received the zoning commission’s approval to establish a cannabis cultivation and production facility at that address. At...
ctbites.com
Hidden Gem: Mi Tierra in Norwalk
Occasionally, food writing doesn’t go as planned. And with lots of restaurants taking summer breaks, it’s easy for us to screw up a random visit, like a recent one at Dante’s Pizza in New Canaan. Steph and I both pulled into their parking lot, then we grabbed...
irei.com
$200m sale of Westchester County, N.Y., multi-housing community closes
An affiliate of The DSF Group has sold Halstead Station, a 24-story, 408-unit, luxury high-rise multi-housing community located at the Metro North train station in New Rochelle, Westchester County, N.Y. Kholsa Capital, in a preferred equity venture with Pacific Urban Investors, acquired the asset for $200 million. Built in 2001,...
Register Citizen
Performance apparel brand Vuori opens first Connecticut store in Westport
WESTPORT — Southern California-style athletic clothing has made its way to Southern Connecticut with the debut of Vuori, a new store at 166 Main Street that opened on Sept. 2. Vuori calls itself “a new perspective on performance apparel,” inspired by coastal California active lifestyles. The company...
