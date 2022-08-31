ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Register Citizen

Will Glenbrook Community Center become an income-restricted apartment complex?

STAMFORD — The city’s Board of Representatives on Tuesday is expected to discuss a proposal to redevelop the former Glenbrook Community Center into an income-restricted apartment complex. The board’s Legislative and Rules Committee last month voted 4-3 in opposition to the property sale that would pave the way...
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Sleeping Giant lone CT park to close to parking

HAMDEN — Sleeping Giant State Park has closed Saturday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The Hamden park across from Quinnipiac University on Mount Carmel Avenue closed around 11:40 a.m. because its parking lot was full, officials said. It’s the only state park to have closed so far on Saturday.
HAMDEN, CT
Greenwich, CT
Register Citizen

Former Lillian August Norwalk showroom could become medical offices

NORWALK — The owner of Lillian August’s shuttered flagship home furnishing store plans to turn the vacant Knight Street showroom and warehouse into a medical office building. A limited liability company managed by the principals of the Norwalk real estate firm Stanley M. Seligson Properties is seeking city...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington to hold annual cleanup day Sept. 17

TORRINGTON — Torrington’s 8th Annual World Clean-up Day will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 17 at Coe Memorial Park, 101 Litchfield St. According to a statement, World Clean-up Day is a worldwide environmental campaign. Since 2018, World Cleanup Day has brought together millions of people for the biggest waste collection day in human history. Each year an estimated 8.5 million people in over 191 countries participate in community-based activities that address local environmental issues. See website for further information on this campaign https://www.worldcleanupday.org/.
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Trumbull’s Long Hill revamp helps both economy and environment

TRUMBULL — The revamping of the Long Hill area has been touted as good for the local economy — but some officials have worked to make it good for the local environment as well. Measures were taken when the area was redeveloped to make it more sustainable, according...
TRUMBULL, CT
Register Citizen

At New Haven’s Fest Faves, the carnival is year-round

NEW HAVEN — Craving a fried dough in the middle of winter? Don’t want to be in a long drive heading to the nearest festival? Soon-to-be opened downtown food spot Fest Faves has you covered. With passion for cooking and love for carnival foods, wife-and-husband couple Victoria Streeto...
NEW HAVEN, CT
therealdeal.com

RXR sues construction manager, alleging shoddy work in New Rochelle

RXR Realty has sent a clear message to Hudson Meridian Construction Group: Clean up your mess at our luxury residential property in New Rochelle or fork over the millions necessary to fix it. Scott Rechler’s firm is suing Hudson Meridian for improper construction of RXR’s 360 Huguenot mixed-use development in...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Register Citizen

Lawsuit targets zoning permit for proposed Bridgeport cannabis grower

BRIDGEPORT — A business owned by a well-known local family is seeking to overturn the first zoning permit issued here for growing legalized marijuana. In late July 141 North Avenue LLC received the zoning commission’s approval to establish a cannabis cultivation and production facility at that address. At...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
ctbites.com

Hidden Gem: Mi Tierra in Norwalk

Occasionally, food writing doesn’t go as planned. And with lots of restaurants taking summer breaks, it’s easy for us to screw up a random visit, like a recent one at Dante’s Pizza in New Canaan. Steph and I both pulled into their parking lot, then we grabbed...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Performance apparel brand Vuori opens first Connecticut store in Westport

WESTPORT — Southern California-style athletic clothing has made its way to Southern Connecticut with the debut of Vuori, a new store at 166 Main Street that opened on Sept. 2. Vuori calls itself “a new perspective on performance apparel,” inspired by coastal California active lifestyles. The company...
WESTPORT, CT

