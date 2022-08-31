TORRINGTON — Torrington’s 8th Annual World Clean-up Day will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 17 at Coe Memorial Park, 101 Litchfield St. According to a statement, World Clean-up Day is a worldwide environmental campaign. Since 2018, World Cleanup Day has brought together millions of people for the biggest waste collection day in human history. Each year an estimated 8.5 million people in over 191 countries participate in community-based activities that address local environmental issues. See website for further information on this campaign https://www.worldcleanupday.org/.

TORRINGTON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO