Read full article on original website
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press
Huckleberries
Almost two years before Neil Armstrong made that “one giant leap for mankind,” five Coeur d’Alene boys took baby steps for amateur space fans everywhere. At 10:55 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 1967, the pre-teens entered a 42-foot-high, plywood rocket ship at 10th and Pennsylvania and didn’t leave until Aug. 31, 14½ days later.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Northwest Notes Sept. 2, 2022
COEUR d'ALENE — North Idaho College will accept canned or packaged food items as payment for game admission throughout the month of September in attempt to help stock the NIC Food Pantry. The NIC Food Pantry is designed to meet the needs of NIC students and employees who are...
Labor Day weekend: Fun events happening in Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Plan a fun long weekend with your family and friends and attend the events happening in Spokane for Labor Day weekend. Residents and visitors can attend the annual Pig Out in the Park, the Americans and the Holocaust Gonzaga Library Exhibition, a free concert by the Spokane Symphony, the Tribe of Indians Pow Wow celebration or attend the Labor Day parade in Spirit Lake.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Fundraiser set for On Site for Seniors
COEUR d'ALENE - A fundraiser featuring classic cars, music and food to benefit On Site for Seniors is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 10. The nonprofit, faith-based program was founded in 2008 in Coeur d’Alene. It is designed to meet the medical and spiritual needs of seniors by providing medical care through on-site house calls and telehealth services, by connecting them to resources.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coeur d'Alene Press
Coeur d'Alene Lake Drive changes create confusion
COEUR d’ALENE — As the vehicle turned right from Mullan Avenue onto Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive early Saturday afternoon, the driver veered close to the North Idaho Centennial Trail — in the lane designated for bikes. The driver realized his mistake and suddenly veered left to...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Cocolalla couple spins way to big win
Standing there in front of the "Big Wheel" on Thursday, Jay Kassebaum still wasn't sure if his wife believes they won an Idaho Lottery game. "I told the wife 'OK, we gotta go to Boise because we just won a Big Spin," Kassebaum recounted Thursday shortly before he took his turn on the wheel to see what his total prize would be. "We have to go spin the big wheel. And honestly, we're standing here in front of it, and I don't think she still believes me."
‘An airplane ride of joy’: Boise based pilot set to fly Spokane girl with Leukemia back home
Spokane Quaranteam put out a request on Facebook to get Ms. E on a private jet back home and within 70 minutes the group had multiple pilots step up and volunteer.
KXLY
Air quality becoming unhealthy in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash.– An Air Quality Alert remains in effect on Saturday as air quality levels are approaching the unhealthy range in several communities. Air quality monitors have measured more smoke in the air and a steady drop in air quality since around 4 a.m. Pullman, Moscow,and Sandpoint all reached the ‘Unhealthy’ category before 10 a.m. Saturday. Spokane is seeing consistent air quality in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category while Coeur d’Alene is at ‘Moderate’ and one of the cleanest spots in the region. The L-C Valley is consistently in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ range as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coeur d'Alene Press
Labor Day Symphony in the Park returns
The Coeur d’Alene Symphony Orchestra is returning for another entertaining Labor Day performance in Coeur d'Alene City Park. The Symphony in the Park concert is free to the public and will begin at noon in the Rotary Lakeside Bandshell. Everyone is welcome. Guests are encouraged to bring beach chairs,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Idaho Department of Lands closes burning
COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Mudgy and Millie's 14th birthday party
COEUR d’ALENE — Mudgy and Millie's 14th birthday party will be in the Coeur d'Alene Public Library’s Community Room starting at 10 a.m. Sept. 10. Author Susan Nipp and sculptor Terry Lee will be there. Guests can also sing along with Mudgy and Millie, and enjoy birthday cake.
KHQ Right Now
Oversized windmill load transports may cause nighttime delays for North Idaho drivers
LEWISTON, Idaho – More than 80 oversized loads will depart the Port of Lewiston bound for Canada over the next 2.5 months, with the first load scheduled to leave next week. Richards Transportation is in the process of delivering windmill blades to Jenner, Alberta, with the largest loads measuring up to 325 feet long and weighing 137,000 pounds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coeur d'Alene Press
Still soaring: Air Force pilot amputee's amazing journey brings her to Cd'A
The red and yellow flaming sunset poured into the palm tree-framed, tepid waters on a warm Florida evening, creating a postcard scene we can only dream about in North Idaho during early spring. Always ready for adventure, Christy Kinsey and a fellow U.S. Air Force rescue pilot couldn’t refuse the...
Coeur d'Alene Press
From the ground up
A commercial building called the PACR is under construction at 1857 W. Hayden Ave. With a sleek, modern industrial vibe with corrugated metal, stone accents and green spaces, the building will house R&R Northwest (a marine construction company) and Cadre Coeur Consulting. A 4,000-square-foot unit is available with commercial or light industrial intentions. The place will have roll doors, office space, restrooms, a second-floor mezzanine and parking.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Michael (Mike) Lee Murinko, 69
Michael (Mike) Lee Murinko, 69, died Aug. 28, 2022, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, after a hard fight with an aggressive Cancer. Mike was born Sept. 2, 1952, in Rock Springs, Wyo., to Francis Edward and Burma Ruth (Hunter) Murinko. He was one of 11 children and was tragically orphaned when Francis and Burma passed in 1969. Each of the children had vastly different paths that eventually brought them all back together. Mike was the glue to all the siblings.
Coeur d'Alene Press
School and Senior Meals
• For individual school menus visit http://cdaschoolsnutrition.com/. • For individual school menus visit https://www.pfsd.com/17/Home. • For individual school menus visit http://lakeland272.nutrislice.com/. SENIOR MENUS. Lake City Center. • Inside dining opens at noon. Reservations are required by 11 a.m. (No lunch on Tuesdays until further notice.) Information: 208-667-4628. Monday — Closed...
inlander.com
Two new Inland Northwest food venues allow diners to explore Indigenous cuisine and culture
Someday the startup of a local Indigenous-owned business, especially one serving Indigenous foods, will be more commonplace (we hope). And someday, it might not be a big deal that there are two such places launching this summer: Pow'Waw Food Truck in North Idaho and Indigenous Eats in Spokane. Both are...
5-year-old’s last request made possible by Spokane Quaranteam
SPOKANE, Wash. — While most five-year-olds are starting school, Ms. E is fighting to come back home. For the past year, she’s been in Houston, battling leukemia. On Wednesday, she and her family got the news that it’s terminal. To get her back home as soon as...
Coeur d'Alene Press
NIC: Time to put the trust back in trustee
North Idaho College, our community college by the lake for 89 years, has been a shining gem for Idaho higher education. Year after year the college received exemplary ratings from the Northwest Commission on College and Universities for its education programing, leadership, financial strength and governance. Yet, under the immediate past board of trustees, led by Todd Banducci, the college for the very first time received a warning letter and was placed on monitoring due to non-compliance related to, among other, the failure of the board to demonstrate high ethical standards in governance and management.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Gov to visit Kootenai County
COEUR d'ALENE - Gov. Brad Little will be making several stops around Kootenai County next week as he celebrates the passage of House Bill 1, which cut taxes and boosted education funding. Little will start his visit by providing remarks at the Coeur d’Alene Economic Development Corporation-Jobs Plus annual meeting...
Comments / 0