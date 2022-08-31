Stamford-based SoundWaters blames supply chain issues for construction delays on new $8M Harbor Center

KILLINGWORTH — The contract is signed and the closing is slated for Sept. 15. Pathfinders and members of the Save Deer Lake group soon will be able to take a big breath. After months of negotiations, Deer Lake will not be sold for development. The Boy Scouts signed the contract to sell the 300 acres to Pathfinders for $4.75 million, Ted Langevin, president of the local Scouting group, announced on the Save Deer Lake Facebook Page Thursday.

