ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Stamford-based SoundWaters blames supply chain issues for construction delays on new $8M Harbor Center

By Ignacio Laguarda
Register Citizen
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rew-online.com

588 Main Avenue, Norwalk, CT, Sells for $2.75 Million

Angel Commercial, LLC, announces the sale of 588 Main Avenue in Norwalk, CT, for $2,750,000 to an undisclosed investor. The seller was JA Real Property Corporation Inc., whose principal owned the property for 37 years. “588 Main Avenue is a 5,732 SF neighborhood retail strip center that is fully leased...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Will Glenbrook Community Center become an income-restricted apartment complex?

STAMFORD — The city’s Board of Representatives on Tuesday is expected to discuss a proposal to redevelop the former Glenbrook Community Center into an income-restricted apartment complex. The board’s Legislative and Rules Committee last month voted 4-3 in opposition to the property sale that would pave the way...
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Trumbull’s Long Hill revamp helps both economy and environment

TRUMBULL — The revamping of the Long Hill area has been touted as good for the local economy — but some officials have worked to make it good for the local environment as well. Measures were taken when the area was redeveloped to make it more sustainable, according...
TRUMBULL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
Stamford, CT
Business
Stamford, CT
Industry
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Connecticut Industry
Register Citizen

Lawsuit targets zoning permit for proposed Bridgeport cannabis grower

BRIDGEPORT — A business owned by a well-known local family is seeking to overturn the first zoning permit issued here for growing legalized marijuana. In late July 141 North Avenue LLC received the zoning commission’s approval to establish a cannabis cultivation and production facility at that address. At...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Sleeping Giant lone CT park to close to parking

HAMDEN — Sleeping Giant State Park has closed Saturday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The Hamden park across from Quinnipiac University on Mount Carmel Avenue closed around 11:40 a.m. because its parking lot was full, officials said. It’s the only state park to have closed so far on Saturday.
HAMDEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayaks#Long Island Sound#Art#Cove#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#Linus Business#Soundwaters#Congress Street
Eyewitness News

Fire underway on Audubon Avenue, multiple crews working

Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Fire underway in Newington, multiple crews working. The fire impacted four homes, including the one where it started, according to the Newington Fire Department. Accident involving teens under investigation in New Britain: Police.
WATERBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
Register Citizen

Milford’s tax delinquents owe over $3M in taxes, interest

MILFORD — The top 10 delinquent taxpayers combined owe the city of Milford more than $3.5 million in taxes and interest. “Delinquent taxes are collectible for 15 years,” said Cory Gumbrewicz, Milford’s tax collector. “If there are delinquencies for that long, we have to collect for 15 years, but we try to take action before that to try to encourage folks to pay.”
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Pathfinders inks deal to buy Killingworth’s Deer Lake for $4.75M

KILLINGWORTH — The contract is signed and the closing is slated for Sept. 15. Pathfinders and members of the Save Deer Lake group soon will be able to take a big breath. After months of negotiations, Deer Lake will not be sold for development. The Boy Scouts signed the contract to sell the 300 acres to Pathfinders for $4.75 million, Ted Langevin, president of the local Scouting group, announced on the Save Deer Lake Facebook Page Thursday.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport just had its third-warmest August on record, NWS says

BRIDGEPORT — This was the third-warmest August in recorded Bridgeport history, according to the National Weather Service. It comes as a series of regional communities exceeded normal temperatures, the weather service reported. Over the course of August, the average temperature in Bridgeport was 77.3 degrees, up from a standard...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Performance apparel brand Vuori opens first Connecticut store in Westport

WESTPORT — Southern California-style athletic clothing has made its way to Southern Connecticut with the debut of Vuori, a new store at 166 Main Street that opened on Sept. 2. Vuori calls itself “a new perspective on performance apparel,” inspired by coastal California active lifestyles. The company...
WESTPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Middletown halfway through dispensing city's $21 million of ARPA funding

MIDDLETOWN — Common Council members have so far approved a little over 50 percent of the $21 million in American Rescue Plan funding allocated to the city halfway through the task force’s review of applications. In all, $11.5 million has been appropriated for projects, with $9.5 million remaining...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Register Citizen

Owner of Branford restaurant Donovan’s under investigation for wage theft

Legal issues and questions surrounding the business practices of a Branford restaurateur continue to mount a week after employees went on strike after allegedly going weeks without being paid. Owner Steve Sinapis didn’t mince words when the Donovan’s Reef Restaurant employees wrote him asking for pay. “Cute email...
BRANFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy