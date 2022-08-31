Stamford-based SoundWaters blames supply chain issues for construction delays on new $8M Harbor Center

Read full article on original website
NewsTimes
$14.1 million investment in Brookfield’s downtown gains steam with sidewalk expansion
BROOKFIELD — The Cleveland Browns football logo front-and-center on his hardhat and a Cavaliers symbol to the side, Greg Dembowski took a break Tuesday afternoon to explain the ongoing development in the Four Corners section of the town. At the corner of Route 7 and Old Federal Road behind...
rew-online.com
588 Main Avenue, Norwalk, CT, Sells for $2.75 Million
Angel Commercial, LLC, announces the sale of 588 Main Avenue in Norwalk, CT, for $2,750,000 to an undisclosed investor. The seller was JA Real Property Corporation Inc., whose principal owned the property for 37 years. “588 Main Avenue is a 5,732 SF neighborhood retail strip center that is fully leased...
Register Citizen
Will Glenbrook Community Center become an income-restricted apartment complex?
STAMFORD — The city’s Board of Representatives on Tuesday is expected to discuss a proposal to redevelop the former Glenbrook Community Center into an income-restricted apartment complex. The board’s Legislative and Rules Committee last month voted 4-3 in opposition to the property sale that would pave the way...
Register Citizen
Trumbull’s Long Hill revamp helps both economy and environment
TRUMBULL — The revamping of the Long Hill area has been touted as good for the local economy — but some officials have worked to make it good for the local environment as well. Measures were taken when the area was redeveloped to make it more sustainable, according...
Register Citizen
Lawsuit targets zoning permit for proposed Bridgeport cannabis grower
BRIDGEPORT — A business owned by a well-known local family is seeking to overturn the first zoning permit issued here for growing legalized marijuana. In late July 141 North Avenue LLC received the zoning commission’s approval to establish a cannabis cultivation and production facility at that address. At...
Register Citizen
After delays, downtown Bridgeport landlord files plans for dilapidated parking garage
BRIDGEPORT — After nearly three years of unresponsiveness and delays which frustrated city officials, a prominent downtown landlord has filed plans to overhaul a key parking facility available to its tenants and the public. New York-based Time Equities Inc. submitted the paperwork for the City Trust Garage at 157...
nerej.com
The Hazel Stamford begins leasing its 183 apartments - Developed by Alpine Residential and Fields Grade
Stamford, CT The Hazel Stamford, a new rental building located near the waterfront and minutes from Metro North trains into Manhattan, has officially launched leasing for its 183 upscale apartments. Developed by Alpine Residential and Fields Grade, the seven-story building offers a mix of studio and one-bedroom homes and a...
Register Citizen
Sleeping Giant lone CT park to close to parking
HAMDEN — Sleeping Giant State Park has closed Saturday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The Hamden park across from Quinnipiac University on Mount Carmel Avenue closed around 11:40 a.m. because its parking lot was full, officials said. It’s the only state park to have closed so far on Saturday.
Register Citizen
‘The Curious Case of Eleven O’Clock Road’: Weston street names explained
WESTON — To better understand the history of Weston, and how it has changed over the centuries, residents can look to the town’s ... street signs?. According to Weston Historical Society trustee Leslie Weiss, that is actually a very good way to learn Weston history. “We wanted to...
Register Citizen
Since 2016, nearly 900 vehicles have struck train bridges: Here’s how some CT towns compare
The situation, inconvenient as it is, is not at all uncommon in Connecticut. There were 876 incidents of vehicles striking railroad bridges in Connecticut from 2016 through 2021, according to data from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. “Bridge strikes are happening too often,” Josh Morgan, spokesperson and communications manager for the...
Eyewitness News
Fire underway on Audubon Avenue, multiple crews working
Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Fire underway in Newington, multiple crews working. The fire impacted four homes, including the one where it started, according to the Newington Fire Department. Accident involving teens under investigation in New Britain: Police.
Register Citizen
Shattered glass at two Downtown Stamford high-rises under review by city: ‘It’s happening way (too) much’
STAMFORD — Windows at Atlantic Station and Atlantic Station West — two high-rise towers near the outskirts of Downtown Stamford — have been shattering for years. The signs are visible from the street: windows patched with planks and long, sidewalk sheds that resemble scaffolding. Since the complex...
Register Citizen
Milford’s tax delinquents owe over $3M in taxes, interest
MILFORD — The top 10 delinquent taxpayers combined owe the city of Milford more than $3.5 million in taxes and interest. “Delinquent taxes are collectible for 15 years,” said Cory Gumbrewicz, Milford’s tax collector. “If there are delinquencies for that long, we have to collect for 15 years, but we try to take action before that to try to encourage folks to pay.”
Register Citizen
Pathfinders inks deal to buy Killingworth’s Deer Lake for $4.75M
KILLINGWORTH — The contract is signed and the closing is slated for Sept. 15. Pathfinders and members of the Save Deer Lake group soon will be able to take a big breath. After months of negotiations, Deer Lake will not be sold for development. The Boy Scouts signed the contract to sell the 300 acres to Pathfinders for $4.75 million, Ted Langevin, president of the local Scouting group, announced on the Save Deer Lake Facebook Page Thursday.
Candlewood Lake’s Blueberry Island Closed Due to Unsanitary Conditions
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT – A boating spot favored for partygoers on Candlewood Lake has been...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport just had its third-warmest August on record, NWS says
BRIDGEPORT — This was the third-warmest August in recorded Bridgeport history, according to the National Weather Service. It comes as a series of regional communities exceeded normal temperatures, the weather service reported. Over the course of August, the average temperature in Bridgeport was 77.3 degrees, up from a standard...
NewsTimes
Danbury pressures its biggest water users as drought worsens and reservoir levels deplete
DANBURY — Worsening drought conditions across Connecticut have city officials “requiring” all commercial property owners and condominium complexes to cease using irrigation systems while asking residents to “voluntarily” cut back on watering their lawns. “We are taking the steps to get in front of this...
Register Citizen
Performance apparel brand Vuori opens first Connecticut store in Westport
WESTPORT — Southern California-style athletic clothing has made its way to Southern Connecticut with the debut of Vuori, a new store at 166 Main Street that opened on Sept. 2. Vuori calls itself “a new perspective on performance apparel,” inspired by coastal California active lifestyles. The company...
Register Citizen
Middletown halfway through dispensing city's $21 million of ARPA funding
MIDDLETOWN — Common Council members have so far approved a little over 50 percent of the $21 million in American Rescue Plan funding allocated to the city halfway through the task force’s review of applications. In all, $11.5 million has been appropriated for projects, with $9.5 million remaining...
Register Citizen
Owner of Branford restaurant Donovan’s under investigation for wage theft
Legal issues and questions surrounding the business practices of a Branford restaurateur continue to mount a week after employees went on strike after allegedly going weeks without being paid. Owner Steve Sinapis didn’t mince words when the Donovan’s Reef Restaurant employees wrote him asking for pay. “Cute email...
