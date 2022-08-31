U.S. Highway 95 project hits roadblock

The Idaho Transportation Department says a recent decision by the Army Corps of Engineers could jeopardize the future of the project to realign and expand U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow.

ITD says the Corps on Monday temporarily suspended authorization to continue construction at 13 permitted wetland sites along the 6-mile-long new roadway for U.S. 95. This decision comes as the Corps and ITD are co-defendants in a lawsuit brought forth by the local environmental group Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition.

The Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition filed the lawsuit in March claiming the U.S. 95 project does not qualify for a permit the Corps authorized under the Clean Water Act. The environmental group claims ITD underestimated the wetland acreage that would be destroyed by a portion of the project.