Penn State-Purdue was confusing. With each team making multiple result altering-blunders, it’s hard to feel comfortable with any decision made because of this game. In a rollercoaster of a contest, the Nittany Lions saw a highly anticipated debut and a classic game-winning drive – by different quarterbacks. Prior to the game, there was widespread debate about whether sixth-year senior Sean Clifford was the right man to quarterback the team or if he should be replaced with new blood in five-star freshman Drew Allar.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO