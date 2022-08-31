ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

Related
Onward State

Gameday Observations: Purdue

After what could very well have been an instant classic in West Lafayette, Penn State football returns home 1-0. An unpredictable and wild fourth quarter concluded with a gutsy game-winning drive from Sean Clifford and clutch stop after clutch stop from Manny Diaz’s defense. When the dust finally settled, the Nittany Lions bested Purdue 35-31.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Escapes Purdue With A 35-31 Opening Week Victory

Penn State football (1-0) managed to overcome bad mistakes in its 2022 opener, defeating Purdue (0-1) 35-31 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. After a promising start from Sean Clifford and his playmakers, a second-half injury scare led to true freshman Drew Allar receiving his first collegiate snaps. When Clifford returned, the team – offense and defense – began to unravel. An unexpectedly efficient fourth-quarter drive led to the Nittany Lions’ comeback and narrow victory.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Flashes Depth, Young Talent In Dicey Purdue Win

Before the season, Penn State football defensive coordinator Manny Diaz said he needed 22 game-ready guys to operate the defense the way he wanted to. It turns out this wasn’t an exaggeration and, judging by the Nittany Lions’ contest with Purdue, is probably an understatement. Diaz played 26...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
Washington, IN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
West Lafayette, IN
College Sports
State
Washington State
State College, PA
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
City
State College, PA
West Lafayette, IN
Football
Local
Indiana College Sports
State College, PA
Football
City
Washington, PA
Onward State

Drew Allar Looms Behind An Improved Sean Clifford Against Purdue

Penn State-Purdue was confusing. With each team making multiple result altering-blunders, it’s hard to feel comfortable with any decision made because of this game. In a rollercoaster of a contest, the Nittany Lions saw a highly anticipated debut and a classic game-winning drive – by different quarterbacks. Prior to the game, there was widespread debate about whether sixth-year senior Sean Clifford was the right man to quarterback the team or if he should be replaced with new blood in five-star freshman Drew Allar.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

No. 21 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Takes Down Troy In Straight Sets

No. 21 Penn State women’s volleyball (5-0) defeated Troy (2-3) in straight sets Friday evening in its second contest in a five-hour span. After grabbing a victory over Iowa State this afternoon, the Nittany Lions cruised to another triumph highlighted by a 20-point scoring differential. Zoe Weatherington led the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

No. 21 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Defeats Iowa State In Four Sets

No. 21 Penn State women’s volleyball (4-0) defeated Iowa State in four sets Friday afternoon, winning its fourth consecutive match to remain undefeated during the 2022 season. Penn State senior Zoe Weatherington led all players in kills, totaling 15 in the match, while Taylor Trammell paced the Nittany Lions...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

What Games To Watch This Weekend Without Penn State Football

Penn State football is 1-0, folks. Since Penn State had its first matchup of the season Thursday night against Purdue, there will be no Nittany Lion football to watch this weekend. To help fill the college football-shaped hole in all of our hearts, we put together a list of the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Clifford
Onward State

Penn State Men’s Soccer Overcomes West Virginia 3-2

Penn State men’s soccer (1-1-1) defeated West Virginia (1-2) 3-2 in an extremely competitive matchup on Friday night at Jeffrey Field. A brace from Peter Mangione and one goal from Liam Butts propelled the Nittany Lions over the Mountaineers in the high-intensity contest. West Virginia played the final nine minutes of the match with 10 men as a result of a red card, and Penn State managed to clinch the win.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

No. 11 Penn State Field Hockey Rolls Over Albany 6-2

No. 11 Penn State field hockey (2-1) defeated Albany (1-2) Saturday afternoon by a score of 6-2. Goals from four different players gave the Nittany Lions a comfortable advantage as they locked up their second win of the season. With the win, Penn State remains undefeated against Albany all-time, now advancing to 4-0 against the Great Danes.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

No. 8 Penn State Women’s Soccer Folds 2-0 To No. 12 Stanford

No. 8 Penn State women’s soccer (3-1-1) dropped its first match of the season 2-0 on the road to No. 12 Stanford (4-0) on Thursday night. The Nittany Lions’ offense just couldn’t find its rhythm against the Trees and stayed on the defensive side of the ball for most of the game. Because of this, Penn State goalkeeper Katherine Asman was forced to make nine saves on the night.
STANFORD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Joey Porter#American Football#College Football#The Nittany Lions
Onward State

State College Spikes To Host THON Game September 4

The State College Spikes will host a home game benefitting THON this weekend with a variety of festivities For The Kids and for the local community. Four Diamonds families will be present in the stands to watch the Spikes take on the Trenton Thunder and will be honored at various moments throughout the evening. One standout event will include a performance of “God Bless America” by a Four Diamonds child during the 7th inning stretch.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Inside Indiana Business

Brees to open superfood store in West Lafayette

A California-based craft superfood chain will open its second Indiana location on Thursday with the help of a Super Bowl champion. Former New Orleans Saints and Purdue University quarterback Drew Brees will be on hand for the opening of everbowl’s new franchise store in West Lafayette, of which Brees is a part-owner.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Onward State

What Other Penn State Brand Collaborations Would Look Like

Nearly two weeks ago, Family Clothesline was flooded with college students trying to get their hands on the newest ‘Lululemon x Penn State’ collaboration. With move-in weekend happening around the same time the clothes dropped, it was safe to say that downtown State College was a madhouse. However,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Current Publishing

INDOT seeking feedback on future of U.S. 31

Hoosiers from Hamilton to Fulton counties are being asked to weigh in on INDOT’s future plans for the U.S. 31 corridor, which stretches north to south to connect central Indiana to the northern part of the state. INDOT is in the early stages of a two-year study that will...
FULTON COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Traffic shifts planned on Ind. 32 starting Tuesday

The Indiana Department of Transportation says traffic shifts are planned on Ind. 32 in Noblesville starting on Tuesday that will continue through the end of October. An INDOT contractor, Calumet Civil Contractor, Inc., will begin the second phase of roundabout construction on the north side of Ind. 32 and Ind. 38. The south side will be open in a right in, right out configuration only, according to INDOT.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
FOX59

Waste Management acquires Ray’s Trash Service

The largest family-owned recycling and waste collection operation in Central Indiana has been acquired by Houston-based trash service giant Waste Management Inc., according to an Indianapolis Business Journal report. Waste Management confirmed on Thursday to the IBJ that the company had acquired “key assets” of Hendricks County-based Ray’s Trash Service. “We look forward to the […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy