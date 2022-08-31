Read full article on original website
Onward State
Gameday Observations: Purdue
After what could very well have been an instant classic in West Lafayette, Penn State football returns home 1-0. An unpredictable and wild fourth quarter concluded with a gutsy game-winning drive from Sean Clifford and clutch stop after clutch stop from Manny Diaz’s defense. When the dust finally settled, the Nittany Lions bested Purdue 35-31.
Onward State
Penn State Escapes Purdue With A 35-31 Opening Week Victory
Penn State football (1-0) managed to overcome bad mistakes in its 2022 opener, defeating Purdue (0-1) 35-31 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. After a promising start from Sean Clifford and his playmakers, a second-half injury scare led to true freshman Drew Allar receiving his first collegiate snaps. When Clifford returned, the team – offense and defense – began to unravel. An unexpectedly efficient fourth-quarter drive led to the Nittany Lions’ comeback and narrow victory.
Onward State
Penn State’s Secondary Comes Through In Roller-Coaster Win Over Purdue
Well, that was a roller coaster of emotions at its finest. Penn State football completed a last-minute comeback to escape West Lafayette with a 35-31 victory over Purdue. Sean Clifford led an eight-play, 80-yard drive in just 1:25 to get the late game-winning touchdown for the Nittany Lions. Even though...
Onward State
Penn State Flashes Depth, Young Talent In Dicey Purdue Win
Before the season, Penn State football defensive coordinator Manny Diaz said he needed 22 game-ready guys to operate the defense the way he wanted to. It turns out this wasn’t an exaggeration and, judging by the Nittany Lions’ contest with Purdue, is probably an understatement. Diaz played 26...
Onward State
Drew Allar Looms Behind An Improved Sean Clifford Against Purdue
Penn State-Purdue was confusing. With each team making multiple result altering-blunders, it’s hard to feel comfortable with any decision made because of this game. In a rollercoaster of a contest, the Nittany Lions saw a highly anticipated debut and a classic game-winning drive – by different quarterbacks. Prior to the game, there was widespread debate about whether sixth-year senior Sean Clifford was the right man to quarterback the team or if he should be replaced with new blood in five-star freshman Drew Allar.
Onward State
No. 21 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Takes Down Troy In Straight Sets
No. 21 Penn State women’s volleyball (5-0) defeated Troy (2-3) in straight sets Friday evening in its second contest in a five-hour span. After grabbing a victory over Iowa State this afternoon, the Nittany Lions cruised to another triumph highlighted by a 20-point scoring differential. Zoe Weatherington led the...
Onward State
No. 21 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Defeats Iowa State In Four Sets
No. 21 Penn State women’s volleyball (4-0) defeated Iowa State in four sets Friday afternoon, winning its fourth consecutive match to remain undefeated during the 2022 season. Penn State senior Zoe Weatherington led all players in kills, totaling 15 in the match, while Taylor Trammell paced the Nittany Lions...
Onward State
What Games To Watch This Weekend Without Penn State Football
Penn State football is 1-0, folks. Since Penn State had its first matchup of the season Thursday night against Purdue, there will be no Nittany Lion football to watch this weekend. To help fill the college football-shaped hole in all of our hearts, we put together a list of the...
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Soccer Overcomes West Virginia 3-2
Penn State men’s soccer (1-1-1) defeated West Virginia (1-2) 3-2 in an extremely competitive matchup on Friday night at Jeffrey Field. A brace from Peter Mangione and one goal from Liam Butts propelled the Nittany Lions over the Mountaineers in the high-intensity contest. West Virginia played the final nine minutes of the match with 10 men as a result of a red card, and Penn State managed to clinch the win.
Onward State
No. 11 Penn State Field Hockey Rolls Over Albany 6-2
No. 11 Penn State field hockey (2-1) defeated Albany (1-2) Saturday afternoon by a score of 6-2. Goals from four different players gave the Nittany Lions a comfortable advantage as they locked up their second win of the season. With the win, Penn State remains undefeated against Albany all-time, now advancing to 4-0 against the Great Danes.
Onward State
No. 8 Penn State Women’s Soccer Folds 2-0 To No. 12 Stanford
No. 8 Penn State women’s soccer (3-1-1) dropped its first match of the season 2-0 on the road to No. 12 Stanford (4-0) on Thursday night. The Nittany Lions’ offense just couldn’t find its rhythm against the Trees and stayed on the defensive side of the ball for most of the game. Because of this, Penn State goalkeeper Katherine Asman was forced to make nine saves on the night.
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Soccer ‘Focusing On Performance’ Amid Challenging Non-Conference Schedule
After winning the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles last season, many fans expected Penn State men’s soccer to get off to a hot start in 2022. Unfortunately, the season didn’t kick off as smoothly as the team would’ve hoped. The Nittany Lions tied Rhode Island...
Onward State
State College Spikes To Host THON Game September 4
The State College Spikes will host a home game benefitting THON this weekend with a variety of festivities For The Kids and for the local community. Four Diamonds families will be present in the stands to watch the Spikes take on the Trenton Thunder and will be honored at various moments throughout the evening. One standout event will include a performance of “God Bless America” by a Four Diamonds child during the 7th inning stretch.
Inside Indiana Business
Brees to open superfood store in West Lafayette
A California-based craft superfood chain will open its second Indiana location on Thursday with the help of a Super Bowl champion. Former New Orleans Saints and Purdue University quarterback Drew Brees will be on hand for the opening of everbowl’s new franchise store in West Lafayette, of which Brees is a part-owner.
Onward State
What Other Penn State Brand Collaborations Would Look Like
Nearly two weeks ago, Family Clothesline was flooded with college students trying to get their hands on the newest ‘Lululemon x Penn State’ collaboration. With move-in weekend happening around the same time the clothes dropped, it was safe to say that downtown State College was a madhouse. However,...
wbiw.com
Purdue, Notre Dame, and Indiana universities join CDC Midwest Center’s effort against disease-bearing ticks and mosquitoes
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University, Indiana University, and the University of Notre Dame have joined the Midwest Center of Excellence for Vector-Borne Diseases. The $10 million Midwest center, led by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, is funded for five years by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “The new...
Current Publishing
INDOT seeking feedback on future of U.S. 31
Hoosiers from Hamilton to Fulton counties are being asked to weigh in on INDOT’s future plans for the U.S. 31 corridor, which stretches north to south to connect central Indiana to the northern part of the state. INDOT is in the early stages of a two-year study that will...
True crime podcasters receive tip on 2017 Delphi murders
Two ‘True Crime’ podcasters, who have been closely following the 2017 murders of two Indiana girls, got an anonymous tip about a riverbed search.
Current Publishing
Traffic shifts planned on Ind. 32 starting Tuesday
The Indiana Department of Transportation says traffic shifts are planned on Ind. 32 in Noblesville starting on Tuesday that will continue through the end of October. An INDOT contractor, Calumet Civil Contractor, Inc., will begin the second phase of roundabout construction on the north side of Ind. 32 and Ind. 38. The south side will be open in a right in, right out configuration only, according to INDOT.
Waste Management acquires Ray’s Trash Service
The largest family-owned recycling and waste collection operation in Central Indiana has been acquired by Houston-based trash service giant Waste Management Inc., according to an Indianapolis Business Journal report. Waste Management confirmed on Thursday to the IBJ that the company had acquired “key assets” of Hendricks County-based Ray’s Trash Service. “We look forward to the […]
