Read full article on original website
Related
Raped 12-Year-Old Could Take an Ambulance to Walmart for Plan B, SC Representative Says
Representative Doug Gilliam from South Carolina has enraged critics with his recent comments on a theoretical 12-year-old rape and incest victim. Responding in court to SC Republican Gil Gatch’s statement that a hypothetical child victim who had been impregnated by her father would be “forced” to carry a pregnancy under the abortion ban, Gilliam responded that “she had choices... the morning after pill was available... that’s available in Walmart.” “If her dad rapes her and she’s carrying the child, who drives her to get the morning after pill?” Gatch asked Gilliam. “The ambulance,” Gilliam said. On Tuesday, South Carolina has passed a near-total abortion ban that doesn’t allow children who’re rape victims to get abortions at up to 20 weeks.CW: Rape and Incest Listen to SC House Rep Gilliam say that a 12 year old rape victim had “choices” and “options” and could take an ambulance to Walmart to get Plan B. Please make calls to your Senators to stop this bill. Link below. #StopTheBanSC pic.twitter.com/lotKFXKdW4— Phillip J. Ford (@phillipjford) September 2, 2022 Read it at Twitter
Drug-sniffing dog finds cocaine hidden in wheelchair at airport as chair user tries to walk away
A drug-sniffing dog led police Friday at a Milan airport to nearly 30 pounds of cocaine stuffed into the leather upholstery of a motorized wheelchair, whose user immediately stood up and was arrested, authorities said. The specialized canine unit was being deployed at Malpensa airport to check arriving passengers and their luggage from a flight from the Dominican Republic, since drug couriers had previously used the route, the Financial Guard police said in a statement.
CBS News
Hundreds of homes threatened by fire in Siskiyou County town of Weed
The entire town of Weed is now under a mandatory evacuation order. The fire is sending up a massive plume of smoke.
CBS News
Armed man shot and killed by LA deputy near Inglewood
It happened around 11:39 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of West 108th Street near Western Avenue in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood. Deputies from the South LA Sheriff's Station were called regarding a man with a gun.
Comments / 0