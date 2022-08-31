Read full article on original website
iowa.media
Jayettes leave Polar Bears, Huskies in their wake
DES MOINES — The Perry swimmers posted wins in all 11 events Thursday to defeat both Des Moines North and DM Hoover in a double-dual. The format calls for each team to be timed against each opponent individually — for example, a swimmer could be first against one school and second against the other in the same race.
Panthers look to tame Huskies
The Creston Panthers look to keep their momentum rolling at Winterset on Friday after rolling in their season opener against Clarinda, 28-12. Senior quarterback Kyle Strider, who threw for 169 yards and ran for 90 yards against Clarinda, is shaping up to be a great field general for the Panthers.
Jennifer Leigh Greimann of Waukee
Services for Jennifer Leigh Greimann, 39, of Waukee will be held at Hastings Funeral Home in Perry at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6 at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Mt. Hope Cemetery at Madrid, Iowa. A lunch will follow at the Evangelical Free Church in Madrid.
Fillies get better of Panthers
Thunder roared outside, the Panther Den (student section) roared and Creston volleyball roared by showcasing comebacks in exciting sets which bookended the match. Unfortunately, Creston (0-6, 0-2 Hawkeye 10) found themselves on the losing end Thursday against Shenandoah (2-0, 2-0 H10). The Panthers were swept in straight sets by the Fillies, 27-25, 25-16. 27-25 in Creston’s home opener.
Iowa 7, South Dakota State 3: Punting (Really) Is Winning
The last time Iowa beat an FCS team by single digits? They won the Orange Bowl. The last time Iowa scored seven points or fewer and won? Well…. The won 10 games and a share of the Big Ten title that season. Does that mean this year’s Hawkeye squad is...
Kay Finneseth of Jefferson
Funeral services for Kay Finneseth, 86, of Jefferson will be 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 at the First Presbyterian Church in Jefferson. For those who cannot attend, the funeral service will be live streamed on the Slininger-Schroeder Facebook page. Live streaming will begin a few minutes prior to the start of the service. You do not need a pass word.
Winona-based Bus Boys to play in Perry October 9
The Perry Fine Arts Series will present the Bus Boys on Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. in the Perry Performing Arts Center at 1200 18th St. in Perry. The Bus Boys are a musical ensemble from Winona, Minnesota, comprised of three former school bus drivers — although one of them only lasted two weeks. One by one, they realized that bus driving was not their true calling in life. So they did the obvious thing: they became an acoustic jam trio.
Joanne M. Bodenberger of Des Moines
Joanne M. Bodenberger of Des Moines and formerly of Perry passed away peaceful at Holy Trinity Luther Park Center on June 28, 2022. Joanne was born at the Dallas County Hospital on Aug. 9, 1931, to Roy Bodenberger and Ida Alborn Bodenberger. She lived in the Perry until 1940, when...
Creston to have fun….again
Under a new name but with many of its past features returns Saturday as the Creston Fun Center opens at 5 p.m. Formerly known as the Feldhacker Family Fun Center, the site at 301 N. Cherry St. will reopen even though people are still working with some improvements. “It’s more...
Go Mailbag Awesome: September 1
Welcome to Go Mailbag Awesome, where we answer your questions about Iowa sports. Technically these are tweets, not letters or emails or other mail-related items, but “tweetbag” is an unpleasant word. Just say it out loud… gross. So we’re going with mailbag instead. We’ll try to do this on a weekly basis. And if the bird app frightens or disturbs you, you can always email questions to ross-at-goiowaawesome-dot-com.
Hundreds to flock to Greenfield for swap meet
Members of a group formed to plan the Greenfield Swap Meet, set for Friday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Adair County Fairgrounds, are excited to see the fruits of their labor blossom in the 2022 version of the event. The organization Early Wheels of Iowa was a...
Wild donate $10,000 to MercyOne to upgrade pediatric rooms
DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Wild, in conjunction with the Minnesota Wild Foundation, today announced the donation of $10,000 to MercyOne. The gift will help MercyOne enhance its pediatric unit, with a portion of the funds going toward outfitting individual rooms with new gaming consoles and video games including NHL 23.
Superintendent’s Weekly Update: September 2nd, 2022
Dear Grinnell Newburg Board of Education, Staff, Family, and Friends:. Happy September! Students and staff are back in the swing of things, and the year has been off to a great start! The cool crisp fall mornings are just around the corner! Fall in Grinnell is my favorite time of year.
Van half-sinks at boat ramp south of Perry Friday
A van became half-submerged Friday afternoon at the Spring Valley Access to the Raccoon River on J Avenue (County Road P58) at 170th Street. No injuries were reported. The full-size Ford van was reported in the water at the foot of of the boat launch about 4:30 p.m., according to public safety radio traffic.
Pro-2A shirt gets high school student kicked out of class, building
A Johnston High School student was removed from school on Thursday for refusing to change their shirt. Ironically, the objection to the shirt came from the government teacher. After the government teacher called Tom Griffin kicked the student out of class, both assistants and the principal kicked the student out of the building, according to the parent.
The Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation appoints Mat Greiner as Executive Director
The Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation (GDMPAF) board of directors announced Mat Greiner as its new executive director, effective, September 1, 2022. He follows M. Jessica Rowe’s 12 years of foundation leadership. Greiner brings over 15 years’ experience to the position. Before arriving at GDMPAF, he was co-founder...
State beach bacteria levels are low ahead of holiday weekend
Emerson Bay Beach on West Okoboji Lake is among state beaches with current swimming warnings. (Photo by Perry Beeman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) There are currently nine state beaches where the environmental regulators caution against swimming ahead of the Labor Day weekend, but many of them have relatively low bacteria levels, according to a recent Iowa Department of Natural Resources report.
Creston school bond letters to editor
With the special election for the Creston Community School District bond on Sept. 13, the CNA will allow letters to the editor about the issue through Wednesday, Sept. 7. Normally, letters to the editor are part of the CNA’s opinion page which runs Tuesdays through Thursdays. The CNA will not have letters regarding the bond on Thursday and for the rest of the week through Sept. 13 as a way to prevent information that can’t be responded to by a letter before election day.
Trendy Gardener Releases Chopped and Propped Plant Subscription Box
The Trendy Gardener plant subscription boxes let green-thumbed growers receive a curated selection of plants and gardening accessories. The company put down roots with a simple philosophy—Plants make people happy, and happy people make others happy. Hunter Frescoln, Trendy Gardener LLC founder, and his business partner, Taylor Rochholz, hope...
Poweshiek County Outdoor Warning Siren System Installation
Poweshiek County Outdoor Warning Siren System Installation. In August of 2021 the Poweshiek County Emergency Management Agency was awarded a federal grant totaling $414,060 for a new county-wide outdoor warning siren system, the first county-wide project in Iowa. These 15 all-new sirens will feature the latest technology in outdoor warning by providing omni- directional sound coverage, automatic activation and testing, backup power supply, and siren and system status feedback to a main control panel in the Poweshiek County Dispatch Center monitored 24-7.
