Welcome to Go Mailbag Awesome, where we answer your questions about Iowa sports. Technically these are tweets, not letters or emails or other mail-related items, but “tweetbag” is an unpleasant word. Just say it out loud… gross. So we’re going with mailbag instead. We’ll try to do this on a weekly basis. And if the bird app frightens or disturbs you, you can always email questions to ross-at-goiowaawesome-dot-com.

AMES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO