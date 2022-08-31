ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianola, IA

Jayettes leave Polar Bears, Huskies in their wake

DES MOINES — The Perry swimmers posted wins in all 11 events Thursday to defeat both Des Moines North and DM Hoover in a double-dual. The format calls for each team to be timed against each opponent individually — for example, a swimmer could be first against one school and second against the other in the same race.
DES MOINES, IA
iowa.media

Panthers look to tame Huskies

The Creston Panthers look to keep their momentum rolling at Winterset on Friday after rolling in their season opener against Clarinda, 28-12. Senior quarterback Kyle Strider, who threw for 169 yards and ran for 90 yards against Clarinda, is shaping up to be a great field general for the Panthers.
CRESTON, IA
iowa.media

Jennifer Leigh Greimann of Waukee

Services for Jennifer Leigh Greimann, 39, of Waukee will be held at Hastings Funeral Home in Perry at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6 at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Mt. Hope Cemetery at Madrid, Iowa. A lunch will follow at the Evangelical Free Church in Madrid.
WAUKEE, IA
iowa.media

Fillies get better of Panthers

Thunder roared outside, the Panther Den (student section) roared and Creston volleyball roared by showcasing comebacks in exciting sets which bookended the match. Unfortunately, Creston (0-6, 0-2 Hawkeye 10) found themselves on the losing end Thursday against Shenandoah (2-0, 2-0 H10). The Panthers were swept in straight sets by the Fillies, 27-25, 25-16. 27-25 in Creston’s home opener.
CRESTON, IA
iowa.media

Iowa 7, South Dakota State 3: Punting (Really) Is Winning

The last time Iowa beat an FCS team by single digits? They won the Orange Bowl. The last time Iowa scored seven points or fewer and won? Well…. The won 10 games and a share of the Big Ten title that season. Does that mean this year’s Hawkeye squad is...
AMES, IA
iowa.media

Kay Finneseth of Jefferson

Funeral services for Kay Finneseth, 86, of Jefferson will be 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 at the First Presbyterian Church in Jefferson. For those who cannot attend, the funeral service will be live streamed on the Slininger-Schroeder Facebook page. Live streaming will begin a few minutes prior to the start of the service. You do not need a pass word.
JEFFERSON, IA
iowa.media

Winona-based Bus Boys to play in Perry October 9

The Perry Fine Arts Series will present the Bus Boys on Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. in the Perry Performing Arts Center at 1200 18th St. in Perry. The Bus Boys are a musical ensemble from Winona, Minnesota, comprised of three former school bus drivers — although one of them only lasted two weeks. One by one, they realized that bus driving was not their true calling in life. So they did the obvious thing: they became an acoustic jam trio.
PERRY, IA
iowa.media

Joanne M. Bodenberger of Des Moines

Joanne M. Bodenberger of Des Moines and formerly of Perry passed away peaceful at Holy Trinity Luther Park Center on June 28, 2022. Joanne was born at the Dallas County Hospital on Aug. 9, 1931, to Roy Bodenberger and Ida Alborn Bodenberger. She lived in the Perry until 1940, when...
DES MOINES, IA
iowa.media

Creston to have fun….again

Under a new name but with many of its past features returns Saturday as the Creston Fun Center opens at 5 p.m. Formerly known as the Feldhacker Family Fun Center, the site at 301 N. Cherry St. will reopen even though people are still working with some improvements. “It’s more...
CRESTON, IA
iowa.media

Go Mailbag Awesome: September 1

Welcome to Go Mailbag Awesome, where we answer your questions about Iowa sports. Technically these are tweets, not letters or emails or other mail-related items, but “tweetbag” is an unpleasant word. Just say it out loud… gross. So we’re going with mailbag instead. We’ll try to do this on a weekly basis. And if the bird app frightens or disturbs you, you can always email questions to ross-at-goiowaawesome-dot-com.
AMES, IA
iowa.media

Hundreds to flock to Greenfield for swap meet

Members of a group formed to plan the Greenfield Swap Meet, set for Friday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Adair County Fairgrounds, are excited to see the fruits of their labor blossom in the 2022 version of the event. The organization Early Wheels of Iowa was a...
GREENFIELD, IA
iowa.media

Wild donate $10,000 to MercyOne to upgrade pediatric rooms

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Wild, in conjunction with the Minnesota Wild Foundation, today announced the donation of $10,000 to MercyOne. The gift will help MercyOne enhance its pediatric unit, with a portion of the funds going toward outfitting individual rooms with new gaming consoles and video games including NHL 23.
DES MOINES, IA
iowa.media

Superintendent’s Weekly Update: September 2nd, 2022

Dear Grinnell Newburg Board of Education, Staff, Family, and Friends:. Happy September! Students and staff are back in the swing of things, and the year has been off to a great start! The cool crisp fall mornings are just around the corner! Fall in Grinnell is my favorite time of year.
GRINNELL, IA
iowa.media

Van half-sinks at boat ramp south of Perry Friday

A van became half-submerged Friday afternoon at the Spring Valley Access to the Raccoon River on J Avenue (County Road P58) at 170th Street. No injuries were reported. The full-size Ford van was reported in the water at the foot of of the boat launch about 4:30 p.m., according to public safety radio traffic.
PERRY, IA
iowa.media

Pro-2A shirt gets high school student kicked out of class, building

A Johnston High School student was removed from school on Thursday for refusing to change their shirt. Ironically, the objection to the shirt came from the government teacher. After the government teacher called Tom Griffin kicked the student out of class, both assistants and the principal kicked the student out of the building, according to the parent.
JOHNSTON, IA
iowa.media

State beach bacteria levels are low ahead of holiday weekend

Emerson Bay Beach on West Okoboji Lake is among state beaches with current swimming warnings. (Photo by Perry Beeman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) There are currently nine state beaches where the environmental regulators caution against swimming ahead of the Labor Day weekend, but many of them have relatively low bacteria levels, according to a recent Iowa Department of Natural Resources report.
TAMA COUNTY, IA
iowa.media

Creston school bond letters to editor

With the special election for the Creston Community School District bond on Sept. 13, the CNA will allow letters to the editor about the issue through Wednesday, Sept. 7. Normally, letters to the editor are part of the CNA’s opinion page which runs Tuesdays through Thursdays. The CNA will not have letters regarding the bond on Thursday and for the rest of the week through Sept. 13 as a way to prevent information that can’t be responded to by a letter before election day.
CRESTON, IA
iowa.media

Trendy Gardener Releases Chopped and Propped Plant Subscription Box

The Trendy Gardener plant subscription boxes let green-thumbed growers receive a curated selection of plants and gardening accessories. The company put down roots with a simple philosophy—Plants make people happy, and happy people make others happy. Hunter Frescoln, Trendy Gardener LLC founder, and his business partner, Taylor Rochholz, hope...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
iowa.media

Poweshiek County Outdoor Warning Siren System Installation

Poweshiek County Outdoor Warning Siren System Installation. In August of 2021 the Poweshiek County Emergency Management Agency was awarded a federal grant totaling $414,060 for a new county-wide outdoor warning siren system, the first county-wide project in Iowa. These 15 all-new sirens will feature the latest technology in outdoor warning by providing omni- directional sound coverage, automatic activation and testing, backup power supply, and siren and system status feedback to a main control panel in the Poweshiek County Dispatch Center monitored 24-7.
POWESHIEK COUNTY, IA

