A Tennessee teacher and granddaughter of a billionaire was snatched while on an early morning jog. Police say a suspect has been charged but Eliza Fletcher remains missing.
While Eliza Fletcher remains missing, Memphis Police said a suspect was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence in connection to the abduction.
