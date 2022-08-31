Read full article on original website
New UK O&G Licenses Critical For European Energy Safety
The UK will be almost wholly reliant on imported oil and gas within the next 15 years unless new licenses and investments are granted soon, OEUK said. — The UK will be almost wholly reliant on imported oil and gas within the next 15 years unless new licenses and investments are granted soon, the leading representative body for the UK’s offshore energy industry stated.
G7 Backs Price-Cap Plan for Russian Oil
The Group of Seven most industrialized countries said they plan to implement a price cap for global purchases of Russian oil. — The Group of Seven most industrialized countries said they plan to implement a price cap for global purchases of Russian oil -- a measure the US hopes will ease energy market pressures and slash Moscow’s overall revenues.
Operators Launch Multi-Million Tenders On NSTA Pathfinder Website
The North Sea Transition Authority is seeing operators take advantage of its Energy Pathfinder website advertising tenders worth millions of dollars. — Leading operators have floated forward work plans on North Sea Transition Authority’s Energy Pathfinder website. The work will be awarded through tenders for operations and maintenance work worth millions of dollars.
Oil Drops Further Amid Growing Demand Concerns
Oil fell for to a two-week low amid escalating concerns about worldwide demand while a broader risk-off sentiment weighed on assets from metals to equities. West Texas Intermediate futures dropped 3.3% to settle at $86.61 a barrel on Thursday. Investors are focusing on tightening monetary policy around the world that could crimp economic growth and hit oil demand. The lockdown of the Chinese megacity of Chengdu to contain a Covid-19 outbreak added to the negative sentiment.
Top Headlines: California Declares Grid Emergency and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Bloomberg reported that California officials declared a statewide grid emergency to cope with surging demand for power amid a blistering heat wave. Read full article here. Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery.
Valaris Grabs New Deals For Four Offshore Rigs Worth $149M
Valaris has won new contracts and extensions for its rigs with an associated contract backlog of $149 million. — Offshore driller Valaris has won new contracts and extensions for its rigs with an associated contract backlog of $149 million. Valaris said that the deals were awarded after issuing the...
Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Needs $5B Of Investment, Sall Says
Senegal needs as much as $5 billion of investment to develop the next phase of a key offshore gas field. — Senegal needs as much as $5 billion of investment to develop the next phase of a key offshore gas field, according to the West African nation’s President Macky Sall.
64,000 Ton Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Suez Canal
A 64,000-ton oil tanker named ‘Affinity V’ ran aground in the Suez Canal at the 141km mark, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) revealed in a company statement released on September 1. In the statement, the SCA outlined that the ship had been successfully refloated thanks to the efforts...
Shortage of Frack Gear Helps Hold Back USA Oil Production
The oil services sector, much like the exploration and production companies it serves, is scarred by the severity of the previous industry downturn that's only just receding in the rear-view mirror. In a dusty corner of Oklahoma, close to where Erle Halliburton founded his eponymous oil services empire 103 years ago, a group of workers shows why US oil production growth has been underwhelming in spite of a price boom.
Proman Stena Bulk Vessels First To Bunker Methanol In South Korea
Proman Stena Bulk, the Proman and Stena Bulk JV, saw its methanol-fuelled tankers become the first to bunker methanol in Ulsan, South Korea. Proman Stena Bulk, the joint venture between Proman and Stena Bulk, said its two fully operational methanol-fuelled tankers have become the first vessels to bunker methanol in Ulsan, South Korea.
Energy Transition Now Unstoppable
An energy transition is now unstoppable, according to Hans Dieter Hermes, the VP of Hydrogen at Worley. — It is debatable exactly when the tipping point occurred, but a series of macro changes have combined since the 2015 Paris Agreement to ultimately drive an energy transition that is now unstoppable.
Bears Get the Windfall They Wanted
One of Rigzone's regular market watchers takes a look at the latest oil price moves, OPEC+ trends, the revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)
