Two More Ithaca Men Arrested For Attempted Glass Shop Armed Robbery
The Ithaca Police Department Investigative Division identified and arrested two more individuals for their actions in relation to the attempted armed robbery on August 19th, 2022 that occurred at Dankie’s Glass Shop on Elmira Road. On Wednesday, August 31st, 2022, Cairo S. Barnett of Ithaca, was arrested and charged...
Loaded handgun found after domestic dispute on Ithaca’s west end
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tompkins SIREN alert was sent out early this morning cautioning residents to avoid the area of Cherry and Taber Street for police activity. Ithaca Police Officers responded to a third-party report of a domestic dispute near the 100 block of Cherry Street just after 3 a.m. Authorities attempted to interview the parties involved, at which time one appeared to be concealing something near his waist before fleeing on foot. A multi-agency search perimeter was set up. A K9 unit was able to locate a loaded handgun. The suspect was not located, and his name is not being released at this time. Police say charges related to the domestic incident and possession of the firearm are pending. Anyone with information they believe will aid the investigation is asked to contact IPD.
On the Lookout: Bank robbery in Camillus
(WSYR-TV) — Camillus Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for this man. According to police, the man robbed the Key Bank on 5318 West Genesee St. on Friday, September 2 at 12 p.m. The suspect is around 50 to 55 years of age,...
Information sought in Ithaca shooting incident
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Shots fired in Ithaca. Ithaca Police Officers responded to the 100 block of North Plain Street just after noon today. They learned an altercation allegedly took place between two men that resulted in one shooting at the other before fleeing in a vehicle. Authorities found spent shell casings at the scene. No victims have been located and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact IPD.
Details released on three incidents in Ithaca Friday
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca police published a batch of press releases related to three unrelated incidents in the City of Ithaca that took place throughout Friday. Around 3 a.m. on Sept. 2, police responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the 100 block of Cherry Street. Officers on the scene attempted to interview the involved parties and were informed that the suspect may be in possession of a handgun. During the investigation, police said that they observed the suspect attempting to conceal an item near his waistband before fleeing on foot.
Ithaca Police Respond to Report of Shots Fired
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - At around 12:30 PM on Friday, Ithaca Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of North Plain Street. When officers arrived, they learned that there had been a fight between two people. IPD said one of them had a gun and...
Two men arrested in connection to attempted Ithaca Robbery
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Two Ithaca men were arrested following further investigation into the attempted robbery of a business back in August. According to Police, Virgil C. Wanamaker was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 1, and charged with Attempted Robbery in the 1st degree, a Class C Felony. In addition, Cairo S. Barnett was arrested on […]
City Police: Man arrested for possession of illegal weapon
A Cortland man was arrested earlier this week after he was found to be in possession of an illegal weapon, according to a city police report. The report states that city police responded to a dispute on Rickard Street. During the incident, Shawn M. Schaap was discovered to be in possession of an illegal stun gun.
Ithaca Woman Charged After Report of Armed Robbery
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - An Ithaca woman was charged after officers responded to a report of an armed robbery. According to IPD, 26 year old Emily Morris was arrested after police responded to the report at the five below store on South Meadow Street at around 8:30 PM Tuesday night.
Man arrested after allegedly running over teen with UTV
In late June, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office responded to Holtmart Road in the Town of Willet for reports that a 15 year old had been run over by a UTV at a graduation party.
Syracuse Detective Saves Child Who Was Lifeless in Mother’s Arms After Pursuit
SYRACUSE, NY – Police found a mother holding a lifeless baby after concluding a traffic...
Sheriff Looking For Three After Armed Robbery At Uptown Village Apts
On Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at approximately 11:35 p.m., TCSO deputies responded the area of the Uptown Village Apartments in the town of Ithaca for the report of a robbery that had just occurred. The victim reported that a prearranged meeting was set up to sell clothing items to an individual at the Philip R. Dankert Park on Uptown Rd. The victim stated that during the transaction the suspect brandished a firearm and demanded money and other belongings. Two additional individuals forced their way into the victim's vehicle to assist with the robbery. After stealing money and several items from the victim, the three individuals fled the area on foot. A limited description was provided by the victim, of three black males. Anyone with information and/or cameras in the area is asked to call the Tompkins County Dispatch Center at 607-272-2444, the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office at 607-275-1345 or the Tompkins County Sheriff's Tip line at 607-266-5420.
‘Chaotic and Violent Scene’ in Syracuse After Teen’s Arrest Ignites Crowd
A Central New York teenager is under arrest facing multiple charges, after a foot pursuit on Wednesday. Police were conducting a proactive patrol near the 200 block of Geddes Street in Syracuse at approximately 8:34pm on August 31, 2022 when police said they saw someone acting suspiciously who appeared to be armed. In a written release the Syracuse Police Department said, “The individual’s actions also violated several local law statutes.”
Ithaca Man Arrested For Threatening Mass Killing Of CU Students And IPD Officers
On Wednesday, August 31, at around 5:00 p.m., Ithaca Police Officers were dispatched to meet a concerned member of the community in the 700 Block of South Meadow Street who wished to report a male who made disturbing and threatening comments. It was reported that said male disclosed his intention to commit a mass killing of Cornell University Students and Ithaca Police Officers. The complainant also reported that the male made gestures indicating that he would use a rifle to commit said killings.
Man shot multiple times off West Genesee Street
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man was shot multiple times near West Genesee Street Friday night, police said. Around 10:34 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired near the intersection of Park Avenue and Sackett Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. The incident happened just a block away from the Frazer Pre-K-8 School.
3 dead, including 5-year-old boy, in Central NY head-on crash
Bridgewater, N.Y. — Three people were killed and three others were injured Saturday after a driver crossed a center line and crashed head-on into another vehicle, Oneida County sheriff’s investigators said. Lindsay Bellair, 27, of Brookfield in Madison County, was driving a 2010 Subaru Forester west on Route...
Ithaca Man Indicted On Weapons And Assault Charges
District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced today that Troy S. Washington, 45, of Ithaca, has been indicted for crimes arising out of an incident at 525 Taughannock Boulevard in the City of Ithaca on August 19, 2022. Van Houten presented the case to the Grand Jury on August 25, 2022.
Woman claims to defecate, allegedly throws compost bucket at officers
Sayre, Pa. — A 29-year-old Wysox resident allegedly led police on a short foot pursuit before striking one with a bucket and being tased. When officer Seth Murrelle responded to a call for an assault on Aug. 29, he was informed that a wanted woman had fled the area. Murrelle met officers with Sayre Borough Police near a Dollar General and was informed that Samantha Mooney of Wysox had allegedly been in a fight near the property. ...
Ithaca man arrested after making terroristic threats against Cornell University Students
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man is behind bars on Thursday after making terroristic threats against Cornell University students and Ithaca Police. According to Ithaca Police, Austin L. Schiller, 28, was arrested following an investigation by police that started Wednesday afternoon after they received a complaint about Schiller making disturbing and threatening comments. Police […]
Two men arrested for stabbing woman at Salina bar, deputies say
Salina, N.Y. — Two men were arrested this week after stabbing a woman several times at a bar in Salina in May, deputies said. Dashawn Davis, 29, and Donquan Jones, 28, stabbed a 35-year-old woman several times at 1 a.m. in the parking lot of Mickey’s Good Time Saloon at 103 Galster Ave on May 25, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
