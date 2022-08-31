On Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at approximately 11:35 p.m., TCSO deputies responded the area of the Uptown Village Apartments in the town of Ithaca for the report of a robbery that had just occurred. The victim reported that a prearranged meeting was set up to sell clothing items to an individual at the Philip R. Dankert Park on Uptown Rd. The victim stated that during the transaction the suspect brandished a firearm and demanded money and other belongings. Two additional individuals forced their way into the victim's vehicle to assist with the robbery. After stealing money and several items from the victim, the three individuals fled the area on foot. A limited description was provided by the victim, of three black males. Anyone with information and/or cameras in the area is asked to call the Tompkins County Dispatch Center at 607-272-2444, the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office at 607-275-1345 or the Tompkins County Sheriff's Tip line at 607-266-5420.

ITHACA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO