On Wednesday, August 31, at around 5:00 p.m., Ithaca Police Officers were dispatched to meet a concerned member of the community in the 700 Block of South Meadow Street who wished to report a male who made disturbing and threatening comments. It was reported that said male disclosed his intention to commit a mass killing of Cornell University Students and Ithaca Police Officers. The complainant also reported that the male made gestures indicating that he would use a rifle to commit said killings.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO