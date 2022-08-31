Read full article on original website
ithaca.com
Ithaca Man Arrested For Threatening Mass Killing Of CU Students And IPD Officers
On Wednesday, August 31, at around 5:00 p.m., Ithaca Police Officers were dispatched to meet a concerned member of the community in the 700 Block of South Meadow Street who wished to report a male who made disturbing and threatening comments. It was reported that said male disclosed his intention to commit a mass killing of Cornell University Students and Ithaca Police Officers. The complainant also reported that the male made gestures indicating that he would use a rifle to commit said killings.
Ithaca Police Respond To Mental Health Issue On Commons
Around 9:30 a.m. on September 2, IPD responded to a mental health incident near the Ithaca Commons. Several officers, including a K9 unit, entered an apartment above the Ithaca Times building and proceeded to taze the suspect multiple times. Officers responding to the scene said they couldn’t provide specific information...
Two More Ithaca Men Arrested For Attempted Glass Shop Armed Robbery
The Ithaca Police Department Investigative Division identified and arrested two more individuals for their actions in relation to the attempted armed robbery on August 19th, 2022 that occurred at Dankie’s Glass Shop on Elmira Road. On Wednesday, August 31st, 2022, Cairo S. Barnett of Ithaca, was arrested and charged...
Adam Law Retires After 28 Years at IthacaMed
Adam Law, who has been treating patients in Ithaca since 1994, is closing his IthacaMed practice and transitioning its primary care, women’s health and endocrinology patient care to Cayuga Medical Associates (CMA). Dr. Law joined CMA, Sept. 1 to oversee a four-month transition of his patients to CMA and...
