Springfield crews respond to early morning crash on Dana Street
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Fire crews were called to a two-car crash on Dana Street early Sunday morning. Officials told Western Mass News that the crash resulted in a car fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the crash has not been released. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News...
Crews in Belchertown respond to house fire on Main Street
BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called to Main Street in Belchertown Saturday morning for reports of a fire at a multifamily home. Our Western Mass News crews arrived around noon and saw multiple fire crews working on the scene who had controlled most of the fire. There have...
Crews respond to attic fire in Springfield
Springfield fire department responding to an attic fire at 98 Oak Street
Police respond to reports of shots fired in Holyoke, two people hospitalized
Shannon Shannon Liss-Riordan holds campaign visit in West Springfield. Shannon Shannon Liss-Riordan holds campaign visit in West Springfield. Labor Day Weekend Starts Off Fantastic, Ends Foul?. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. Labor Day Weekend Starts Off Fantastic, Ends Foul?
Sturbridge police seek to identify two individuals in Walmart incident Saturday
An incident occurred at Walmart at approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday. The Sturbridge Police Department is seeking the identification of the two individuals pictured.
10th Annual Ride to Remember held in honor of fallen first responders
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The 10th Annual Ride to Remember kicked off Saturday morning in West Springfield. The special ride is dedicated to fallen western Massachusetts officers and other first responders, especially those who died in the line of duty. Hundreds of bicyclists departed from the Irish Cultural Center...
Car crashed into tree on Wilbraham Rd. in Springfield
One person was taken to the hospital, following a single-car crash in Springfield's Sixteen Acres neighborhood late Tuesday night.
Mason Street in Palmer closed, nearby residents without power after crash
A car crash has closed a section of Mason Street in Palmer Friday afternoon.
Friday afternoon news update
In this update, two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Holyoke last night, Springfield Fire crews were called to a two car crash early this morning on Dana Street, and Springfield crews were called to an attic fire on Oak Street last night. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
Arrest log: Ludlow police arrested 25 people within 22 days
The police in Ludlow made 25 arrests and summons, including 11 domestic assault-related arrests, over 22 days in the month of August.
Leominster, Massachusetts, boy reported missing, police say
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Leominster, Massachusetts, police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy. Police said David Abreu is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. David wears dark-rimmed glasses and was last seen wearing basketball shorts and a black camo backpack.
Chicopee Police warning residents to local cars after recent break-ins
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Police are reminding people to lock their cars after a recent uptick in car break-ins in the city. “It happened Sunday night, Monday morning, possibly around 1:30, 2 in the morning. Everybody was asleep. It’s a dead-end street with barely some light,” said Ashley Haas of Chicopee.
Springfield Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing girl. They said that 11-year-old Destiny Nieves did not return home from JFK Middle School on Thursday. Police added that she is believed to be with friends. If you have any information on her...
Wanted man arrested after disturbance call in West Springfield
A West Springfield man wanted on several charges was arrested after police were called to reports of a disturbance.
Barre, Massachusetts, man hits state trooper, cruiser in chase trying to flee traffic stop
WESTFORD, Mass. — A central Massachusetts man accused of hitting a state police trooper while trying to flee a traffic stop is facing a series of charges. Massachusetts State Police said at about 12:50 a.m. Thursday, they received reports that a yellow Honda Accord was driving erratically on Interstate 495 south in Methuen.
Suspect arrested in connection with arson fire at Springfield pharmacy
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man has been arrested in connection with a fire at a Springfield pharmacy. Springfield fire officials said that police were called to Walgreens on Sumner Avenue on Monday for a suspected arson fire that was allegedly set in a bathroom. The fire caused approximately $550,000...
Arrest Made In Springfield Arson Case
Springfield Police and Fire charging a 24-year-old city man with allegedly setting the fire in a Walgreen’s on Sumner Avenue that caused more than a half million dollars in damage. Police arresting Christopher Afonso on Ozark Street. A police spokesman says the pharmacy had to destroy a substantial amount...
West Springfield Police arrest man accused of breaking into vacant apartment
Thousands of first-year students move into UMass Amherst. A case of monkeypox has been detected in western Massachusetts. Thousands of first-year students move into UMass Amherst. Updated: 10 hours ago. First-year UMass Amherst students are moving into their dorms. Northampton students return to class as police step up bus safety...
Agawam man arrested in Springfield for ghost gun, drugs
An Agawam man was arrested in Springfield for gun and drug charges after an investigation Thursday.
