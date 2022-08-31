ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield crews respond to early morning crash on Dana Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Fire crews were called to a two-car crash on Dana Street early Sunday morning. Officials told Western Mass News that the crash resulted in a car fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the crash has not been released. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News...
Crews in Belchertown respond to house fire on Main Street

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called to Main Street in Belchertown Saturday morning for reports of a fire at a multifamily home. Our Western Mass News crews arrived around noon and saw multiple fire crews working on the scene who had controlled most of the fire. There have...
10th Annual Ride to Remember held in honor of fallen first responders

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The 10th Annual Ride to Remember kicked off Saturday morning in West Springfield. The special ride is dedicated to fallen western Massachusetts officers and other first responders, especially those who died in the line of duty. Hundreds of bicyclists departed from the Irish Cultural Center...
Friday afternoon news update

In this update, two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Holyoke last night, Springfield Fire crews were called to a two car crash early this morning on Dana Street, and Springfield crews were called to an attic fire on Oak Street last night. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
Friday Morning News Update

Leominster, Massachusetts, boy reported missing, police say

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Leominster, Massachusetts, police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy. Police said David Abreu is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. David wears dark-rimmed glasses and was last seen wearing basketball shorts and a black camo backpack.
Chicopee Police warning residents to local cars after recent break-ins

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Police are reminding people to lock their cars after a recent uptick in car break-ins in the city. “It happened Sunday night, Monday morning, possibly around 1:30, 2 in the morning. Everybody was asleep. It’s a dead-end street with barely some light,” said Ashley Haas of Chicopee.
Springfield Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing girl. They said that 11-year-old Destiny Nieves did not return home from JFK Middle School on Thursday. Police added that she is believed to be with friends. If you have any information on her...
Suspect arrested in connection with arson fire at Springfield pharmacy

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man has been arrested in connection with a fire at a Springfield pharmacy. Springfield fire officials said that police were called to Walgreens on Sumner Avenue on Monday for a suspected arson fire that was allegedly set in a bathroom. The fire caused approximately $550,000...
Arrest Made In Springfield Arson Case

Springfield Police and Fire charging a 24-year-old city man with allegedly setting the fire in a Walgreen’s on Sumner Avenue that caused more than a half million dollars in damage. Police arresting Christopher Afonso on Ozark Street. A police spokesman says the pharmacy had to destroy a substantial amount...
