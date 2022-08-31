ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

How Prince Charles Reportedly Tried To Get Back At Princess Diana

While the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, the Prince and Princess of Wales, had all the makings of a fairytale, the truth about their marriage is that it wasn't a match made in heaven. Not only did Charles reportedly confess to Diana that he didn't love her the night of their wedding, but both royals engaged in extramarital affairs throughout their union.
The Independent

Police chief reveals moment she found Princess Diana’s pearls in wreckage of fatal Paris car crash

A French police chief has spoken about the moment she found Princess Diana’s pearls at the scene of the Paris car crash which killed the royal.Martine Monteil was one of the first to head to the tunnel where the collision happened in 1997.The former head of the Brigade Criminelle told a new documentary investigators found “little clues” that pointed towards about what had happened.“We saw signs of braking. Pieces of red light from another car. On the side of the car there were traces of paint,” she said.“I was obsessed with finding things because it’s important.”Ms Monteil added: “I even...
The Independent

Adelaide Cottage: Inside Will and Kate’s ‘modest’ new home

The Cambridges are on the move. Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are moving from the Palace to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor ahead of the new school term.Royal sources have said the move is to give Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis a “normal life” away from the “Kensington Palace fishbowl”.In a statement on Monday, the Palace said: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have today announced that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire from September 2022.“Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas’s Battersea where...
The List

The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home

Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—Here’s How She Died

More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle's half-brother 'lodges bid to get their father Thomas, 78, put under a Britney-style "conservatorship" as he recovers from a stroke'

Meghan Markle's half-brother has lodged a bid to control their father Thomas Markle's legal and business affairs whilst he recovers from a stroke. The 78-year-old may be put under 'conservatorship', which is a form of legal guardianship and what singer Britney Spears was famously controlled under by family members for 13 years.
Daily Mail

Expecting somebody? Frogmore Cottage is pictured days before Harry and Meghan are due to return to Britain after keeping it as a permanent base - amid claims couple 'won't see' Queen in Balmoral

Locals caught a peek inside the gates of Frogmore Cottage today - just days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to return to Britain. The Sussexes recently renewed their lease on the property in Windsor, in an unexpected move that sparked speculation that they may have plans for more frequent visits to the UK in future.
The Hollywood Gossip

Meghan Markle Accused of Lying About Son's Brush With Death

On Monday, Meghan Markle’s long-awaited podcast finally made its debut on Spotify. The first episode of “Archetypes” featured a lengthy conversation with Meghan’s close friend, recently-retired tennis legend Serena Williams. But the portion of the 57-minute podcast that’s attracted the most media attention was the part...
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
