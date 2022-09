Wednesday is your last chance to save on tickets to the 10th annual Ocktobear Fest at the Maryland Zoo. This year's festival is being held on October 22 and 23.

The zoo will be serving up more than 50 seasonal beers this year. There will also be food vendors, live music and access to the animals.

Tickets can be purchased for just $45 until noon on Wednesday, August 31. After that deadline they will cost $65.