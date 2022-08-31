“It won’t matter if he plays or not!” John McEnroe believes Novak Djokovic’s unvaccinated status is irrelevant when it comes to the GOAT debate

Read full article on original website
Rafael Nadal suffers a freak accident at the US Open as he hits himself in the face with his OWN racket, leaving him with a bloodied nose and requiring treatment... but the 22-time Grand Slam winner goes on to win
Rafa Nadal's US Open campaign remains on track despite a freak accident today that saw the Spanish champion smash himself in the face with his own tennis racquet. Holding a 3-0 lead in the fourth set and a two sets to one lead over Italian Fabio Fognini, Nadal suffered the shocking self-inflicted blow when a forehand went wrong.
Video: Rafael Nadal bloodied after whacking himself in nose with racquet
Rafael Nadal was left bloodied after hurting himself on a fluke play in his match at the US Open on Thursday night. Nadal beat Fabio Fognini 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 in the second round at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Fognini was serving down 0-3 in the fourth set and wrong-footed Nadal with a backhand down the line. Nadal reached in an attempt to return the shot, but his racquet bounced off the court and hit himself in the nose.
Serena Williams' opponents aren't the only players struggling with her overwhelming crowd support at the US Open
Serena Williams' next opponent, Ajla Tomljanović, admitted the crowd noise from Arthur Ashe was "annoying" even from Court 7, where she was playing.
Nick Kyrgios admits 'I haven't always been the easiest to deal with' in emotional message to his sick mother ahead of third-round win at US Open
Homesick Australian tennis firebrand Nick Kyrgios has posted a touching public letter to his mother ahead of his third round US Open clash against American JJ Wolf today. After reaching the final of Wimbledon and defeating Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka at Washington for his first ATP title in three years, Kyrgios has come into the US Open with high expectations placed on him.
Tennis Star Chris Evert Has Previously Been Married to Multiple Pro Athletes
Chris Evert is one of the most notable tennis players of the last few decades. Over the course of her tennis career, she’s taken home 18 single titles and six US Open titles. Article continues below advertisement. Recently, Chris has been incredibly open and honest about her battle against...
Tennis twitter reacts to Venus and Serena Williams’ US Open loss
Venus and Serena Williams likely played their final doubles match together in a first-round US Open loss, setting off tribute messages across Twitter. After Serena Williams fought to a second-round victory to keep what’s likely her final US Open alive, there was hope of another magical moment in the doubles competition on Thursday.
'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!
Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
Andy Murray's US Open third-round match with Matteo Berrettini is briefly halted by a medical emergency in the stands as fans rush to the aid of a stricken man in lower tier... before he recovers to be wheeled away
Andy Murray's third round US Open match against Matteo Berrettini was briefly halted due to a medical emergency in the crowd on Friday afternoon. With the match two sets down and the players toiling in the New York heat on Arthur Ashe, one fan in the crowd also appeared to suffer in the hot conditions and collapsed.
Serena and Venus Williams are KNOCKED OUT of the US Open doubles in the first round after straight-sets loss to Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova in what is set to be their last ever match together
There will be no farewell Grand Slam title in doubles for Serena Williams after she and sister Venus lost in the first round of the US Open. The sisters decided to give it one last whirl four years after their last Slam appearance together and six years on from the most recent of their 14 titles.
Elliott: It's end of an era as Serena Williams bows out with loss at U.S. Open
In what likely was the final competitive match of her storied tennis career, Serena Williams lost to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the U.S. Open.
