“It won’t matter if he plays or not!” John McEnroe believes Novak Djokovic’s unvaccinated status is irrelevant when it comes to the GOAT debate

Rafael Nadal was left bloodied after hurting himself on a fluke play in his match at the US Open on Thursday night. Nadal beat Fabio Fognini 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 in the second round at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Fognini was serving down 0-3 in the fourth set and wrong-footed Nadal with a backhand down the line. Nadal reached in an attempt to return the shot, but his racquet bounced off the court and hit himself in the nose.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO