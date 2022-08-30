Read full article on original website
Eastern Iowa Golf Course to Close Down for Good
With the exciting news about an Iowa high school student making a 6 million to 1 shot yesterday, today would be a full 180 for the game of golf, as one Eastern Iowa golf course plans on closing its doors for good in the upcoming days. La Porte City Golf...
KCRG.com
La Porte City Golf Club to close in September
LA PORTE CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The La Porte City Golf & Country Club plans to close, and list the land as farmland, by Sept. 10 unless the community can come up with a plan to save it. The owner made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying many factors...
pdccourier.com
Villa Louis Carriage Classic Sept. 9-11
The annual Villa Louis Carriage Classic in Prairie du Chien brings elegance, a touch of class and something unique to southwest Wisconsin. (Courier Press file photo)
Beloved Eastern Iowa Restaurant Ending Its 25-Year Run
I remember living in a small town in Western Iowa town called Sac City. We had our own little pizza place called "The Depot" which was run out of an old train depot. There wasn't much for restaurants in a town like that so if you went out to eat in another surrounding community it was a real treat. Most of the time it was definitely "worth the drive".
Minnesota’s Most Charming Small Town is Just a Short Drive from Rochester
There are plenty of quaint small towns around southeast Minnesota. Lanesboro specifically gets shouted out quite a bit for being the best small town for this and that in the entire state. Surprisingly, though, they were not named the most charming small town in Minnesota. This is according to a...
New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week
Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
KIMT
Avenue of the Saints reopened after crash near Floyd
FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - A crash on the Avenue of Saints (US 218) closed a portion of the road but reopened shortly after 12 p.m. The Iowa DOT said the road was closed between County Rd. T38 and County Rd. T44 (Floyd). The DOT map showed the location of the crash just north of where construction is happening.
KIMT
Lottery fraud ends in probation for North Iowa man
MASON CITY, Iowa – A second man is sentenced for lottery fraud in North Iowa. Richard Lee Pierce, 40 of Ventura, has been ordered to spend two years on supervised probation after pleading guilty to one count of forgery. Pierce received a deferred judgment and this conviction will be wiped from his record if he successfully completes his sentence.
KIMT
Second man sentenced for Floyd County thefts
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A second and final sentence is issued over a string of Floyd County thefts. Nicholas Gaige McLeland, 30 of Clear Lake, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree theft, second-degree burglary, and possession of marijuana-3rd offense. He’s been sentenced to five years of supervised probation.
KIMT
Southern Minnesota man sentenced for marijuana in North Iowa
MASON CITY, Iowa – An Albert Lea man pleads guilty to getting caught with marijuana in Cerro Gordo County. Andrew Clinton Wederath Faulkner, 38, has been sentenced to two days in jail, with credit for time served, and one year of supervised probation. Faulkner must also complete all recommended substance abuse treatment.
Northeast Iowa Siblings Celebrate 150 Years Of Farming Tradition
Imagine owning something for 150 years. With the average life expectancy, we probably won’t be able to personally own anything for 150 years but there are other ways around that. Over three hundred farmers in Iowa celebrated having farmland in their families for over 100 and 150 years of...
biztimes.biz
Long-ago school in Dubuque to feature revamped apartments
Lloyd Singletary will be among panelists featured at the “Let’s talk about housing” event today presented by the Telegraph Herald and Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. The event will be the first in a series of community conversations. The event will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m....
KAAL-TV
Tips Pick Up on Disappearance of Iowa News Anchor
MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) – Police say tips have picked up on the 1995 disappearance of Iowa news anchor Jodi Huisentruit after she was featured on CBS’ “48 Hours” this month. Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier that police received at...
Decorah Public Opinion
Decorah Kwik Star Traffic Study reviewed
Monday, Aug. 29, the city council held a work session to review the results of the traffic study performed as part of its consideration of the Kwik Star zoning request for the property at Quarry and College Drive. The study did reveal demonstrable traffic flow concerns at the intersections of Locust Road, College Drive and Quarry Road that goes back to Dunning Springs Park.
KIMT
Floyd County man takes plea deal over hatchet-wielding burglary
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A sentence of probation is handed out for a hatchet-wielding assault in Floyd County. Kelly Randall Caster, 42 of Charles City, was arrested for first-degree burglary for an incident on April 27, 2021. Law enforcement says Caster attacked someone at a home in Charles City. Investigators say Caster displayed a hatchet during the attack and intended to injure his victim.
KCRG.com
Boy recovering from multiple gunshot wounds after shooting in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A boy was injured in a shooting in Waterloo on Thursday night. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports police responded to a call about gunfire at about 7:45 p.m. Police said they found ballistic evidence near the B and R Quality Meats building, located on the 200...
kwayradio.com
Teen Involved in Bremer Co Crash
The following is from the Bremer County Sheriff’s office:. On August 31, 2022 at approximately 06:30 a.m. Bremer County Dispatch received a 911 call of a personal injury accident at Reed Ave and 140th St. Deputies investigation determined that a 2010 Ford Escape driven by a 14 year old...
KIMT
Man charged with attempted murder after woman shot with arrow in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa - A 31-year-old man was jailed Friday for an attempt to commit murder after a woman was shot with an arrow. Police said it happened at 10:11 p.m. in the area of 1st St. NW. and N. Washington Ave. Initially, officers were called for a male and...
KIMT
Arraignment set for man accused of heinous north Iowa murder
OSAGE, Iowa – An arraignment hearing is scheduled in a Mitchell County murder case. Nathan James Gilmore, 23 of Osage, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Angela Bradbury. He is due to be arraigned in Mitchell County Court on September 6. An arraignment hearing is usually...
KIMT
After serving nearly 20 years, Mason City man back to federal prison
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man who served nearly 20 years in a federal prison is back in custody for violating his conditions of supervised release. Mingo Flores, 38, served more than 19 years in prison for the distribution of LSD. He was arrested on Aug. 29 stemming from assault allegations and was found in possession of methamphetamine, which he attempted to destroy by trying to flush it down a toilet at the Cerro Gordo Co. Jail.
