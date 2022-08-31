ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
ambcrypto.com

Will Bitcoin repeat history by turning September into a bull trap

Bitcoin’s [BTC] price action has kicked off September at crossroads. Lateral price activity in the last six days has traders wondering which will win between the bulls and the bears. The ongoing low volatility might be short-lived according to this analysis. According to elcryptotavo, a pseudonymous CryptoQuant analyst, Bitcoin...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Terra Classic [LUNC] investors may have some sleepless nights thanks to Binance

Terra Classic [LUNC] is once again in the news. The token was recently in the limelight for registering an unprecedented hike over the last week. However, hell broke loose much recently. Binance posted an update that it will suspend deposits and withdrawals of LUNC (Shuttle) via Ethereum network (ERC20) and...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

AXS shows some short-term strength but a resolute resistance zone looms ahead

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin [BTC] wobbled between $20k and $19.9k in the twelve hours preceding press time. It has failed to recapture the $20.4k-$20.5k region as support in the past few days. The short-term bias for Bitcoin was bearish, and a revisit of the $19.2k mark could materialize.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin is due for a breakout but will it favor bulls or the bears

Bitcoin’s [BTC] retest of sub-$20,000 levels this week came as a surprise to many traders because the market outlook was in favor of an upside. On the plus side, the dip confirmed support and that there is strong demand between the $19,000 and $20,000 range. The same support zone...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Mining Equipment#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Ethereum Layer#Eth#Optimism S Tvl
ambcrypto.com

Polkadot emerges as ‘Green Blockchain’ winner, but does DOT reciprocate

Polkadot [DOT] is beginning to emerge as the “greenest” layer 1 blockchain as latest data reveals. As we know, Ethereum [ETH] is shifting from Proof-of-Work to an eco-friendly Proof-of-Stake mechanism. Despite this transition, Polkadot will continue to dominate energy consumption metrics by blockchains. According to Polkadot Insider, the...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Assessing if Cardano bulls can initiate long-term rally in September

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Data on Coinglass showed that the majority of market participants were positioned short on the ADA-USDT pair over the past 24 hours. Indeed, on the lower timeframes, Cardano had...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Ethereum
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin HODLed reaches 21-month high- What could it mean for investors

How long would you be willing to HODL Bitcoin [BTC] if you bought or already own some? Bitcoin has historically proved that long-term HODLing guarantees some level of success. According to the analytic firm Glassnode, the number of Bitcoin lost or HODLed for the last 21 months is currently at 7.45 million Bitcoin.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Is AAVE set to maintain its lead in DeFi race of the future

AAVE has so far maintained a healthy lead as the top DeFi borrowing and lending protocol by market cap. But does it still maintain its position now that more competition is flowing into the segment?. Well, AAVE currently holds the top spot as the largest decentralized lending and borrowing market...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum: Here’s why the ETH Merge is not all rainbows and sunshine

The Merge is round-the-corner, and the Ethereum [ETH] developers may be on cloud 9. However, there are a few concerns that have been finding their way around the crypto market lately. However, the ETH community are growing skeptical of the much-awaited Merge. It’s not all sunshine out here. The...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Recent IMF report highlights the flaws of cryptocurrencies; rejects its sole use

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently published a paper titled “A Foundation of Trust“. The paper stated that central banks must harness technological innovations introduced by cryptocurrencies. Further, banks must do so while implementing CBDCs to build a rich and diverse monetary system. The paper also highlighted the...
CURRENCIES
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin’s hashrate, mining difficulty have these updates for you

Bitcoin [BTC], the largest cryptocurrency’s struggle continues to see new days and nights in the crypto market. While investors feared losing their savings to the price correction, BTC miners may have taken another route to deal with this fall. Hardships. Bitcoin registered the worst performance in August since 2015...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Binance Coin could move toward $300 and $316, or below…

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Bitcoin struggled to hold on to the $20.8k level a couple of weeks ago. The increased selling pressure saw BTC fall to $19.5k, then retest the $20.4k region for liquidity.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy