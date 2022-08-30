ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Public Dock enhances Jacksonville Riverfront Park

The City of Jacksonville, Florida has the largest urban park system in the US. Enhancing its dynamic network of outdoor community spaces, the city is adding numerous docks along the St. Johns River for visiting boaters and water taxis. The new Post Street location in the historic Riverside neighborhood presented several engineering challenges that were easily overcome when the city chose a state-of-the-art SF Marina floating concrete dock array.
Action News Jax

One dead in shooting in Jacksonville Eastside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting on 1000 East 13th Street near UF Health. At 1:51 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene finding a man in his early 50s suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home. Personnel from Jacksonville Fire and...
News4Jax.com

Man killed in shooting in Jacksonville’s New Town neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found fatally shot Friday night in the New Town neighborhood, Jacksonville police say. According to the Sheriff’s Office, police responded around 8:40 p.m. to reports that a person had been shot on Rushing Street south of Kings Road. Officers found a man...
News4Jax.com

Pickup truck backs into Westside house

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pickup truck backed through the front wall and door of a house in the Westside’s Cedar Hills neighborhood on Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. People were at the home on Melvin Circle East at the time, but fortunately, they weren’t hurt,...
News4Jax.com

Family traumatized after escaping mobile home fire on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two adults and a “pediatric patient” were hospitalized Saturday morning after a mobile home fire on Jacksonville Westside, firefighters said. Capt. Eric Prosswimmer said firefighters were called to Vista Verde Street around 8:20 a.m. to the mobile home, which sustained significant damage in the fire.
First Coast News

Shooting in New Town near Checkers by Kings Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries near near the Checkers by Kings Road and Rushing Street in New Town, according to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is reporting a shooting in the same location. JSO detectives are on scene and...
First Coast News

Shooting in Oceanway, suspect in custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 1:30 p.m. Friday a man was shot in Oceanway on the 2000 block of Kaylor Lane, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sergeant B. L. Barnes said. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Barnes said an adult male suspect is in custody and...
Action News Jax

JSO: One person shot and another is in custody near Murray Hill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has said that one person was shot, and the suspect is in custody. The shooting took place near the Murray Hill neighborhood at 5000 Kingsbury Street around 8:20 a.m. JSO announced at the press briefing that both the suspect and victim...
News4Jax.com

JSO: Man dies after being shot on Jacksonville’s eastside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died from being shot Saturday afternoon in the Phoenix neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to Sgt. Hopely, when officers arrived at the scene on East 13th Street around 1:51 p.m. they found in man in his 50s suffering from a severe gunshot wound. Hopely didn’t specify how many times the victim was shot.
Julie Morgan

New fast-casual restaurant coming to Middleburg

Clay County is getting a new bowl and smoothie restaurant. Rush Bowls will be located at 1330 Blanding Blvd. in Middleburg. Rush Bowls are described as “the perfect blend of all-natural fruits and veggies topped with delightfully crunchy, organic granola, a drizzle of honey, and your choice of fresh fruits and toppers. Packed with nutrients and fully customizable, Rush Bowls offer healthy, delicious alternatives to standard fast-casual fare.”
News4Jax.com

Ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrates opening of Jacksonville University College of Law

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon to celebrate the opening of the Jacksonville University College of Law. JU President Tim Cost, JU Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Christine Sapienza, Dean of the JU College of Law Nick Allard Esq., Vice Dean of the JU College of Law Margaret Dees Esq., and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry were among those in attendance at the event, which took place at JU’s downtown campus on the 18th floor of the VyStar Tower.
