ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

In Florida, it’s not winter that’s coming. It’s the ocean.

Florida’s already in deep with catastrophic weather events likely exacerbated by the effects of climate change, and with so much coastline and coastal living, Floridians have a large stake in dealing with sea-level rise. Case in point, the St. Augustine flooding in September 2020 from a combination of king...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

This Florida County has Over 50 Natural Springs and has Been Called "The Springs Capital of the World."

State of Florida, photo by H. Means, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When many people think about visiting Florida, they may think of the beaches in the panhandle or the attractions in central Florida. But for those willing to take a wider view, and visit an area of the state that is somewhat off the beaten path, you could find an oasis that boasts many freshwater springs hidden away in canopied wetlands. Because of this, the destination, Gilchrist County, sometimes goes by the moniker "the springs capital of the world." Below are some of the natural attributes one can find in Gilchrist county:
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oyster Reef#Florida Reef#Florida Water#Oyster Shells#Weather#Usf#Sciencedaily
wild941.com

Florida Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam

Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it here in the Tampa Bay Area. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
POLK COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Column: Local no-smoking ordinances protect beaches, parks

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature made the right decision for our environment and our tourism economy with a new state law allowing local governments to ban smoking along beaches and in parks — and local officials already are embracing this bipartisan effort. The new law went into...
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this Labor Day weekend

TAMPA, Fla.—If you're looking for something fun to do this Labor Day weekend (September 2-5), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. When: 7:10 p.m. on Friday | 6:10 p.m. Saturday | 1:40 p.m. Sunday. Where: Tropicana Field at 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg. Cost: $54+
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Will the housing downturn hit Tampa Bay?

Home prices are cooling off and a new report predicts a housing downturn through the end of next year. But Tampa Bay has seen some record-highs in the last two years, so the question is: to what extent would a downturn in the market be felt in this area?
REAL ESTATE
click orlando

When can we expect fall to return to Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – This year, the autumnal equinox, also known as the first day of fall, arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:04 p.m. and although Florida palm trees aren’t known for their changing colors, many Central Floridians look forward to the slight cooldown and humidity relief the season has to offer.
FLORIDA STATE
Occupational Health Safety

Florida Company Cited After Worker Dies from Heat Illness

The company was cited for two serious violations. A Florida labor contractor was cited by OSHA after one of the workers died from a heat illness. In April 2022, a farmworker, who had only been working on the job for two days, was harvesting strawberries at a farm in Duette, Florida. In the late afternoon, the worker showed “signs of disorientation” following a day with a high of 89 degrees Fahrenheit, according to a news release. The worker became “unresponsive” and was taken to a “housing unit.” They died from a heat illness.
DUETTE, FL
natureworldnews.com

Heat Wave: California Declares Statewide Grid Emergency and Warns of Blackouts Amid Scorching Temperatures

A grid emergency has been issued by local authorities for California to cope with the risk of rolling blackouts and increasing demand for power supply. The power grid emergency declaration was made after the California Independent System Operator issued a "level-1 energy emergency alert" at 3:10 p.m. local time on Wednesday, August 31, amid a massive heat wave in the Western United States.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wqcs.org

Current and Former Judges and Prosecutors File Friend of the Court Brief in Support of Suspended Hillsborough County Prosecutor Andrew Warren

Tampa - Friday September 2, 2022: More than sixty current and former judges and prosecutors from across the nation have signed a friend of the court brief in support of suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren. Among them are Members of Florida’s 1997–98 Constitution Revision Commission who approved the...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy