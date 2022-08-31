Read full article on original website
southfloridareporter.com
With An Influx Of People Moving To Florida, What Does This Mean For Florida Real Estate?
At the height of Florida’s recent population boom, The New York Times reported that nearly 1,000 people were flooding into the state each day. As for what triggered this influx, there are several factors to consider. For starters, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, people suddenly found themselves free to work...
floridapolitics.com
In Florida, it’s not winter that’s coming. It’s the ocean.
Florida’s already in deep with catastrophic weather events likely exacerbated by the effects of climate change, and with so much coastline and coastal living, Floridians have a large stake in dealing with sea-level rise. Case in point, the St. Augustine flooding in September 2020 from a combination of king...
10NEWS
Check the mail recently? Florida Blue sends out mandatory notifications to members
TAMPA, Fla — Florida Blue says members who received care at BayCare Health System in the past six months will be getting notices in the mail. The notices, which were mailed earlier this week, let Florida Blue members know that BayCare may choose to exit Florida Blue’s networks on October 1, 2022.
This Florida County has Over 50 Natural Springs and has Been Called "The Springs Capital of the World."
State of Florida, photo by H. Means, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When many people think about visiting Florida, they may think of the beaches in the panhandle or the attractions in central Florida. But for those willing to take a wider view, and visit an area of the state that is somewhat off the beaten path, you could find an oasis that boasts many freshwater springs hidden away in canopied wetlands. Because of this, the destination, Gilchrist County, sometimes goes by the moniker "the springs capital of the world." Below are some of the natural attributes one can find in Gilchrist county:
Florida leads nation in COVID deaths even as cases continue to decline
For the third month in a row, Florida logged more COVID-19 deaths than anywhere else in America. The state’s COVID death toll grew by 1,614 people in August, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows. As coronavirus omicron subvariants swept the state this summer, Florida fatalities topped the nation from June...
click orlando
Here’s the traffic plan for Artemis I launch during holiday weekend on Florida Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Disappointed space aficionados hit the roads again after the second attempt to launch Artemis I, NASA’s mega moon rocket, was scrubbed Saturday. Brevard County officials prepared for hundreds of thousands of people heading to the coast for the historic launch and holiday weekend. The...
wild941.com
Florida Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam
Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it here in the Tampa Bay Area. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
Beach Beacon
Column: Local no-smoking ordinances protect beaches, parks
Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature made the right decision for our environment and our tourism economy with a new state law allowing local governments to ban smoking along beaches and in parks — and local officials already are embracing this bipartisan effort. The new law went into...
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this Labor Day weekend
TAMPA, Fla.—If you're looking for something fun to do this Labor Day weekend (September 2-5), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. When: 7:10 p.m. on Friday | 6:10 p.m. Saturday | 1:40 p.m. Sunday. Where: Tropicana Field at 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg. Cost: $54+
Robot servers are rolling through Tampa Bay area restaurants
TAMPA, Fla. — If a robot delivers your food to the table, do you still have to tip?. It's a question that more restaurant-goers in the Tampa Bay area may soon need to consider. Two tech companies spoke about the future of robots in restaurants at a Florida-Israel Business...
Florida Blue v. BayCare: How the struggle between healthcare giants could affect you
TAMPA, Fla. — A back-and-forth between two big players in the Florida healthcare field has recently gone public — a pretty unconventional move as far as insurance contract negotiations go. And if Florida Blue and BayCare don't settle their feud soon, thousands of people in the Tampa Bay...
fox13news.com
Will the housing downturn hit Tampa Bay?
Home prices are cooling off and a new report predicts a housing downturn through the end of next year. But Tampa Bay has seen some record-highs in the last two years, so the question is: to what extent would a downturn in the market be felt in this area?
click orlando
When can we expect fall to return to Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. – This year, the autumnal equinox, also known as the first day of fall, arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:04 p.m. and although Florida palm trees aren’t known for their changing colors, many Central Floridians look forward to the slight cooldown and humidity relief the season has to offer.
Occupational Health Safety
Florida Company Cited After Worker Dies from Heat Illness
The company was cited for two serious violations. A Florida labor contractor was cited by OSHA after one of the workers died from a heat illness. In April 2022, a farmworker, who had only been working on the job for two days, was harvesting strawberries at a farm in Duette, Florida. In the late afternoon, the worker showed “signs of disorientation” following a day with a high of 89 degrees Fahrenheit, according to a news release. The worker became “unresponsive” and was taken to a “housing unit.” They died from a heat illness.
natureworldnews.com
Heat Wave: California Declares Statewide Grid Emergency and Warns of Blackouts Amid Scorching Temperatures
A grid emergency has been issued by local authorities for California to cope with the risk of rolling blackouts and increasing demand for power supply. The power grid emergency declaration was made after the California Independent System Operator issued a "level-1 energy emergency alert" at 3:10 p.m. local time on Wednesday, August 31, amid a massive heat wave in the Western United States.
LISTEN: FDOT Restricts Cars On Tampa Bay's Gandy Beach
Barriers will block drivers' access to beachfront and mangroves but allow pedestrian access
DeSantis, elections supervisors disagree over who determines voter eligibility
Tampa Bay area supervisors of elections say the Florida Department of State informs them of voter eligibility, pushing back on recent comments from Gov. Ron DeSantis since he announced 20 arrests for voter fraud in the 2020 election by his new Office of Election Crimes and Security.
fox13news.com
Is Tampa Bay’s housing market cooling off? Real estate experts say it is
TAMPA, Fla. - The housing market is starting to level off despite high demand and record prices in Tampa Bay, according to real estate experts. Tampa realtor John Hudson said bidding wars are not nearly as wild as they were a few months ago, but it’s still a competitive market in Tampa Bay.
wqcs.org
Current and Former Judges and Prosecutors File Friend of the Court Brief in Support of Suspended Hillsborough County Prosecutor Andrew Warren
Tampa - Friday September 2, 2022: More than sixty current and former judges and prosecutors from across the nation have signed a friend of the court brief in support of suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren. Among them are Members of Florida’s 1997–98 Constitution Revision Commission who approved the...
Florida's week-long ‘Tool Time’ tax holiday starts this weekend
It allow shoppers to avoid paying sales taxes on numerous home-repair and construction items from Saturday through Sept. 9.
