ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenawee County, MI

Tips sought in Lenawee County trailer thefts

By Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uHVLC_0hc99VwT00

ADRIAN — Several law enforcement agencies within Lenawee County have taken reports during August of various trailers being stolen. Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County is seeking information from the public to help solve the cases.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark gray, 3/4-ton Dodge Ram Crew Cab pickup. The suspect vehicle was stopped by Monroe County sheriff's deputies on Aug. 28 but fled the traffic stop and was last seen headed at a high rate of speed southbound on Petersburg Road near Brewer Road in Dundee Township. Monroe County authorities provided an image of the driver of the vehicle.

Monroe News coverage:Monroe County Sheriff's office searching for man who fled traffic stop

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County, either by calling 517-266-6161 or by submitting a tip online at www.p3tips.com/431. You can leave your tip anonymously. Any tips that lead to the arrest of the responsible person or persons will earn the tipster a cash reward.

Crime Stoppers is an organization made up of police, media and community members.

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Missing Commerce Township teen Laken Lewis found safe, officials say

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard announced Saturday that a missing 15-year-old from Commerce Township has been found and is safe. Police were looking for Laken Lewis, who was last seen on Aug. 18. Officials said Lewis was found on Saturday in Northwest Detroit by Oakland County detectives from the special investigations unit and the fugitive apprehension team with assistance from Detroit police. According to a news release, she was found in company with several people.
COMMERCE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
WILX-TV

Cash, drugs, weapons seized in massive Jackson County police operation

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jackson found guns, drugs and money in a massive operation that took place Thursday. Investigators from the Jackson Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) and the Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office (RHINO) conducted an operation that involved the execution of twelve search warrants in Jackson County. Five warrants were executed on motel rooms located at the Americas Best Value Inn and the Viking Motel in Blackman Township, while seven were executed at various residential and commercial properties in the City of Jackson.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

New video footage details liquor store altercation, leaving one woman seriously injured

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - New video footage reveals more details of an altercation in Monroe County that left one woman with some serious injuries. Surveillance video from outside the Liquor Cabinet located on Secor Road, tells the story of what led to Tracy Douglas’s injuries. The surveillance video can be viewed in its entirety at the bottom of this article.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, MI
Monroe County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Lenawee County, MI
Lenawee County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WNEM

MSP: Fatal crash, other crashes cause I-75 closure

BUENA VISTA, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are investigating several traffic crashes that closed northbound I-75 near M-13 on Friday. Investigators said that the first crash happened when a 2019 GMC Acadia towing a dune buggy hit a 1997 Chevrolet pickup driven by a 17-year-old man from Ortonville. State Police said that the dune buggy became disconnected and came to rest on the side of the freeway, while the cars pulled to the shoulder.
FLUSHING, MI
wlen.com

Attorney For Deputy-Involved Shooting Victim Issues Statement

Adrian, MI – The lawyer representing the victim of the Sheriff’s Deputy involved shooting back in April reached out to WLEN News with comments from her client. This is what was sent:. “My name is Tamaris Henagan and I represent the victim in the officer-involved shooting. My client...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
sent-trib.com

Rossford man indicted for vandalism

A Rossford man has been indicted for vandalism after he allegedly trashed a city motel room. A Wood County grand jury on Aug. 17 indicted Jason McMillion, 44, for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. On July 22, he allegedly caused property damage to a motel...
ROSSFORD, OH
13abc.com

CAUGHT ON CAM: Prosecutors weighing charges in parking lot fight

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office is weighing charges after a parking lot fight on Aug. 20 that was caught on camera. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on patrol when he saw a small crowd of people gathered in the parking lot of Liquor Cabinet in the 7300 block of Secor Road in Lambertville.
LAMBERTVILLE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tips#Thefts#Lifehacks#Adrian#Monroe News#Monroe County Sheriff
wtvbam.com

Montgomery man dies in two vehicle crash on U.S. 12 at Maple Road

QUINCY TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Montgomery man was killed Thursday afternoon when his motorcycle was hit from behind by a car on U.S. 12 at Maple Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at 4:38 p.m.. They say 58-year-old Jed Vanhoosear of Montgomery was...
MONTGOMERY, MI
CBS Detroit

Resident finds man's body floating in Oakland County lake

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are trying to determine what happened after a man's body was found floating in an Oakland County lake early Thursday morning.According to Waterford Police, a resident found the body at around 9:45 a.m. just offshore from their property on Williams Lake. An officer entered the lake and pulled the body to shore.The victim has not been identified but is believed to be in his 20s. The cause of death was not immediately known.If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact Waterford Police at 248-674-0351.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Groom arrested, accused of punching guest at his own wedding at Kalahari

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A groom is facing a series of charges after police say he punched a guest at his wedding at an area resort over the weekend. Tyler Russel, 30, is facing two counts of assault, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest charges after a fight broke out at his wedding at the Kalahari Convention Center in Sandusky on Saturday.
SANDUSKY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTOL-TV

Man dies after stabbing in north Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 44-year-old man is dead after being stabbed on Saturday afternoon, according to Toledo police. Terry Austin was rushed to the hospital just after 4 p.m. after being found seriously wounded on the 1300 block of Peck St. in north Toledo. Police say Austin was stabbed...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Lucas County Sheriff searching for Sam's Club pickpockets

HOLLAND, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is searching for two individuals suspected of pickpocketing a customer at Sam's Club in Holland, Ohio. Security cameras captured images of the two suspects on Aug. 18 at 4:55 p.m. The two individuals then allegedly made purchases at Sam's Club using the victim's credit card, according to a Facebook post made by the Sheriff's Office.
HOLLAND, OH
13abc.com

Murder warrants issued in death of Catherine Craig

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two murder warrants have been issued by the Toledo Police Department in relation to the death of Catherine Craig, according to a TPD press release. A warrant was issued for Daevon Higgs, 22, on Aug. 2. However, three days later, Higgs was found murdered in Ravine Park Village on Aug. 5, the press release said.
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Person of interest sought after assault at Wyandotte bar

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Wyandotte police are trying to identify a person of interest after an assault at a bar Saturday. Police said the assault happened at closing time at Smuggler's Run on the Detroit River. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wyandotte police at 734-324-4432.
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Jeffrey T. Stocklin, 40, Lima, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a misdemeanor. He faces up to six months in jail and $1,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 1 p.m. Oct. 6. Aug. 24. Nicholas J. Gerding, Sr., 59, Glandorf, was...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Hamler man pleads guilty in fatal I-75 crash

A Hamler man who killed two people in an Interstate 75 crash has pleaded guilty to the charges. Nicholas Luderman, 25, appeared Aug. 19 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. He was traveling southbound on I-75 near Cygnet Road around 10 p.m. on April 3...
HAMLER, OH
The Daily Telegram

The Daily Telegram

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Adrian, MI from The Daily Telegram.

 http://lenconnect.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy