Northeast PA high school football scoreboard: Week 2
Follow along with up-to-the-minute score updates and results from all of the high school football games across Monroe, Pike, Wayne and western Lackawanna counties.
Saturday
Final: Harrisburg 32, Delaware Valley 3
Final: Bethlehem Catholic 21, Pocono Mountain West 0
Friday
Final: East Stroudsburg North 20, Pocono Mountain East 14
Final: Lakeland 52, Carbondale 7
Final: Pleasant Valley 42, William Allen 13
Final: Hazleton Area 45, Wallenpaupack Area 7
Final: Honesdale 21, Wyoming Area 0
Final: North Pocono 28, Western Wayne 27
Final: East Stroudsburg South 28, Louis E. Dieruff 0
Final: Northampton 41, Stroudsburg 4
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Northeast PA high school football scoreboard: Week 2
Comments / 0