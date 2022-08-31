ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Northeast PA high school football scoreboard: Week 2

By Zach Miller, NorthJersey.com
Pocono Record
Pocono Record
 4 days ago

Follow along with up-to-the-minute score updates and results from all of the high school football games across Monroe, Pike, Wayne and western Lackawanna counties.

Saturday

Final: Harrisburg 32, Delaware Valley 3

Final: Bethlehem Catholic 21, Pocono Mountain West 0

Friday

Final: East Stroudsburg North 20, Pocono Mountain East 14

Final: Lakeland 52, Carbondale 7

Final: Pleasant Valley 42, William Allen 13

Final: Hazleton Area 45, Wallenpaupack Area 7

Final: Honesdale 21, Wyoming Area 0

Final: North Pocono 28, Western Wayne 27

Final: East Stroudsburg South 28, Louis E. Dieruff 0

Final: Northampton 41, Stroudsburg 4

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Northeast PA high school football scoreboard: Week 2

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Central Pennsylvania high school football scores from Week 2

(WHTM) — Week 2 of Friday Night Football has arrived across Central Pennsylvania. Dozens of Midstate high school football teams are set to take on non-conference opponents in Week 2 action. Find where your school is playing in the full schedule for Friday, September 2, 2022. Friday Night games across Central Pennsylvania Greencastle-Antrim def. Berkeley […]
HIGH SCHOOL
abc27 News

South Western beats Dover in Week 2

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — South Western defeated Dover 41-13 during the second week of the season on Sept. 2, 2022. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the […]
HANOVER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Wyoming State
abc27 News

Harrisburg rolls over Delaware Valley

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In their home opener to celebrate their 50th season of high school football, Harrisburg dominated Delaware Valley 32-3 on Saturday afternoon. The Cougars (1-0) set the tempo on the second play from scrimmage when junior defensive back Raytel Bryrant intercepted a tipped pass from Warriors quarterback Tyler Bird and took it […]
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Football Games#American Football#Highschoolsports#Delaware Valley 3
PennLive.com

Bishop McDevitt defeats Milton Hershey 9-0 in girls high school soccer

Bishop McDevitt defeats Milton Hershey 9-0 in girls high school soccer. Bishop McDevitt's Jazmine Bennett moves the ball between defenders during McDevitt’s 9-0 win over Milton Hershey in girls high school soccer on September 1, 2022. Vicki Vellios Briner | Special to PennLiveGet Photo. 3 / 31. Bishop McDevitt...
MILTON, PA
The Morning Call

Lehigh Valley high school football roundup: Emmaus holds off Central Catholic, Southern Lehigh wins a thriller, Whitehall comes back to beat Liberty, and this team won its first game in 3 years

Here is a roundup of the top Lehigh Valley high school Friday night football games in Week 2. Nazareth 28, Parkland 10 Nazareth football gives up early score, then dominates Parkland in an impressive 28-10 EPC win via The Morning Call’s Keith Groller Palmerton 42, Catasauqua 16 Palmerton football roughs up Catasauqua again via The Morning Call’s Tom Housenick Emmaus 12, Allentown Central ...
PALMERTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribune-Review

Schedule toughens for 5-time defending PIAA champion North Allegheny girls volleyball team

Section 1 is smaller this season, so the North Allegheny girls volleyball team had to fill some open dates on its schedule. The section shrunk from seven teams to five, leaving the Tigers with only eight section matches. As a defending WPIAL and PIAA Class 4A champion with a majority of starters back, NA coach Russ Hoburg wanted as many good teams as possible among the nonsection schedule.
WEXFORD, PA
Pocono Record

Pocono Record

2K+
Followers
682
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stroudsburg, PA from Pocono Record.

 http://poconorecord.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy