Lakewood football offensive line going to school on practice field

HEBRON — During the final moments of a recent Lakewood football practice, coach John Poulnott rattled off the various blocking adjustments the offensive line must study for the upcoming game.

The combinations sounded like something out of the SAT, and it is on the Lancers up front to ace their assignments.

"We have a good group of guys. We just need to study hard and be closer as a team," standout junior Keegan Jacks said. "We put (Stewart Poulnott) as the vocal person at center. That's what trust in your teammates is for."

Coach John Poulnott knows he has the correct people for the job. He puts a lot of responsibility on his son Stewart, a senior, Jacks and the rest of the linemen — senior Jacob Ellinger, junior Cole Moran and sophomore Brayden Shull.

The Lancers (0-2) know getting their offense rolling starts up front. The next opportunity comes Friday when Fairfield Union (1-1) visits.

"We've spent a lot of time versus a lot of different fronts, so it's not new to them," John Poulnott said. "We had a little bit of time adjusting to a 3-4 (in Week 1 against West Muskingum) that we hadn't practiced against. It was more time with our protection than should have happened as it should have been recognized immediately, so we are spending time clarifying that."

Lakewood trailed Liberty Union just 14-7 at halftime last Friday, but the Lancers, who are forced to play most everyone on both sides and even on special teams, were outscored 21-0 in the third quarter.

Lakewood junior Isaiah Mitchell answered an early Liberty Union score with an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. The Lancers, however, were blanked the rest of the way.

"You have to push through it," said Jacks, a two-time Licking County League heavyweight champion in wrestling. "I love this game, so anytime I get in is the best time in the world. Wrestling is definitely more harder in a sense, but in football, if you do need to choose someone to go in, you could. I choose really not to because having that wrestling mentality has helped a lot."

Lakewood was unable to sustain offensive drives. The Lancers were 1-for-10 on third down in addition to committing four turnovers.

It is a double-edged sword for John Poulnott. While ideally he might be able to steal some rest for players during the week, they must prepare themselves for a heavy workload on Friday night.

"We try to practice full speed as much as possible two days a week no matter what the conditions are," Poulnott said. "We hope by practicing at game speed it will get them conditioned for that."

Hayden Collins racked up 125 rushing yards and 68 passing yards, totaling three touchdowns in Fairfield Union's 44-0 victory against Crooksville. Jayden Pritchard is one of the Falcons' top big-play threats.

The Lancers have fallen to the Falcons each of the last two seasons, including 26-12 a year ago, after beating them in 2019. They hope to even up the recent meetings on their home field.

"It is showing our chemistry, testing our brotherhood," Jacks said. "I know we have a lot to learn, and we still have a lot to improve on. We can use it as motivation to get better as a team."

