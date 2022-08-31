Fireworks, crafts, concerts & rock 'n' roll art: 13 top things to do on Cape Cod Sept. 2-8

If you missed fireworks for the Fourth of July or are just longing for more, you're in luck: Two town displays that were postponed from Independence Day so as not to disturb nesting piping plovers were moved to Labor Day weekend. So grab a blanket and look up to what will be colorful skies on Saturday over Hyannis Harbor and on Sunday in Dennis.

Other things to do for the weekend that is the unofficial close of summer include the Cape Cod Women's Music Festival, several art exhibits, film screenings in Wellfleet and Chatham, a craft fair in Falmouth, a book sale in Orleans, and multiple concerts. Take a look at some ideas:

Abraham Storer shows art related to his 'Jerusalem' perspective

Art that Abraham Storer created while living in Jerusalem over six years is being shown through Sept. 9 in The Gallery at Saint Christopher’s in Chatham. The solo "Jerusalem" exhibit features a series of diptychs, which juxtapose the soil (using soil taken from different locations of political and religious significance in the city) and watercolor paintings of the skies of Jerusalem. The pieces are designed to represent Jerusalem as a place that is concrete and physical, but also spiritual and ephemeral. This exhibition also includes representational oil paintings of Jerusalem and a series of drawings and paintings of religious figures in black. Storer is a landscape painter, originally from Cape Cod, whose work reflects his connection to the local landscape as well as diverse places around the world where he has lived.

When: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. daily through Sept. 9

Where: The Gallery at St. Christopher’s, 625 Main St., Chatham.

Admission: Free

Information: https://www.stchristopherschatham.org/gallery/

Songs and more for women's music fest fundraiser

The Cape Cod Women’s Music Festival's largely female lineup of local and national musicians and entertainers will include Sara Leketa, Melic Moon, Marcia Belsky, Naomi Westwater and Tanya Donnelly. The event, started in 2012, will be hosted by Zoe Lewis, and also feature Kristin Knowles, Tamora Israel and Abigail Field. Musician Sarah Swain, who will perform with her Oh Boys band, founded the fundraiser for the non-profit Cape Wellness Collaborative, both honoring her late mother who passed away from ovarian cancer.

When: 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2

Where: The Cape Playhouse, 820 Main St., Dennis

Admission: $55; $120 for VIP seating.

Tickets and Information: https://www.capecodwomensmusicfestival.com/

Who are your rock heroes?

Greg Salvatori Gallery will host an opening and viewing of a five-painting exhibit of artist Jo Hay’s “Rocker Fellas” series The larger-than-life portraits so far include David Bowie, Elton John, Prince, Freddie Mercury and George Michael — musicians who, according to a description, “contributed to our collective identity with their uniqueness, their stories and their music.” Hay, the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod’s Artist of the Year 2022, is an award-winning contemporary painter known for her “Persisters” series of portraits of trailblazing women who have made a difference in the world and political landscape and pursue justice.

When: opening reception at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2; paintings on display through Sept. 15

Where: Greg Salvatori Gallery, 366 Commercial St., Provincetown

Admission: Free

Information: GregSalvatori.com, info@gregsalvatori.com

Annual craft fair brings vendors, entertainment to Falmouth

The Falmouth Rotary will hold its 22nd annual craft fair with more than 70 vendors, entertainment and food. Vendors’ wares will include jewelry, art, clothing, baked goods, and books. Funds raised will benefit the Falmouth Service Center, Volunteers in Public Schools, Rotary scholarship programs, youth leadership awards, Nobska Light, Spohr Gardens, Belonging to Each Other, local military families and the Outdoor Learning Project in Falmouth schools. Entertainment will be provided by the Surf Drive Band, Shining Sea Strummers, Turning Point Dance Studio, and the Andy Sexton Trio.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3-4

Where: Marine Park, Scranton Avenue at Falmouth Harbor

Admission: $3; free for age 12 and under

Need a book?

The Friends of Snow Library will host a book sale on the front lawn of the library, offering a selection for readers of all ages, including newer fiction and non-fiction, as well as older classics, poetry, coffee table books, children's books, DVDs, CDs and books on tape. If it rains, the sale will move to the library basement. The Friends use sale profits to pay for library programs.

When: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3

Where: Snow Library, 67 Main St., Orleans

Admission: Free

Information: https://www.snowlibrary.org/

Film documents turning a truck into a home

"Reuse edutainer" Alex Eaves and tiny-house expert Derek Diedricksen will screen their new documentary “The Box Truck Film: Building A Reuseful Home” and do a Q&A at Chatham Orpheum as part of a tour. The documentary focuses on the transformation of a 17-foot moving truck into a 98-square-foot tiny house and mobile reuse education center, using almost nothing but reused, repurposed and dumpster-dived materials. The film features experts in environmentalism and tiny houses. The tiny house will be open to the public for tours. There will also be a gallery of Eaves’ reuse apparel, Diedricksen’s reclaimed art and information from various organizations.

When: 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 3

Where: Chatham Orpheum Theater, 637 Main St.

Admission: $15

Information: https://chathamorpheum.org/

Chance to see fireworks No. 1

A fireworks display over Hyannis Harbor, which was also rescheduled from the Fourth of July because of piping plover nesting concerns will now take place on Saturday, Sept. 3, with viewing from beaches and other vantage points around the downtown harbor. Radio stations FrankFM (93.5FM/94.7FM) and KoffeeFM (100.5FM) will play a soundtrack for the display. The HyArts Artist Shanties will be open during the day at Bismore Park (Ocean Street) and the Harbor Overlook. There will be live music in the afternoon at Bismore Park and family activities from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Overlook.

When: Saturday, Sept. 3: music in the afternoon, family activities from 5 to 7 p.m., fireworks 8 p.m.

Where: Fireworks over Hyannis Harbor, off Ocean Street, best views from Kalmus and Veterans beaches. Music, art and family activities at Bismore Park and the Overlook, both on Ocean Street

Admission: Free

Information: http://www.hyannismainstreet.com/

Two bands join for summer farewell

In the final summer concert for Highfield Hall & Gardens, Notescape will be joined by jazz group Monomoy Seven. The community-based quintet Notescape will perform songs of Gershwin, Elvis Presley, Dean Martin, the Beatles, the Manhattan Transfer, Carole King, and others. Notescape features director Tom Goux, Doug Mann, Peter Hopewood, Peter Clark and Joe Hackler. Monomoy Seven features John Clark on reeds, Mike Persico on trombone and vocals, Herb Gardner on piano, Bob Barta on banjo and vocals, Al Bernard on tuba, Steve Taddeo on drums, and Jeff Hughes on cornet.

When: 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 4

Where: Highfield Hall & Gardens, 56 Highfield Dr., Falmouth.

Admission: $15 member; $25 non-member

Information: https://highfieldhallandgardens.org/event/farewell-summer-concert-with-notescape-and-monomy-7/

Listen to modern blues

Steve Morgan and the Kingfish will perform as part of the Cape Cod Museum of Art’s Summer Music Series, playing what’s described as original modern blues and R&B with “unconventional and intriguing chord and harmonic choices.”

When: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4

Where: Cape Cod Museum of Art, 60 Hope Lane, Dennis

Tickets: $20, $17 for members

Reservations and information: https://www.ccmoa.org/music

An hour of French music

The Great Music on Sunday @ 5 series of Provincetown concerts continues with “Fabulous French Fantasia,” featuring music by Milhaud, Poulenc, Ibert and Saint-Saens. Performers will be Craig Combs on piano, Eric Maul on flute, Mónika Veress on clarinet and Jeffrey Thurston on violin. The musicians together are Provincetown’s newest chamber music ensemble, Through the Red Door.

When: 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4

Where: Unitarian Universalist Meeting House of Provincetown, 236 Commercial St.

Admssion: $25, $20 for seniors, $50 limited priority seating, free for age 12 and under (donations are welcome)

Reservations: https://brownpapertickets.com/; https://ptownmusic.com/

Chance to see fireworks No. 2

The Dennis Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual beach party and fireworks — rescheduled because of piping plover concerns — on Sunday, Sept. 4 at West Dennis Beach. The end-of-summer celebration, in its 33rd year, will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will feature live music from Cape Cod's Mr. Gotcha and a bonfire with marshmallow roasting before the fireworks display. There will be shuttle-bus transportation from Ezra Baker Elementary School to the beach.

When: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4

Where: West Dennis Beach

Admission: Free

Information: https://dennischamber.com/

View short films by Jefferson Thomas

The Local Lens Series at Wellfleet Preservation Hall will host a screening of “3 Short Films of Jefferson Thomas,” with the director present to introduce the films and answer questions after the screening. The films include “The Dark Alignment,” shot in Wellfleet with local actors Robin Russell and Dennis Cunningham”; and “What’s Left Unsaid” and “The Dark Veil,” both shot in Portland Oregon where Thomas now lives. “What’s Left Unsaid” was included in the San Francisco International Film Festival in 2018. All three films, although varied in tone and genre, are loosely connected by themes of love, death, and the supernatural.

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6

Where: Wellfleet Preservation Hall, 335 Main St.

Tickets: $12 general admission in advance, $13 at the door

Information: whatsinthewaterproductions.com; 508-349-1800, http://www.wellfleetpreservationhall.org

Musicians join for Wellfleet concert

Singer-songwriters Kim Moberg and Dave Dersham will perform together in concert at Wellfleet Preservation Hall. Moberg is a self-taught finger-pick-style acoustic guitarist who says she draws inspiration from both traditional and contemporary musical forms of Americana, folk and country genres. Dersham is described by information from the hall as “a sly humorist, cultural critic, and melancholy optimist … a groover of uncanny rhythm, muted chords, and open-hearted tenderness.”

When: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8

Where: Wellfleet Preservation Hall, 335 Main St.

Tickets: $20 general admission in advance; $21 at the door; $12 ($13 at the door) for age 13 and under

Reservations and information: https://www.wellfleetpreservationhall.org/music

