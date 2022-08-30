Read full article on original website
Eugene Ousley — UPDATED
Eugene “Gene” Ousley, 75, Pierceton, died at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at his home in Pierceton. He was born March 24, 1947. He was married Roxanna Ousley on May 25, 2002; she survives in Pierceton. He is also survived by his three children, Kristopher Martin, Columbia...
Glen D. Deaton
Glen D. Deaton, 82, a resident of Hope and formerly of Kosciusko County, passed from this life at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana Inpatient Facility. Glen was born on Feb. 6, 1940. On July 16, 1960, Glen married Eleanor E. Shively; she...
Oakwood Sexton Discusses Cremation Paperwork
WARSAW – Some of the cremations at Oakwood Cemetery have had issues with paperwork. Sexton Hal Heagy told the Oakwood Cemetery Board of Regents on Thursday, Sept. 1, that monument companies are making monuments that are hollowed out with a person’s ashes put into the monument. Heagy said the cemetery has allowed people to use hollowed-out monuments so far.
Annette Marie Kindig — UPDATED
Annette Marie (Sharpe) Kindig, 82, Warsaw, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Mason Healthcare Center, Warsaw, after a 12-year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born Oct. 5, 1939, in Rochester, the daughter of (the late) Lee M. and Zorah (Ross) Sharpe and graduated from Rochester High School with the Class of ’57. After graduation Annette was employed by the First Federal Bank of Rochester, as a bank teller.
Gary Kline — PENDING
Gary B. Kline, 80, Syracuse, died at 12:38 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. Arrangements are pending at Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse.
Margaret Louise Marshall — UPDATED
Margaret Louise Marshall, 101, Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake, died at 7:37 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care, Winona Lake. She was born May 25, 1921, in Highland, Ohio, to Fanny Jane (Stowe) Moore and Merritt Elmer Moore. She earned her bachelor’s degree in education in 1943 from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and attended one year at Grace Theological Seminary in Winona Lake. Margaret taught for many years as a substitute school teacher in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Dayton, Ohio. She even worked at a Christian Book Store in Peru.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 7:14 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, South SR 25, north of Rozella Road, Warsaw. Driver: Teagan M. Marrs, 23, Rochester Boulevard, Rochester. Marrs was traveling north on SR 25 when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $5,000.
Roberta ‘Bobbie’ Edmundson Rose — UPDATED
Roberta “Bobbie” Edmundson Rose, 80, Oswego, died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, after a short illness. Roberta was born Dec. 11, 1941, in Anderson, to the late William C. and Laura (Rarick) Edmundson, the first of four children. She married Thomas Rose in 1964, in Tucson, Ariz. Her son Daniel was born in Tucson.
Timothy James Reiling
Timothy James Reiling, 48, Fort Wayne, formerly of Churubusco, died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Aug. 10, 1974. Tim is survived by his brother, Travis (Beverly) Reiling, and a sister, Christina Bingham. Sheets & Childs Funeral Home is in charge of...
Next Syracuse-Wawasee Trail Project Announced, $3.1 Million Price
SYRACUSE — A trail along SR 13, from Grandview Drive, Syracuse, to Wawasee Middle School, is the next project for the Syracuse-Wawasee Trails committee. The cost is estimated at $3.1 million. The trail will be approximately 2.5 miles in length. The announcement was made during the committee’s second annual...
Board of Works Approves Agreement For Center Lake Pavilion Project
WARSAW — The Warsaw Board of Works has approved an agreement for the remodel of Central Lake Pavilion. At its meeting on Friday, Sept. 2, at Warsaw City Hall, the board approved the agreement with CME Corp. out of Fort Wayne. “We had given CME an early notice to...
Richard A. Ruhnow — PENDING
Richard A. Ruhnow, 69, Monterey, died at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Majestic Care West Allen, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Rans Funeral Home.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Fort Wayne Neurosurgery v. Rudolph Aguilera, $655.96. Aegis Dental Group P.C. v. Pam Baker, $732. Jeffrey Bartoszewics, $6,540.10. Melanie Bradley, $2,350.75. Marissa J. Brown, $2,038.72. Kimberly S. Caudill, $1,170.30. Rhonda L. Chapman, $1,518.51. Kenneth...
Steuben County Is A Delightful Destination
Early on, Potawatomi Indians roamed the land of many lakes in what is now northeast Indiana. Game and fish were abundant, and the bounty was always prolific. According to the Steuben County Historical Society, “Vermont settlers” arrived in 1834. Later, folks from New York arrived and named the largest settlement that is now the county seat after Angola, N.Y.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Syracuse Police Department investigated the following incident:. 4:40 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 200 block North Lake Street, Syracuse. Kendall R. Detar reported theft, fraud, and unauthorized entry of a vehicle. Value: $547. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incident:. 5:24 p.m. Thursday, Sept....
5K Color Run Sept. 17
WINONA LAKE – Madison Elementary is hosting a 5k color run in Winona Lake on Sept. 17. The entry fee is $25. Registration closes Sept. 10. On-site registration is available Sept. 17 from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Packet pick-up is a day earlier from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and prior to the race at Winona Lake Park.
Silver Lake Demolition Set To Begin Tuesday
SILVER LAKE – Clerk-Treasurer Tonya Conley said Friday, Sept. 2, that Silver Lake officials have learned demolition of the old Silver Lake School on High Street is set to begin Tuesday. Town leaders hope to eventually replace the old brick three-story building with a community center. Past employees, students...
Pierceton Executive Session Part Of Search For New Town Marshal
PIERCETON — The Pierceton Town Council will meet in an executive session at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the Pierceton Community Building as officials interview candidates to fill Pierceton’s town marshal vacancy. Executive sessions can be called for personnel moves including hirings. Any vote on the...
Five Running For Wawasee School Board Seats
SYRACUSE — The deadline to file for the Wawasee School Board of Trustees passed on Friday, Aug. 26. There are now five overall candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot, resulting in a race for District 1 and District 3. The last to file were Neil Likens, 8163 E. Backwater...
Food, Fun Featured At September First Friday
WARSAW — Food and fun were the highlights of First Friday in downtown Warsaw on Friday, Sept. 2. During First Friday, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Taste of Kosciusko event. Attendees were able to purchase taste tickets to try sample-sized menu items from a wide variety...
