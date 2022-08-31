Read full article on original website
Prosecutor: Atlantic City, NJ, Man Arrested For Fatally Shooting Woman
An Atlantic City man has been arrested and charged in connection to a fatal shooting in the city last weekend. Authorities say 28-year-old Lester Robinson was taken into custody on August 31st. He is facing conspiracy to commit murder and related weapon charges. In the early morning hours of Sunday,...
Vice Operation in Atlantic City, NJ: Six Arrested, Drugs and Cash Seized
Six people are facing charges following a vice operation conducted by the Atlantic City Police Department. On the evening of August 31st and the morning of September 1st, ACPD officers conducted a surveillance operation in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue and the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue. As a...
Toms River, NJ, Hookah Lounge Shooting Victims Identified
Authorities in Ocean County have identified the three people that were shot, one fatally, last weekend at a hookah lounge in Toms River. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says Toms River Township police officers responded to the Silverton Shopping Plaza at 1769 Hooper Avenue at around 1:20 early Saturday morning, August 27th, for a report of shots fired. There, authorities found three people had been shot at the Top Tier Hookah Lounge.
Pa Man Strangled Woman During North Wildwood Road Rage Incident
North Wildwood Police were called to the scene of a road rage incident that turned violent on Saturday, Aug. 20. Police posted on Facebook that they were called to the intersection of 13th and New Jersey Avenue after Christopher Krier,49, of Jamison, Pa. began driving in an aggressive manner and tailgating the car in front of him.
Camden, NJ, Man Sentenced for Killing His Girlfriend’s Puppy in Atlantic City
A man from Camden has been sentenced for killing his girlfriend's puppy in Atlantic City. Authorities say following a guilty plea last month to a third-degree animal cruelty charge, 39-year-old Gary Moore has been sentenced to three years in state prison. In court, Moore admitted that when he was angry...
43-year-old Man Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Sunday Afternoon
Officials in Atlantic City say a man was not seriously hurt when he was shot Sunday afternoon. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, officers responded to the first block of South Morris Avenue just before 1 PM for a report of a possible shot fired in the area. At...
Seaside Heights, NJ police free dog locked in hot vehicle
SEASIDE HEIGHTS — A small dog left locked inside a vehicle was freed by police late Tuesday afternoon. The outside temperatures were in the 80s when a patrolman noticed the dog in the car parked on Sherman Avenue around 5:10 p.m. Police Chief Tommy Boyd estimated the dog was...
20-Year-Old Killed While Walking on GSP in Somers Point
A 20-year-old man died early Saturday, Aug 27 after being hit while walking on the Garden State Parkway in Somers Point. New Jersey State Police told The Patch that Zachary Fulmer, of Marmora, was walking south in the northbound lanes of the Parkway in Somers Point at about 2:43 am.
North Wildwood, NJ, Police: Man Arrested For Residential Burglary
Authorities say they have made an arrest in connection to a residential burglary in North Wildwood last week. According to the North Wildwood Police Department, on the morning of August 25th, officers responded to a home in the area of 9th and Central Avenue for the report of a burglary.
Northfield, NJ, Police Officer Dies in Off-duty Accident
Officials and citizens in the City of Northfield are mourning the sudden loss of one of their police officers. Wednesday morning, the Northfield Police Department announced the passing of Ofc. Johnathan Scull from what was described as a "sudden off-duty accident." Northfield Police Chief Paul Newman said Scull, "was a...
Philadelphia Man Sentenced for Carjacking in Atlantic City, NJ
A man from Philadelphia has been sentenced for a carjacking last year in Atlantic City. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says last week, 61-year-old Kevin Wade was sentenced to 10 years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree carjacking. The charges stemmed from a carjacking...
Prosecutor: Two From Atlantic City, NJ, Charged for Fatally Shooting Philadelphia Man
Two men have been charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Atlantic City late last week. One is in custody and the other, deemed armed and dangerous, is being sought by police. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says two men from Atlantic City have been charged in connection to...
Atlantic County Traffic Advisory for Galloway Township, NJ
Atlantic County, New Jersey government has announced a traffic advisory for Galloway Township that will impact motorists today, Friday, September 2 as follows:. There will be a stop-and-go/lane shift traffic pattern that will be in effect on Jimmie Leeds Road over Mattix Run, near 4th Avenue, in Galloway Township. Shoulder...
Council Member Confirms Atlantic City Shooting Near City Hall
UPDATE 8/31/22 - 6:30 p.m. We have now confirmed some additional important and specific information. Shot spotter alert came-in at 1:48 p.m. today, Wednesday, August 31, 2022. We have confirmed that the shooting took place at South Carolina and Baltic Avenues. Two 38 caliber casings were found at the scene....
Man Faces 20 Years in Prison for Robbing Millville, NJ, Rite Aid of $240
Authorities say a South Jersey man faces up to 20 years behind bars for robbing a store of $240. Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae's office says 53-year-old Rodney Green of Willingboro was convicted of second-degree robbery late last week following a week-long trial. According to police, Green entered the Rite...
Millville Man Killed in Crash on Route 9 in Middle Township, NJ
Authorities in Cape May County say a man from Millville was killed in a crash on Route 9 late last week. The accident happened last Thursday afternoon, August 25th, at around 4:15 on Route 9/Shore Road at Eagles Way in the Swainton section of Middle Township. According to the Middle...
Ocean County, NJ, Man Gets 20 Years for 2018 Carjacking
An Ocean County man will likely not be free from prison until the year 2039 after being sentenced for a 2018 carjacking in Lakewood. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says late last week 36-year-old John Bailey of Bayville was sentenced to 20 years in state prison after pleading guilty to carjacking. He will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.
Eight Charged in Cumberland County, NJ; Troopers Seize $117K Worth of Drugs
The New Jersey State Police has charged eight people with various weapons and drug-related offenses following a month-long investigation that led to the seizure of over $117,000 worth of drugs and multiple weapons in Cumberland County. Troopers say as they were investigating the distribution of illegal drugs in the county,...
Ventnor Bike Shop Donates Electric Bikes to Police Departments
Our local South Jersey police departments are always looking for ways to better serve their communities, so they gladly accepted a kind donation of electric bikes from AAAA Bike Shop at 5300 Ventnor Ave. in Ventnor. Monday, police chiefs from South Jersey police departments in Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate, Longport,...
Should You Keep Cable Or Cut The Cord In Egg Harbor Township, NJ?
Here's a good question for you. How much television are you and your family watching these days?. An even better question is this: are the shows and movies that you're watching primarily on cable television channels, or are you streaming all of your content? If you answered with the latter option, then you'd be in the majority of what the folks are saying in Egg Harbor Township.
