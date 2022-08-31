GNBVT's new admission policy now in effect; Fairhaven High starts '13th year' program

NEW BEDFORD — Among all the new developments to debut across SouthCoast school districts in the 2022-2023 school year, two that stand out are going on at Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical High School and Fairhaven High School.

As the schools ready for the new year, The Standard-Times caught up with the superintendents of GNB Voc-Tech and Fairhaven Public Schools to talk about what's new in their districts, which include Voc's new admissions policy, how new programming at Fairhaven High will offer job training during — and after — senior year, and more.

After statewide debate and public outcry brought on by allegations that many vocational schools in Massachusetts were discriminatory in their admissions practices, followed by state education officials' adoption of a new set of rules in June 2021, many individual voc-tech schools were required to adjust their policies, including Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical High school. With this year's admissions now complete, The Standard-Times spoke with Superintendent Michael Watson about admitting the school's first freshmen class — the class of 2026 — under the new policy, as well as other highlights students and families can expect in 2022-2023.

See what's new in school sports:How New Bedford High's new girls soccer coach plans to build back up the program

GNB Voc-Tech's new admissions policy now in effect

"We changed some criteria around so that the grading portions now give equal weight to students who have A's, B's, and C's; there's been some changes around language to do with discipline and recommendation letters; but the biggest change is probably that admitted about 65 of our 565 students via a lottery system — so a little less than 10% of the class — but it's a significant change," Watson told The Standard-Times, although noting it will take time before school officials can fully gauge the effectiveness of the changes in diversifying the student population, and that GNB Voc-Tech officials want to proceed with "data-driven decisions" rather than "emotional" ones before making any further adjustments.

"We know the students’ names that have gotten in, but we don’t have any of the other information until they’re claimed in the system — a little different than the comprehensives (K-12 school districts) that have all that data K through 8. ... looking at this over a few-year period will certainly help us to paint a clearer picture about the direction it needs to go."

New welcome center, staffing and restructuring

Entry to GNB Voc-Tech will also change in the literal sense this school year, with the high school's newly constructed welcome center, which Watson says should improve safety within the building in terms of security. "The security and welcome center is now right upon entry to the school, so you no longer enter the school and check in," he said. "It’s much more secure as a point of entry, in my view, and certainly a change that needed to be made."

Catch up:How GNB Voc-Tech's new equity director plans to increase school diversity, revamp policies

This year will also bring the unveiling of renovations to the school's cosmetology shop, which Watson noted was groundbreaking in vocational education when the shop was introduced at GNB Voc-Tech in 1977. "That'll be kind of our ... salon learning environment, so we're excited about that as well," he said.

In terms of teacher staffing, Watson said at the time of his interview with The Standard-Times that progress in filling open positions had been slower than usual, but that officials "expect to have all positions filled." "This is probably later in the summer than we're used to," he said in mid-August of the progress up until then, "but we're getting closer everyday."

New GNB Voc-Tech administrators this year include a new Director of Vocational Education Programs Cathie Rebelo, formerly of Tri-County Voc-Tech; and new Academic Director Helder Angelo, formerly GNB Voc-Tech's curriculum director.

And with the addition of Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Yolanda Dennis last school year, Watson says the school's family engagement center — meant to assist students and families in need of resources like housing and counseling, among others — is ready to start this year in full swing, which he says is especially needed after two years of the COVID pandemic.

"We're really excited about what that may bring over a full school year now that they've (family engagement staff) had four-five months to settle in," he said. "The whole family engagement arm of the district is focused on engaging and providing support to families and so hopefully that will trickle down to our kids and provide better educational outcomes."

Stay up-to-date:New Bedford voters' OK needed to open new South Coast Rail stations

After COVID delay, Fairhaven High to start '13th year' program

Fairhaven Public Schools Superintendent Tara Koehler — who began in her position on short notice prior to the start of the 2021-2022 school year — is also looking forward to 2022-2023 for the restored sense of normalcy she says she's already started to notice.

"This summer I think we really felt like, as a profession, we could finally come up for air and be thinking about learning and student engagement and not about how many feet apart we are or what masks we’re wearing today," she said. "When you go out into the community, you see kids eager to get their notebooks and binders for the year. That little buzz around going back to school is ... more palpable, or at least I'm noticing it more."

One major highlight Koehler noted for the district will give Fairhaven High seniors opportunities for vocational training during and after their last year of high school. "We have a partnership with Upper Cape Tech, which was in progress prior to the pandemic, that will give opportunities to seniors who maybe didn't get into the local vocational school but wanted to," Koehler said.

Don't miss it!:When does school start? Here's when New Bedford area students head back to class

The "13th year" program will work by giving selected 12th graders a chance to enroll in vocational career training programs at Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School in Bourne during their senior year, and continued training the year after they graduate, Koehler said. "So they'll (school staff) take the first half of the year to identify kids for who that might be a great path, then they would go to Upper Cape everyday and get to look at a number of different trades before essentially locking into one," Koehler said, noting the program will be free of charge, although students will have to provide their own transportation. "Then come the following year, they'll get to continue training there after school hours for that '13th year.'"

In terms of the district's relationship with its closer voc-tech neighbor, GNB Voc-Tech, Koehler said school officials hope bringing in Voc students to build a storage/maintenance facility at Fairhaven's athletic field will go a long way. "It’s something we’ve been working on with them to build a partnership and connection," she said.

Catch up:Fairhaven Town Meeting OKs next step for 'cheaper, faster' town internet access

Koehler also noted Town Meeting's June approval of renovation work on historic Fairhaven High School's roof, which requires specialized architectural work, she said. According to local officials at the time of the vote, the scope of work covered under the approval — comprising the first of five phases — could take a year or longer to complete.

Fairhaven Public Schools grades 1-12 returned to school on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Kindergarteners return Thursday, Sept. 1.