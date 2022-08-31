ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Morris/Sussex high school football scoreboard: Week 1

By Joe Ragozzino and Ryan Rivero, NorthJersey.com
Daily Record
Daily Record
 4 days ago

Follow along with up-to-the-minute score updates and results from all of the high school football games across Morris and Sussex counties.

Saturday

Final: Wallkill Valley 55, Sussex Tech 0

Final: Morris Knolls 30, Roxbury 7

Final: Chatham 21, Morristown 0

Final: Seton Hall Prep 14, Pope John 7

Final: Dover 31, Pingry 7

Friday

Final: Randolph 41, Mount Olive 9

Final: Sparta 48, Lakeland 14

Final: Vernon 48, Morris Hills 14

Final: West Morris 21, Montville 7

Final: Mountain Lakes 34, Lenape Valley 20

Final: Pequannock 28, Boonton 27

Final: High Point 15, Jefferson 13

Final: Mendham 17, Robbinsville 9

Final: Newton 42, Warren Hills 20

Final: Morristown Beard 26, Montclair Kimberley 7

Final: Caldwell 47, Morris Catholic 14

Final: Park Ridge 26, Butler 21

Thursday

Final: Hanover Park 28, Millburn 10

Final: Parsippany Hills 34, River Dell 6

Final: Kinnelon 19, Mahwah 12

Final: Madison 42, Verona 7

Final: Hackettstown 40, Kittatinny 0

Final: North Warren 20, Whippany Park 0

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Morris/Sussex high school football scoreboard: Week 1

