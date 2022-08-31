Morris/Sussex high school football scoreboard: Week 1

Darius Armstrong scored his second touchdown of the day, on an 11-yard run in the fourth quarter, to propel South River to a 28-21 victory on the road over Metuchen. It was the first game of the season for South River, which led 13-7 at halftime and 21-14 at the end of the third quarter.

SOUTH RIVER, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO