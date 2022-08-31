Morris/Sussex high school football scoreboard: Week 1
Follow along with up-to-the-minute score updates and results from all of the high school football games across Morris and Sussex counties.
Saturday
Final: Wallkill Valley 55, Sussex Tech 0
Final: Morris Knolls 30, Roxbury 7
Final: Chatham 21, Morristown 0
Final: Seton Hall Prep 14, Pope John 7
Final: Dover 31, Pingry 7
Friday
Final: Randolph 41, Mount Olive 9
Final: Sparta 48, Lakeland 14
Final: Vernon 48, Morris Hills 14
Final: West Morris 21, Montville 7
Final: Mountain Lakes 34, Lenape Valley 20
Final: Pequannock 28, Boonton 27
Final: High Point 15, Jefferson 13
Final: Mendham 17, Robbinsville 9
Final: Newton 42, Warren Hills 20
Final: Morristown Beard 26, Montclair Kimberley 7
Final: Caldwell 47, Morris Catholic 14
Final: Park Ridge 26, Butler 21
Thursday
Final: Hanover Park 28, Millburn 10
Final: Parsippany Hills 34, River Dell 6
Final: Kinnelon 19, Mahwah 12
Final: Madison 42, Verona 7
Final: Hackettstown 40, Kittatinny 0
Final: North Warren 20, Whippany Park 0
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Morris/Sussex high school football scoreboard: Week 1
