ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Big Brothers Big Sisters has a new SouthCoast director. She has some big plans.

By Kevin G. Andrade, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p7PyR_0hc96P6q00

NEW BEDFORD — Beneath the shade of a tree by the Buttonwood Warming House, Mirian Moultrie contemplated the path that brought her there from East Boston via Providence.

"I worked with kids that were getting arrested," the Regional Director for the SouthCoast at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts said in reference to her previous work in Providence as a restorative justice specialist. "But I realized that I was already too late. ... They'd already been to prison."

Moultrie, who started her new role in July, said her life — even as a child — led her to do the work she does and to lead the organization's efforts.

Moultrie grew up in East Boston — a working class area historically populated by recent immigrants — the first generation U.S.-born child of immigrants from El Salvador.

"Being the daughter of immigrants, we didn't know a lot about American culture," she said. "Things like taxes, credit building, after-school programs.

"My parents both only spoke Spanish," she recalled. "So I was a translator [for them]. I think a lot of first generation kids are."

Even in the face of the fewer opportunities often faced by children in her situation, there was one safe haven for her that proved her salvation: the library across the street from her home.

"That was the only program we really did [as kids]," she said. "We couldn't afford other programs."

'It takes a village'

Moultrie said that having a mentor while growing up would have been helpful in retrospect.

"Like the oft-said quote: It takes a village," she said. "It definitely helps to have someone who will be there for you. To be that person rooting for you in the same way your family does."

After working in schools — as a counselor and as a teacher respectively — Moultrie saw mentoring as the most effective route to helping youth thrive.

About six years ago, after she stopped teaching in Fall River, Moultrie became an enrollment coordinator for the Big Brothers Big Sisters in the region.

Big Brothers Big Sisters in the SouthCoast

According to Moultrie, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts' currently has 100 matches in the SouthCoast, a number she hopes to grow to more than 500 by 2027.

Currently the group has three programs around New Bedford. These include a joint program with the New Bedford Housing Authority and the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, where children aged seven to 12 are paired with students; the Sgt. William Carney Memorial Academy Elementary School, where they are paired with employees of First Citizens' Federal Credit Union; and their community-based program.

Moultrie said she wants to focus more on that last one.

"The volunteers could be anyone," she said. "It could be a college student. ... It could be an empty nester.

Property transfers:200-year-old preserved Georgian Revival sells for over $600K

"I've had a big who was 68 and a little who was 13, and the big was really into sailing," she continued. "The little had heard about it but had never had the experience. So, they used to go sailing every other weekend."

Program expands to Spanish-speaking families

The program has also started accepting Spanish-speaking families and is looking to expand into Portuguese, Kriolu, and Ki'iche speakers as well.

Given the city's linguistic diversity, Moultrie said she sees this as a key area to work on.

"We only match volunteers that speak the language of the [little's] family," she said.

All bigs are required to go through criminal background checks and are interviewed by Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Littles get referred from schools, therapists, community groups, and their own families. The only restriction on being a little is age, only those between 7 and 12 are eligible.

'We want to fill some of the gaps':CEDC launches health clinic in New Bedford's North End

In her eyes, Moultrie said there is one big challenge facing the organization in the New Bedford area.

"I think not a lot of people know that we're here," she said. "And now that we're officially making more matches ... We're hoping that people can see our visibility and grow.

For more information, visit www.emassbigs.com.

Contact Kevin G. Andrade at kandrade@s-t.com and follow him on Twitter: @KevinGAndrade. Support local journalism and subscribe to the Standard-Times today!

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

2 RI beaches cleared to reopen

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended Saturday that the Surfer’s Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth be reopened for swimming.  The two beaches were initially closed for swimming on Thursday, but today a spokesperson for the department says the bacteria counts have returned to […]
MIDDLETOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

Buttonwood Park Zoo mourns loss of beloved black bear

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The Buttonwood Park Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its most iconic animals. Toby, the New Bedford zoo’s 23-year-old black bear, passed away after battling a variety of age-related illnesses. Veterinary staff made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize Toby after his quality of life began to decline […]
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Bringing the Great Outdoors to New Bedford and Fall River Streets

We all know the excitement of the ice cream man arriving in the neighborhood. The music could be heard for blocks as you ran home to get money for a treat. That same feeling has been happening this summer on the streets in New Bedford and Fall River, but instead of ice cream, The Trustees have been serving up nature to the children using an EV mobile adventure van packed with free fun.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Bedford, MA
City
East Boston, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
New Bedford, MA
Society
ABC6.com

Holiday travelers unphased by Ballard’s brawl

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE)– Hundreds of Labor Day travelers flocking to and from Block Island said they were unphased by the Ballard’s brawl over three weeks ago. “It was like a fluke really,” said one traveler from Charlestown. “It’s not typical of Block Island.”. After winning...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
FUN 107

Big Value Outlet’s Coin-Operated Horse Will Remain on the SouthCoast

For weeks, we have been wondering where the legendary coin-operated horse in front of Big Value Outlet was going to end up. Hundreds if not thousands of little butts have taken a joy ride on the horse in front of the Dartmouth store over the decades. So, it makes sense that so many people want to know what's going to happen with the pony when Big Value officially closes.
DARTMOUTH, MA
WPRI 12 News

4 RI beaches closed to swimming

The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
1420 WBSM

September Fun Events on the SouthCoast

Around the SouthCoast, September is still warm and summerish, and a perfect time of year to celebrate the end of the sunny season, with everything from live outdoor concerts to food truck feasts. Check out a sampling of events I've selected, starting Friday, September 2, with a free outdoor concert...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#A Translator#Charity#Southcoast#American#Spanish
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Dartmouth (MA)

One of the largest towns by area in Massachusetts, Dartmouth is on the state’s South Coast and sits next door to the famous old whaling port, New Bedford. Sparsely populated, Dartmouth comprises a series of historic villages, set amid farmland, vineyards, marshlands and woods. In the south, on Buzzards Bay, the town has a maritime feel, with its yacht clubs and commercial fishing communities.
DARTMOUTH, MA
rimonthly.com

37 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this September

WHAT: Get into the Halloween spirit early this season by admiring the iconic symbol of autumn. As the late afternoon turns into twilight, behold the sight of thousands of creatively carved pumpkins at the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular. Traverse the trail and celebrate seventy-five years of television with favorite characters, including everyone from Betty White to Walter White. 6–10:30 p.m., last admission 10 p.m. All tickets must be purchased in advance online; visit the website for admission prices. WHERE: Roger Williams Park Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. more info: 785-3510, rwpzoo.org.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
fallriverreporter.com

Letter: Woman leading charge to stop condominium project that would remove 7 acres of greenspace

This is my beautiful backyard in the middle of Massachusetts’ biggest city area wise. It’s a peaceful oasis just steps from a busy downtown. This beautiful greenscape will soon be gone, replaced with ~70 “cottage style” condominiums all in the name of generating revenue for the City of Taunton. The ~7 acres of woods abuts two lots where the historic Leonard School and playground stands in irreparable disrepair.
TAUNTON, MA
ABC6.com

Missing teen found safe in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police have found a teen that was reported missing earlier Friday. According to police, Andy Nix, 13, was found just after 9 p.m. and is safe. Nix was reported missing after he was last seen in the area of Laurel Hill and Hartford avenues.
PROVIDENCE, RI
reportertoday.com

Seekonk Public Schools Welcomes New Teachers During Two-Day Orientation

Seekonk -- Superintendent Rich Drolet is pleased to announce that the Seekonk Public Schools welcomed several new teachers to the district as part of an orientation program recently. The two-day orientation event took place Aug. 24 and 25. The new teachers learned about the Seekonk Public Schools and the community,...
SEEKONK, MA
GoLocalProv

17-Year-Old Shot in Providence Overnight

A 17-year-old boy was shot in Providence overnight. The shooting took place off of Manton Avenue in the city. Shortly after 10:30 PM Saturday night, police responded to Salmon Street for a report of a shooting. Police were informed that the victim — a 17-year-old boy — was driven to...
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Mayor Reveals the Cost of Joining the MBTA

Mayor Jon Mitchell is urging voters to support a question on November's ballot that would have New Bedford become a Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority (MBTA) community. Voters must vote to join the MBTA before South Coast Rail can chug into town as planned next year. Mitchell tells me he was...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bedford, MA from SouthCoastToday.com.

 http://southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy