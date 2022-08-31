ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

We learned more on how Dartmouth High's new cellphone rules will work. Here's what to know

By Matthew Ferreira, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 4 days ago

DARTMOUTH — Ahead of the opening of schools today, the Dartmouth School Committee took a vote last week to officially approve changes to the way students' cellphones are handled at Dartmouth High School this year.

As outlined by Dartmouth High School Principal Ryan Shea at the committee's previous meeting in July , upon entry into a class, students will be expected to place their cellphones in "cell hotels" — which are hanging wall organizers made of fabric and divided into numbered compartments — located within each classroom, to be retrieved only at the end of that class.

"I don't want to be known as the 'cellphone principal.' I want to be the principal that cares about mental health," Shea said during a quick recap of Pew Research data on teen cellphone addiction which says, among other things, that most U.S. teens are themselves concerned with their own phone habits.

During his previous presentation, Shea had explained that the change — which came as result of weekly schoolwide faculty meetings over the summer — was meant to create consistency in the way cellphone policy is enforced throughout the building. "We think that cellphones have been a distraction to learning, they've been the cause of issues leading to bullying, they've been the cause of issues relating to altercations in the school," he said, having noted that the Dartmouth High staff already had a cellphone policy in place, and the new changes were guidelines on implementation of that policy rather than a new one.

Catch up: New rules will have Dartmouth High students turning in phones at start of each class

Discussion leading up to the committee's vote last week brought out further details about how implementation of cellphone policy will work, as committee members spoke to feelings on the changes, and conveyed questions and concerns as reportedly expressed to them in their talks with stakeholders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TuMpx_0hc96Nac00

Students can hold onto their iPads/tablets 'for now'

When asked by School Committee member Chris Oliver whether or not iPads/tablets would be included in the ban on students having cellphones in class, Shea said, "We're going to say 'no' for now because if they're being used as a learning tool, some students use them for taking notes.

"Now, again, if it's going to be a situation where it is a distraction to that student's learning ... and you still need it for notes, then we're going to look at what other apps are on and is that suitable for the learning environment."

According to Oliver, he'd asked for the clarification on behalf of individuals who had posed the question to him.

Get more back-to-school news: Dartmouth High is a big part of Ryan Shea's past. Now, he's leading DHS into the future.

Earlier, Shea had spoken to other "exceptions" to the in-class ban on cellphone use/possession, naming 504 plans, IEPs (individualized education plans) and issues around low blood sugar as examples of factors that would be grounds for allowing students to hold onto their phones. "... we're going to be accommodating to that," Shea said of those cases. "We're not a school that is not accommodating to student needs. We understand there's exceptions to rules."

But could there be a flipside to such accommodations? School Committee member Dr. Shannon Jenkins brought up the potential for a student's status as an exception to wind up inadvertently "outing" them as having special circumstances, which they may prefer not to reveal. "I don't think there's a right or wrong answer about this, but I think I would just encourage us to be really thoughtful about how we do that for those kiddos who ...  their friends are going to say, 'well why do you get to have a phone?'" said Jenkins after noting she was still in favor of the change despite that concern.

Property transfers: 200-year-old preserved Georgian Revival sells for over $600K

"Absolutely, and my background is in special education so I'm always trying to be cognizant of that," Shea replied. "And we have a really strong special ed. staff that really works with confidentiality and privacy so we're lucky we have that foundation."

'Cell hotels' have been a hot topic in Dartmouth

Shea had already spoken to Dartmouth High staff's willingness to make exceptions and accommodations relative to cellphone rules based on individual students' learning needs by the time School Committee member Kathleen Amaral shared that she's seen a trend of parents having concerns related to just that.

"I've spoken to many (parents) and ... most that I have spoken to had that concern related to the individual needs of their child," Amaral said.

Don't miss it!: When does school start? Here's when New Bedford area students head back to class

"I'm not going to lie that since ... headlines broke of this update that I have had many conversations with family members, with friends, with community members about this," Oliver said, noting some who had learned of the change via news media were not aware that students' phones would remain inside of classrooms. "I've had this conversation about a half-dozen times with ... folks in this town — what if there's an emergency? Well, the phones are within walking distance...."

When Oliver later asked of the cellphone policy at Dartmouth Middle School, Shea shared that cellphone use and possession in the classroom there is also prohibited, but students are asked to keep them in their lockers.

Most appear to support the new rules

The committee members all ultimately voted their approval of Dartmouth High's plans for cellphone policy implementation, in most cases expressing to some degree their optimism on the good they believe it will do at the school. Shea said the feedback he's received since the news broke last month has been vastly positive.

"The conversation points I've had ...  95% have been positive in response," Shea said, noting even students have indicated they understand the purpose of the changes. "Even one of the statistics is that 60% of teens admit that their smartphone addiction is a serious problem. So they know it and we've had good conversations about it."

BY THE NUMBERS

According to Pew Research data, as presented by Dartmouth High School Principal Ryan Shea:

  • 45% of teens feel addicted to their smartphone devices;

  • 52% of American teens want to take steps to cut back on their use of smartphones;

  • 56% of American teenagers connect the absence of their smartphones with negative emotions;

  • 60% of teens admit that smartphone addiction is a real and serious problem;

  • 60% of teens would rather spend time online with friends than in real life;

  • The suicide rate for teen girls increased by 65% between 2010 and 2015 coinciding with the rise of smartphone use.

* Editor's Note: This story has been updated to correct the misidentification of Dartmouth School Committee member Chris Oliver, who was previously cited as Chris Cotter, who is a New Bedford School Committee member.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: We learned more on how Dartmouth High's new cellphone rules will work. Here's what to know

The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

