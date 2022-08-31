Stark Bites: North Canton Chocolate Walk tickets on sale; Bubbles Tea opening at mall

Tickets are on sale now for the North Canton Chocolate Walk, hosted by the North Canton Chamber of Commerce. The event will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 24. With a maximum of 250 tickets, the chamber expects this event to sell out.

“We believe that community is very important, alongside offering a lively downtown experience for all! We know that chocolate is important, too, and we are excited to bring it all together in this celebration of our city,” notes the chamber website.

Tickets, which cost $20, can be purchased online at northcantonchamber.org.

The walk will feature about 30 participating businesses on Main Street between the North Canton Fire Department on the north end and Waggoner Chocolates on the south end. Prior to starting the walk, guests will need to check in at the chamber, which is next to The Howlin’ Bird at 121 S. Main St. Upon arrival, guests will receive their passports, maps and bags.

In past years, it took most people at least two hours to complete the walk, so be sure to arrive in ample time so you can finish the whole walk before 4 p.m. The walk is completely up to you. You can go in any direction you’d like and at whatever pace you feel comfortable. Each participating business will have signage designating it as an official chocolate stop, and all stops will be listed on the map and passport.

The chamber recommends parking in the lot behind the chamber office, which is accessible from Harmon St. You also can park in any of the surrounding public lots.

St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church to host Greek fish fry drive-thru dinner

St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, at 251 25th St. NW in Canton, will host a Greek fish fry drive-thru dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Canton Greek Fest lovers will enjoy these monthly drive-thru events featuring the best of Greek and American recipes, plus a different turf menu item each month.

Orders must be placed online by 8 p.m. the day before the event and must be paid online prior to pickup. For those without internet access, you can call the church office at 330-454-7278 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and pay over the phone with a credit card.

For more information and future fish fry dates, visit cantongreekfishfry.com.

Johnnie's Pastry Shop of Massillon announces closure

Johnnie's Pastry Shop of Massillon announced it will be closing. In a Facebook post on Aug. 23, the owners said they don't have an official closing date yet, but "it will be in the coming weeks."

"With inflation at an all time high, many health and family concerns, this decision did not come easily. I have spent nearly 24 years working inside these walls. While I had hoped for a better outcome for the future of Johnnie’s in Massillon, I have determined my children, family and health will always come first. I thank the many customers for their support these last years, and I will miss all of you," the post said.

The pastry shop is at 232 Federal Ave. NW in Massillon.

Arby’s in downtown Canton permanently closed

The downtown Canton Arby’s, at 1125 Market Ave. N, has permanently closed.

In recent months, the restaurant struggled with staffing issues. On multiple occasions, the restaurant wasn’t open during its listed hours.

Nearby Arby’s locations at 2543 Cleveland Ave. SW in Canton, 3302 Cleveland Ave. NW in Canton and 4620 Tuscarawas St. W in Perry Township are still open. Call locations to confirm hours and dine-in availability.

Bubbles Tea & Juice Company opening soon in Belden Village Mall

Bubbles Tea & Juice Company is expected to open around Oct. 1 at Belden Village Mall in Jackson Township.

Belden Village Mall General Manager Mike Walsh said the local franchisee has yet to set an opening date, but the store is going to open around the beginning of October.

The menu at Bubbles will include bubble teas, smoothies, cold pressed juices, protein bars and acai bowls.

The franchise has locations throughout Ohio, including multiple locations in Columbus. This will be Stark County’s first Bubbles location. Visit bubblesteacompany.com to learn more.