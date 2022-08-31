North Jersey high school football scoreboard: Week 1

Seton Hall Prep isn’t certain yet whom its opponent will be next August 24, but the Pirates are still perfectly willing to go a long way to play them. Seton Hall has announced it will take part in the 2023 Global Ireland Football Tournament next summer in Dublin. The Pirates are scheduled to take on their yet-to-be-named foe Aug. 25, one day prior to the headline college matchup between Notre Dame and Navy at Aviva Stadium in Dublin as part of the Aer Lingus College Football Series.

WEST ORANGE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO