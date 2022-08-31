North Jersey high school football scoreboard: Week 1
Follow along with up-to-the-minute score updates and results from all of the high school football games across Bergen and Passaic counties.
Sunday
HALF: Lenape 19, Wayne Valley 7
Northern Highlands vs. Winslow, 7 p.m. at Rutgers
Saturday
Final: Hudson Catholic 35, Paramus Catholic 28
Final: St. Joseph 36, DePaul 31
Final: Pompton Lakes 13, Saddle Brook 8
Final: St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.) 55, St. Peter’s Prep 20
Friday
Final: Ridgewood 42, Hackensack 0
Final: Sparta 48, Lakeland 14
Final: Passaic Valley 34, West Milford 14
Final: Bergen Catholic 28, Saguaro (Ariz.) 7
Final: Edgewater (Fla.) 34, Don Bosco 10
Final: Wayne Hills 34, Liberty Creek (Tenn.) 19
Final: Westwood 34, Shore 0
Final: Old Tappan 37, Paramus 6
Final: Ramsey 35, Pascack Valley 0
Final: Passaic Tech 6, Union City 3
Final: Hasbrouck Heights 42, Hawthorne 13
Final: Tenafly 42, Highland Park 6
Final: Park Ridge 26, Butler 21
Final: Ramapo 48, Willingboro 20
Final: Secaucus 38, Lodi 15
Thursday
Final: Rutherford 37, Becton 0
Final: Clifton 21, East Orange 0
Final: Ridgefield Park 47, Demarest 44
Final: Orange 21, Kennedy 0
Final: Wood-Ridge 23, Cresskill 6
Final: North Arlington 42, St. Mary 12
Final: New Milford 34, Manchester 18
Final: Dumont 16, Bergenfield 15
Final: Rancocas Valley 21, Eastside 20
Final : Weehawken 60, Ferris 12
Final: Barringer 9, Passaic 8
Final: Waldwick/Midland Park 29, Lyndhurst 0
Final: Kinnelon 19, Mahwah 12
Final: Parsippany Hills 34, River Dell 6
Final: Glen Rock 28, Garfield 7
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey high school football scoreboard: Week 1
Comments / 0