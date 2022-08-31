ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

North Jersey high school football scoreboard: Week 1

By Joe Ragozzino and Ryan Rivero, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 4 days ago

Follow along with up-to-the-minute score updates and results from all of the high school football games across Bergen and Passaic counties.

Sunday

HALF: Lenape 19, Wayne Valley 7

Northern Highlands vs. Winslow, 7 p.m. at Rutgers

Saturday

Final: Hudson Catholic 35, Paramus Catholic 28

Final: St. Joseph 36, DePaul 31

Final: Pompton Lakes 13, Saddle Brook 8

Final: St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.) 55, St. Peter’s Prep 20

Friday

Final: Ridgewood 42, Hackensack 0

Final: Sparta 48, Lakeland 14

Final: Passaic Valley 34, West Milford 14

Final: Bergen Catholic 28, Saguaro (Ariz.) 7

Final: Edgewater (Fla.) 34, Don Bosco 10

Final: Wayne Hills 34, Liberty Creek (Tenn.) 19

Final: Westwood 34, Shore 0

Final: Old Tappan 37, Paramus 6

Final: Ramsey 35, Pascack Valley 0

Final: Passaic Tech 6, Union City 3

Final: Hasbrouck Heights 42, Hawthorne 13

Final: Tenafly 42, Highland Park 6

Final: Park Ridge 26, Butler 21

Final: Ramapo 48, Willingboro 20

Final: Secaucus 38, Lodi 15

Thursday

Final: Rutherford 37, Becton 0

Final: Clifton 21, East Orange 0

Final: Ridgefield Park 47, Demarest 44

Final: Orange 21, Kennedy 0

Final: Wood-Ridge 23, Cresskill 6

Final: North Arlington 42, St. Mary 12

Final: New Milford 34, Manchester 18

Final: Dumont 16, Bergenfield 15

Final: Rancocas Valley 21, Eastside 20

Final : Weehawken 60, Ferris 12

Final: Barringer 9, Passaic 8

Final: Waldwick/Midland Park 29, Lyndhurst 0

Final: Kinnelon 19, Mahwah 12

Final: Parsippany Hills 34, River Dell 6

Final: Glen Rock 28, Garfield 7

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey high school football scoreboard: Week 1

Comments / 0

