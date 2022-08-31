Read full article on original website
Council approves controversial marijuana dispensary on Baker Avenue
Last week, Whitefish City Council discussed and eventually voted to approve a conditional use permit for a marijuana dispensary to operate at 333 Baker Avenue. The green building was previously used as a physical therapy office and is directly across the street from the Whitefish Credit Union on Baker Avenue. Typically dispensaries in Whitefish require an administrative conditional use permit, which is one that is approved by staff without a public hearing, but this particular request raised some controversy. Due to a comment by the Whitefish Credit Union, who contend that the proposal will adversely or injuriously affect their personal or...
7 new fires crop up after lightning storm
Seven new wildfires cropped up Wednesday night across Northwest Montana as thunder and lightning storms moved over the region. The largest, the Star Fire, was estimated at 77 acres Thursday morning. It is just north of Heron in Sanders County. Not far away, the Government Fire north of Noxon was estimated at 30 acres. In Lincoln County, four fires less than an acre in size sparked up. The Williams Creek Fire is west of Libby just south of U.S. 2. The Dunn Fire is southeast of the Libby Dam. The Schrieber Lake and Upper Schreiber fires are on the west side of...
NVMS fall music programs
North Valley Music School starts program year 2022-23 with a fall schedule full of diverse and inclusive music programs and invites the community to enroll. The nonprofit music school matches high-quality instruction from experienced musicians with students of ages, backgrounds and skill levels. Scholarships are also available. A multitude of options for musical instruction is offered, including: Music Together - Early childhood group experience for ages 0-5 with a caregiver Glee Club - Free children’s choir for ages 7-12 Music Tech Camp - Digital music creation for fifth to eighth graders Bucket Drumming - Fun percussion sessions for fourth to eighth graders Bluegrass Fiddle and...
Public invited to Baker Ave. underpass celebration
Join the City of Whitefish on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the Baker Avenue Underpass for a ribbon cutting celebration. The underpass creates a safe bike and pedestrian corridor connecting downtown to nearby destinations such as the Whitefish Trail, Grouse Mountain Park and City Beach. Frank Sweeney, City of Whitefish Deputy Mayor, will be on hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony. The underpass was designed by WGM Group with Stephanie Reynolds as the lead design engineer. Construction was completed by LHC. The underpass project was funded with Tax Increment Funds. Stumptown Art Studio and Whitefish Legacy Partners also received funding from the Tourism Grant Program and the MT Department of Commerce. This multi-partner project created wayfinding signs, “You Are Here” maps and inspiring public art. Stumptown Art Studio engaged several local artists to capture the essence of life in northwest Montana. Meet the team behind the underpass project and art installation projects that have provided much-needed pedestrian access combined with amazing public art.
City holds open house to receive public input on community housing
As part of the Whitefish Strategic Housing Plan update, the city is holding an open house to receive feedback from the public on the recent draft of the updated Housing Needs Assessment. The community housing open house will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the City Council Chambers at Whitefish City Hall. City staff will also present main findings of the draft assessment periodically throughout the open house — those times are 10 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The city says the open house is ongoing throughout the day to provide the public with...
Whitefish Ski Museum to unveil new exhibit
The Ski Heritage Center Museum this week will open its new 10th Mountain Division exhibit honoring the legendary 10th Mountain Division of World War II. Funded by grants and matching donations, the exhibit will be unveiled at an open house taking place on Aug. 26 and 27 at the Ski Heritage Center Museum in Whitefish. The original 10th Mountain Division was formed in November 1941. It was the only U.S. military unit since the Civil War to be recruited by a civilian entity, the National Ski Patrol. Many of its soldiers were skiers, as well as forest rangers, lumberjacks, outfitters and...
Library hosts final adult program of summer
The Whitefish Community Library presents award-winning author Carol Buchanan for a program on the Vigilantes of Montana. Buchanan is the author of several highly acclaimed books on the Vigilantes. She says, “Some of the people in my novels once walked the earth; the fictional ones walk only in the landscape of my mind.” These people continue to walk the earth in her 1860s novels: God’s Thunderbolt (1863), The Devil in the Bottle (1864), Gold Under Ice (1864), and The Ghost at Beaverhead Rock (1865). She writes about the pioneers and the ruffians. When asked why she decided to research...
City Council meeting features rezoning requests, residential trash bin update
An applicant’s request for postponement last Monday night during the city council meeting shorted what would have been a long night. With two councilors missing from the Aug. 15 meeting, the Whitefish City Council postponed a hearing regarding a major rezoning with additional requests for land on Edgewood Drive. All ordinances require a two-thirds majority of the council to vote in favor for passage. Since Councilors Steve Qunell and Giuseppe Caltabiano were absent and excused, all four of the remaining council members would have to vote unanimously for the ordinance in order for it to pass. In the meeting, the...
Ski Education Foundation among grant winners
The Roundup for Safety Board awarded $23,500 in community safety grants to nonprofit organizations at its Aug. 11 meeting, including a $6,500 grant requested by Bigfork ACES. Bigfork ACES is an after-school and summer childcare program dedicated to providing a safe, nurturing environment for the children of Bigfork, regardless of their parents’ ability to pay. Director Cathy Hay explained to the Roundup board that free and reduced lunch students in Bigfork Schools qualify for little or no tuition fees at ACES, which is open every day that Bigfork Schools are open, and hosts camps throughout the summer. ACES has been in...
Declining trust in government a top issue for Zinke supporters
The economy and a general distrust in government are among the top issues for the folks who came out to support U.S. House candidate Ryan Zinke at his campaign rally in Columbia Falls on Friday. The former Interior secretary’s message blasting all sectors of the federal government connected with the crowd of about 100 gathered on the bleachers at the Blue Moon rodeo grounds. The Republican is facing Democrat Monica Tranel and Libertarian John Lamb in the November general election for Montana’s western district congressional seat. “Is there any division, department, agency or branch of the U.S. government that you have the...
Katherine Louise Anderson
Katherine Louise Anderson, 79 of Whitefish, passed away, Aug. 18, 2022, at Logan Hospital. Katherine is survived by her son Marcus Burdick. Austin Funeral and Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Katherine’s family.
City approves a $53.4 million annual budget
The Whitefish City Council voted unanimously to approve the 2023 fiscal year budget without further discussion. Over the past few months, the council has had two work sessions and a public hearing while working on the budget prepared by City Manager Dana Smith in the absence of a city finance officer. The budget for FY23 totals $53.4 million. Whitefish’s budget last fiscal year was $49.8 million. Resort tax collections for FY22 were the highest since its inception and about 32% higher than the prior year. Because of this, property tax relief for FY23 increased by 73% or $1.2 million compared to the...
WTC auditions for ‘Making God Laugh’ production
The Whitefish Theatre Co. is holding auditions for its first Black Curtain theatre production of the 2022-2023 season. Auditions for “Making God Laugh” will be held on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. Please arrive early to fill out an audition application, fill out a waiver form, and review the script. Please enter at the north side of the building near WTC’s parking lot and conference room. As Woody Allen famously quipped, “If you want to make God laugh, tell him your plans.” Such is the inspiration for the comedy “Making God Laugh” which...
Chris Allen
Chris Allen, 60 of Whitefish, passed away Aug. 18, 2022 at Logan Hospital. Chris is survived by his daughter Mariah Allen. Austin Funeral and Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Chris’s family.
Heart of Whitefish: Recent painting project restores historic beauty of a town treasure
At the north end of downtown, the Whitefish Depot has classic Tudor-style architecture with a similar appearance to historic buildings in Glacier National Park, offering a glimpse into the past that formed the City of Whitefish. First constructed in 1927, the Whitefish Depot was truly the beginning of a more vibrant town and to this day is an iconic symbol for the railroad-turned ski town. In 1990 the Depot was set to be torn down before a group of Whitefish residents took it upon themselves to save the building and restore it to its former glory — yet again sparking...
Whitefish Trail Hootenanny returns to downtown Whitefish
After a two-year hiatus, the Whitefish Trail Hootenanny is back. Come celebrate the Whitefish Trail and local conservation lands with Whitefish Legacy Partners during the annual Whitefish Trail Hootenanny on Friday, Aug. 19 at Depot Park in downtown Whitefish from 5 to 9 p.m. Enjoy live music, kid’s activities, food trucks, local craft beer and a huge raffle. All ages are welcome, and participants are encouraged to walk or ride their bikes to the event. All proceeds directly benefit the Whitefish Trail. The annual music festival features three live bands: A-Mac & the Height from Denver, the Timber Rattlers from...
Hospital’s Planetree Festival Returns to Whitefish
In 2012 the first Planetree Festival was held to celebrate the Whitefish hospital’s 10-year affiliation with Planetree International. Typically held every two years, the festival was missed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year the hospital is excited to bring back the free community event on Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 3 to 8 p.m. to celebrate 20 years of being a Planetree Hospital. The heart of the Planetree philosophy is putting the patient at the center of care by engaging the patient and their family in the care plan, and creating a healing atmosphere. The Planetree model encourages...
Brothers face weapon charges after alleged assault
Two brothers arrested last week are accused of firing a semi-automatic weapon at a woman, and at one point holding a pistol to her head. Raymond Irwin Hallas, 65, and Eugene George Hallas, 73, are each facing felony assault with a weapon charges in Flathead District Court. According to charging documents, the alleged incident took place Aug. 24 at a property on Montana 40 between Columbia Falls and Whitefish. Flathead County Sheriff’s Office deputies used a drone to locate the brothers after responding to a report of a disturbance with a weapon. At the scene, deputies spoke with Celina Turner, who said she...
Northwest Montana Fair opens
The 2022 Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo opens Aug. 17 (today) at the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell and will feature a performance by country star Lee Brice, three nights of Ram PRCA Rodeo, a Big Air Bash motorcycle stunt show, a carnival and hundreds of exhibits as well as a host of show animals on display. Tickets for the rodeo and Big Air Bash are still available and can be purchased online at www.nwmtfair.com. Lee Brice tickets have sold out. A limited number of discounted “Pay-One-Price” tickets for the carnival are on sale now at all Whitefish Credit Union branches, the fairgrounds...
Draft housing assessment reveals severity of Whitefish’s housing shortfall
A draft of an updated Whitefish Housing Needs Assessment that was discussed by city officials and community members last week predicts Whitefish will need over 1,000 homes built over the next eight years and at least 75% of those homes need to be priced below market value to keep up with housing demands. This July, the City of Whitefish began work on a needed update to its Strategic Housing Plan when the 2022 housing refresh team met with consultants to kick off the two-part process. The group met again last week. The hybrid meeting on Aug.11 was the second of three meetings...
