ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

'Everything is so expensive': Brockton restaurants grapple with inflation, labor shortages

By Christopher Butler, The Enterprise
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 4 days ago

BROCKTON – As the pandemic begins to slow down and the summer in Brockton comes to a close, local restaurants are still struggling with long-term impacts of COVID.

Restaurant owners continue to navigate staffing shortages, but some say things could be on the upswing.

The food industry was one of the hardest-impacted industries during the pandemic. Many restaurants closed their doors for good.

Amid the pandemic, restaurants struggled to find and keep employees as they adapted to working during a pandemic. While job growth has slowly increased for the food industry in the last few months, many local businesses in most industries, have grappled with labor shortages over the last year.

“It’s a little bit difficult to find staff, especially given the consequences of the pandemic,” said Jaysen Goncalves, who manages Luanda Restaurant & Lounge .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=095foD_0hc9631L00

As you walk Main Street , past each locally owned eatery,  short-handed staffing makes operations difficult, but owners are persevering.

“Overall, we’re kind of managing it the best way we can," Goncalves said.

Football is back: 'Motivated to the max': East Bridgewater High hopes improvement follows in 2022

Throughout July, roughly 74,000 jobs have been added among food services and drinking places across the nation, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . In June, 41,000 jobs were added within the food industry, while other industries like leisure and hospitality decreased by 1.3 million. Restaurants have seen a slow, yet hopeful, increase in job opportunities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16nimr_0hc9631L00

But despite the increase in employment rates, some local businesses had trouble finding enough skilled workers to hire going into the summer , leading to several businesses resorting to hiring unqualified employees. As the fall nears and students return to school, the frenzy continues.

With a broad increase in job openings, filling those vacancies has proven difficult.

Eye-popping real estate prices: Brockton Cypress Woods properties sell for $980,000 each: July 18-22 real estate report

Many restaurants cited inflation as a big factor for staff shortages. As production costs get higher, businesses have less money in the budget to hire skilled workers – plus, workers are demanding higher wages that small businesses might not be able to afford.

"Prices of everything are up now and everything is so expensive," said Ana Pacheko, who works at Bueno Vista on Main Street.

In 2020, the food industry lost more than 5 million jobs nationwide as the pandemic hit, and employment rates climbed slowly from month to month since. While more jobs have surfaced over the last two years, there are fewer employees filling them, but the market has started to recover from the major dip fromtwo years ago.

Businesses are relying on a small yet loyal group of employees who have been with their respective restaurant for a long time, making the transition into the fall months a little easier.

"We have a regular staff that's always here," said Pacheko. "We don't get kids or anything like that."

Enterprise staff reporter Chris Butler can be reached by email at cbutler@enterprisenews.com . You can follow him on Twitter at @Chr1sButler . Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Enterprise today.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: 'Everything is so expensive': Brockton restaurants grapple with inflation, labor shortages

Comments / 10

Sharkbait
4d ago

They weren't added, people just came back to their old jobs once businesses reopened. Government is lieing to the people about new jobs.

Reply(3)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everettleader.com

Amazon Closing Everett Fulfillment Center In Consolidation Effort

A 220,000 square foot monster facility developed by the Davis Companies and subsequently leased to Amazon near to the Produce Center on the Everett Chelsea line is being closed, according to a release from Amazon company spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin, in a report published by Banker and Tradesman the authoritative real estate publication.
EVERETT, MA
everettleader.com

Its Only Major Supermarket, Everett Loses Stop & Shop

Call it the end of a supermarket era in the city of Everett. Call it what you will. The closing down of the Stop and Shop on the Revere Beach Parkway on the cusp of a titanic size wave of new residential units going up, leaves the city without a major super market.
EVERETT, MA
CBS Boston

Heating oil customers taking advantage of lower prices

BOSTON - Prices for crude oil are dropping and it's easing the pain at the pump along with the cost to fill those oil tanks in our houses. But will it last? The price of a barrel of oil is hovering around $90. It is a drastic decrease from March when prices peaked at $127 a barrel, but it is still higher than this time last year when crude oil was costing $60 a barrel on average. "Now, for some reason the prices have skyrocketed," said Debbi Markarian. "We usually can predict what's going on, but we have not been able to...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Letter: Woman leading charge to stop condominium project that would remove 7 acres of greenspace

This is my beautiful backyard in the middle of Massachusetts’ biggest city area wise. It’s a peaceful oasis just steps from a busy downtown. This beautiful greenscape will soon be gone, replaced with ~70 “cottage style” condominiums all in the name of generating revenue for the City of Taunton. The ~7 acres of woods abuts two lots where the historic Leonard School and playground stands in irreparable disrepair.
TAUNTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brockton, MA
Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Brockton, MA
Brockton, MA
Business
Brockton, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
CBS Boston

Billerica farmer refuses to pay $300,000 in back taxes

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBILLERICA - A Billerica farm may have to close after nearly 80 years in business. The town says the operation owes $300,000 in back taxes. "What they want is just unsustainable," tells William Griggs, owner of Griggs Farm. "I do not have a breakdown. I just have a grand total. I'd like to see the breakdown of what they are actually charging on the business land."Griggs Farm has been a staple in Billerica since the 1940's. Griggs says the farm is under Agricultural Preservation Rights (APR). The town says the land is worth $1.2 million, but Griggs...
BILLERICA, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Mayor Reveals the Cost of Joining the MBTA

Mayor Jon Mitchell is urging voters to support a question on November's ballot that would have New Bedford become a Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority (MBTA) community. Voters must vote to join the MBTA before South Coast Rail can chug into town as planned next year. Mitchell tells me he was...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Wednesday, September 7: Free Stuff!

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Luxury Home of the Week: A contemporary farmhouse in Milton for $3.5 million

The new home has four bedrooms and six full baths. This luxury property, built just this year, combines crisp contemporary elements with cozy farmhouse allure. Matthew Freeman of Coldwell Banker Realty – Milton listed the home at 320 Fairmount Ave. in Milton for $3,500,000 on Aug. 22. The four-bedroom, six-bathroom property measures 6,282 square feet across three levels.
MILTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation#Real Estate Prices#Food Industry#Food Services#Food Drink
wgbh.org

Worcester to begin construction on micro-units for chronically homeless

Amid a rise in homelessness across Worcester, the city’s housing authority will start constructing what officials call the first-in-the-state building of micro-units to house people who have been chronically homeless. The three-story complex named “A Place to Live” will feature 24 fully furnished studio apartments along with a unit...
Boston

A historic ‘Stone Ender’ house hits the market in Rhode Island for $539,900

Organization spends $600,000 to restore it to its former glory. One of the oldest homes in Rhode Island has hit the market for $539,900. Built in 1696, 1147 Great Road, known as the “Valentine Whitman Jr. House,” is a valuable piece of Rhode Island history. It’s one of the few remaining “Stone Enders,” an early Colonial architectural style named because one side of the buildings is constructed out of stone. They also contain a massive fireplace and chimney, while their other three sides are made of wood. There are at least 14 Stone Enders that remain standing in some form, according to the nonprofit Preserve Road Island.
LINCOLN, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Massachusetts

While it's definitely not as famous as other states, Massachusetts is definitely worth exploring all year long and those who are lucky enough to live here know that it's a state that has a lot to offer. To prove it, I have put together a list of four amazing places that make for a great affordable weekend getaway in Massachusetts but are also a great option for a longer vacation. Here's what made it on the list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Historic racism still raises barriers to beach access

Fredy Hincapie grew up in Lynn, a low-income city north of Boston sitting on 4 miles of Atlantic shoreline, but he says he had little connection with the water during his childhood. The 27-year-old Colombian immigrant says there was a dearth of city programs to draw young people to the...
LYNN, MA
NECN

September Is Here – Will it Bring Any Improvement to Our Drought Conditions?

As we step into September, our average high temperatures begin nice and mild. For Boston, for instance, the average high temperature sits at 78 and ends at 68 by September 30. While the month comes to an end, nights get cooler and cooler and our temperatures will tend to drop from the lower 60s at the beginning of the month down to the lower 50s by the end of it. As an average, September averages a high of 73 for the month of September in Boston, 70 in Worcester and 74 in Providence to name a few.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom

NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
NASHUA, NH
The Enterprise

The Enterprise

2K+
Followers
514
Post
337K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Brockton, MA from Enterprise News.

 http://enterprisenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy