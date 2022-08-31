Join the City of Whitefish on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the Baker Avenue Underpass for a ribbon cutting celebration. The underpass creates a safe bike and pedestrian corridor connecting downtown to nearby destinations such as the Whitefish Trail, Grouse Mountain Park and City Beach. Frank Sweeney, City of Whitefish Deputy Mayor, will be on hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony. The underpass was designed by WGM Group with Stephanie Reynolds as the lead design engineer. Construction was completed by LHC. The underpass project was funded with Tax Increment Funds. Stumptown Art Studio and Whitefish Legacy Partners also received funding from the Tourism Grant Program and the MT Department of Commerce. This multi-partner project created wayfinding signs, “You Are Here” maps and inspiring public art. Stumptown Art Studio engaged several local artists to capture the essence of life in northwest Montana. Meet the team behind the underpass project and art installation projects that have provided much-needed pedestrian access combined with amazing public art.

WHITEFISH, MT ・ 11 DAYS AGO