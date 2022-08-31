Read full article on original website
Randy Watkins
On the morning of Aug. 15, 2022, Randy Watkins of Whitefish died at home, at the age of 74. His weak heart finally gave out. It was a painless and peaceful passing for him. His family was at his side to help send him off on his heavenly journey. Born in 1948, Randy grew up on a wheat farm near the little town of Benge in eastern Washington with his older sister, Beckey, and their loving parents, Ronald and Maxine. Randy developed his strong work ethic working with his dad on their family farm. He learned how to operate trucks,...
7 new fires crop up after lightning storm
Seven new wildfires cropped up Wednesday night across Northwest Montana as thunder and lightning storms moved over the region. The largest, the Star Fire, was estimated at 77 acres Thursday morning. It is just north of Heron in Sanders County. Not far away, the Government Fire north of Noxon was estimated at 30 acres. In Lincoln County, four fires less than an acre in size sparked up. The Williams Creek Fire is west of Libby just south of U.S. 2. The Dunn Fire is southeast of the Libby Dam. The Schrieber Lake and Upper Schreiber fires are on the west side of...
Photos: Back to school in Whitefish
Students arrived at Whitefish schools early Wednesday morning last week, eager to start the new school year. ...
Looking Back for August 31
A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler 50 Years Ago August 31, 1972 A new gymnasium for Central School was a step closer to reality with the calling for bids on the structure by the District 44 School Board. Plans call for the inclusion of three separate gym facilities under one roof with one for girls’ P.E., one for boys’ P.E. and one for gymnastics and wrestling. The building also includes locker rooms along with the necessary shower facilities, although it may not be financially feasible for the lockers to be installed at this time. 40 Years Ago September 2, 1982 The streams...
Katherine Louise Anderson
Katherine Louise Anderson, 79 of Whitefish, passed away, Aug. 18, 2022, at Logan Hospital. Katherine is survived by her son Marcus Burdick. Austin Funeral and Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Katherine’s family.
Northwest Ballet School celebrates 45 years
The Northwest Ballet School is celebrating its 45th season. As the Flathead Valley's first dance studio, established in 1977, it is also the longest-running one with its main studio located in Kalispell (the Dance Art Center) and an additional branch in Whitefish (at the O'Shaughnessy Center). The school offers classes for ages 3 1/2 to adults in ballet, pointe, tap, jazz/contemporary, cheer, and musical theatre. Other classes offered have included hip-hop, Pas de Deux, breakdancing, ballroom, and modern. Owner and Director Marisa Roth has been at the helm for almost 16 years after taking the school over from founder Carol...
Chris Allen
Chris Allen, 60 of Whitefish, passed away Aug. 18, 2022 at Logan Hospital. Chris is survived by his daughter Mariah Allen. Austin Funeral and Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Chris’s family.
NVMS fall music programs
North Valley Music School starts program year 2022-23 with a fall schedule full of diverse and inclusive music programs and invites the community to enroll. The nonprofit music school matches high-quality instruction from experienced musicians with students of ages, backgrounds and skill levels. Scholarships are also available. A multitude of options for musical instruction is offered, including: Music Together - Early childhood group experience for ages 0-5 with a caregiver Glee Club - Free children’s choir for ages 7-12 Music Tech Camp - Digital music creation for fifth to eighth graders Bucket Drumming - Fun percussion sessions for fourth to eighth graders Bluegrass Fiddle and...
Brothers face weapon charges after alleged assault
Two brothers arrested last week are accused of firing a semi-automatic weapon at a woman, and at one point holding a pistol to her head. Raymond Irwin Hallas, 65, and Eugene George Hallas, 73, are each facing felony assault with a weapon charges in Flathead District Court. According to charging documents, the alleged incident took place Aug. 24 at a property on Montana 40 between Columbia Falls and Whitefish. Flathead County Sheriff’s Office deputies used a drone to locate the brothers after responding to a report of a disturbance with a weapon. At the scene, deputies spoke with Celina Turner, who said she...
Whitefish Ski Museum to unveil new exhibit
The Ski Heritage Center Museum this week will open its new 10th Mountain Division exhibit honoring the legendary 10th Mountain Division of World War II. Funded by grants and matching donations, the exhibit will be unveiled at an open house taking place on Aug. 26 and 27 at the Ski Heritage Center Museum in Whitefish. The original 10th Mountain Division was formed in November 1941. It was the only U.S. military unit since the Civil War to be recruited by a civilian entity, the National Ski Patrol. Many of its soldiers were skiers, as well as forest rangers, lumberjacks, outfitters and...
Public invited to Baker Ave. underpass celebration
Join the City of Whitefish on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the Baker Avenue Underpass for a ribbon cutting celebration. The underpass creates a safe bike and pedestrian corridor connecting downtown to nearby destinations such as the Whitefish Trail, Grouse Mountain Park and City Beach. Frank Sweeney, City of Whitefish Deputy Mayor, will be on hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony. The underpass was designed by WGM Group with Stephanie Reynolds as the lead design engineer. Construction was completed by LHC. The underpass project was funded with Tax Increment Funds. Stumptown Art Studio and Whitefish Legacy Partners also received funding from the Tourism Grant Program and the MT Department of Commerce. This multi-partner project created wayfinding signs, “You Are Here” maps and inspiring public art. Stumptown Art Studio engaged several local artists to capture the essence of life in northwest Montana. Meet the team behind the underpass project and art installation projects that have provided much-needed pedestrian access combined with amazing public art.
Library hosts final adult program of summer
The Whitefish Community Library presents award-winning author Carol Buchanan for a program on the Vigilantes of Montana. Buchanan is the author of several highly acclaimed books on the Vigilantes. She says, “Some of the people in my novels once walked the earth; the fictional ones walk only in the landscape of my mind.” These people continue to walk the earth in her 1860s novels: God’s Thunderbolt (1863), The Devil in the Bottle (1864), Gold Under Ice (1864), and The Ghost at Beaverhead Rock (1865). She writes about the pioneers and the ruffians. When asked why she decided to research...
Northwest Montana Fair opens
The 2022 Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo opens Aug. 17 (today) at the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell and will feature a performance by country star Lee Brice, three nights of Ram PRCA Rodeo, a Big Air Bash motorcycle stunt show, a carnival and hundreds of exhibits as well as a host of show animals on display. Tickets for the rodeo and Big Air Bash are still available and can be purchased online at www.nwmtfair.com. Lee Brice tickets have sold out. A limited number of discounted “Pay-One-Price” tickets for the carnival are on sale now at all Whitefish Credit Union branches, the fairgrounds...
Whitefish Trail Hootenanny returns to downtown Whitefish
After a two-year hiatus, the Whitefish Trail Hootenanny is back. Come celebrate the Whitefish Trail and local conservation lands with Whitefish Legacy Partners during the annual Whitefish Trail Hootenanny on Friday, Aug. 19 at Depot Park in downtown Whitefish from 5 to 9 p.m. Enjoy live music, kid’s activities, food trucks, local craft beer and a huge raffle. All ages are welcome, and participants are encouraged to walk or ride their bikes to the event. All proceeds directly benefit the Whitefish Trail. The annual music festival features three live bands: A-Mac & the Height from Denver, the Timber Rattlers from...
Hospital’s Planetree Festival Returns to Whitefish
In 2012 the first Planetree Festival was held to celebrate the Whitefish hospital’s 10-year affiliation with Planetree International. Typically held every two years, the festival was missed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year the hospital is excited to bring back the free community event on Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 3 to 8 p.m. to celebrate 20 years of being a Planetree Hospital. The heart of the Planetree philosophy is putting the patient at the center of care by engaging the patient and their family in the care plan, and creating a healing atmosphere. The Planetree model encourages...
S.N.O.W. Bus Brewfest in Depot Park Saturday
After the event had been canceled for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the S.N.O.W Bus Fundraiser Brewfest returns this year. On Saturday, Aug. 20, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Depot Park in Whitefish, Brewfest attendees can support free public transportation in Whitefish while sampling delicious brews from around the region. Those headed to the event can purchase tickets in advance at bigmtncommercial.org or at four locations in-person — Whitefish Mountain Resort guest information, Kalispell Sportsman & Ski Haus, Bonsai Brewing Project and Bias Brewing. Tickets are $20 if bought in advance, $25 at the door and those under 21 and designated drivers are $10. For more information visit bigmtncommercial.org/events
Draft housing assessment reveals severity of Whitefish’s housing shortfall
A draft of an updated Whitefish Housing Needs Assessment that was discussed by city officials and community members last week predicts Whitefish will need over 1,000 homes built over the next eight years and at least 75% of those homes need to be priced below market value to keep up with housing demands. This July, the City of Whitefish began work on a needed update to its Strategic Housing Plan when the 2022 housing refresh team met with consultants to kick off the two-part process. The group met again last week. The hybrid meeting on Aug.11 was the second of three meetings...
Community Blood Drive creates welcoming environment to donate blood
Fifteen years of life-saving blood drives at The Wave in Whitefish not only provides the American Red Cross a consistent supply of blood they can count on to send to hospitals to help patients in need, but also has created a multi-generational donor family. The Whitefish Community Blood Drive draws longtime donors and brand new donors alike, according to local volunteer Merry Lynn Southers. Since 2007 when The Wave hosted its first Red Cross Community Blood Drive, 91 drives have occurred in The Wave gymnasium. Through those blood drives over 5,113 donors have given just over 4,800 pints of blood, stated Red...
Whitefish High grad hosts TV show highlighting lesser-known Montana attractions
Twenty-plus years ago, Julie Mac was fighting fires right out of high school with the Hungry Horse Ranger District. A couple years in, she gave up the firefighting career after they offered a supervisory position — there was just one problem — her crew would be all men. That was a nonstarter for the 2000 Whitefish High School grad. So it was off to college to study marketing and television at Montana State University, where she went on to work in the industry for years — just not in the Flathead. Now she’s returned home to Whitefish and started another venture — Montana’s...
Thunderstorms spark new fires over weekend
A series of thunderstorms on Friday have sparked new fires in the Bob Marshall Wilderness and one in Glacier National Park in the Quartz drainage. The Cannon Fire is burning southwest of Sunburst Lake near Cannon Creek and is about 765 acres. Prevailing winds could push it toward Picture Ridge, which has previously burned by fire, which could limit its spread. The Dean Creek Fire is burning about 10 acres in Dean Creek, about three miles north of the Spotted Bear River, though it has potential to spread significantly. The Spotted Bear River is one of the main routes into the wilderness. Another...
