Flathead County, MT

NBCMontana

Clinton man sentenced for dealing meth

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Clinton man was sentenced to just under 7 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Missoula and Flathead counties. Michael Scott Naron, 34, pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to distribute meth. The following was sent out by the Montana Department of Justice:. A Clinton...
CLINTON, MT
Whitefish, MT
Crime & Safety
Columbia Falls, MT
Montana State
Whitefish, MT
Columbia Falls, MT
Crime & Safety
Flathead County, MT
Crime & Safety
Montana Crime & Safety
Flathead County, MT
Idaho State Journal

Shooting at Montana bar leaves woman dead, husband wounded

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Authorities said a man shot two people, killing a woman and seriously injuring her husband, during a weekend altercation at a bar in northwestern Montana near Glacier National Park. Whisper Dawn Mari Sellars, 28, of Hungry Horse, died at the scene of the shooting outside of the South Fork Saloon in Martin City, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said. A 40-year-old man from Kila was arrested...
MARTIN CITY, MT
#Sentencing#Felony Assault#Drugs#Violent Crime#Flathead District Court
NewsBreak
NBCMontana

1 dead in vehicle vs. motorcycle collision near Somers

MISSOULA, MT — Montana Highway Patrol responded to a report of a vehicle vs. motorcycle accident at mile marker 1.3 near Somers at 6:35 p.m. Friday. A Montana Highway Patrol report says a 49-year-old man from Somers drove a Toyota Sequoia north on Somers Road approaching Montana Highway 82.
SOMERS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash near Somers

SOMERS, Mont. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Somers Friday evening. Around 6:30 pm, a Toyota Sequoia was north on Somers Rd. and turned on to MT-82. Montana Highway Patrol says the Toyota failed to yield to a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was driving east on MT-82. The motorcycle collided with the left side of the Toyota.
SOMERS, MT
NBCMontana

Shooting at Montana bar leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured

Flathead Beacon

The Route Ahead for Whitefish

As population and visitor growth continues to create traffic congestion and strain Whitefish’s infrastructure limits, city planners have finalized a blueprint to steer transportation planning through 2040, updating an outmoded 2010 plan that places a greater emphasis on walking and bicycling and engineering a logical transit network. Years in...
WHITEFISH, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Driver taken to hospital after pickup hit by semi-truck tire

WHITEFISH, Mont. - A pickup was struck by a tire that came off a semi-truck near Lower Stillwater Lake. The Whitefish Fire Department (WFD) shared information on the incident Thursday, saying the incident happened on Highway 93. According to WFD, the tire bounced off the truck, and the driver was...
WHITEFISH, MT
