7 new fires crop up after lightning storm
Seven new wildfires cropped up Wednesday night across Northwest Montana as thunder and lightning storms moved over the region. The largest, the Star Fire, was estimated at 77 acres Thursday morning. It is just north of Heron in Sanders County. Not far away, the Government Fire north of Noxon was estimated at 30 acres. In Lincoln County, four fires less than an acre in size sparked up. The Williams Creek Fire is west of Libby just south of U.S. 2. The Dunn Fire is southeast of the Libby Dam. The Schrieber Lake and Upper Schreiber fires are on the west side of...
Declining trust in government a top issue for Zinke supporters
The economy and a general distrust in government are among the top issues for the folks who came out to support U.S. House candidate Ryan Zinke at his campaign rally in Columbia Falls on Friday. The former Interior secretary’s message blasting all sectors of the federal government connected with the crowd of about 100 gathered on the bleachers at the Blue Moon rodeo grounds. The Republican is facing Democrat Monica Tranel and Libertarian John Lamb in the November general election for Montana’s western district congressional seat. “Is there any division, department, agency or branch of the U.S. government that you have the...
Looking Back for August 31
A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler 50 Years Ago August 31, 1972 A new gymnasium for Central School was a step closer to reality with the calling for bids on the structure by the District 44 School Board. Plans call for the inclusion of three separate gym facilities under one roof with one for girls’ P.E., one for boys’ P.E. and one for gymnastics and wrestling. The building also includes locker rooms along with the necessary shower facilities, although it may not be financially feasible for the lockers to be installed at this time. 40 Years Ago September 2, 1982 The streams...
Photos: Back to school in Whitefish
Students arrived at Whitefish schools early Wednesday morning last week, eager to start the new school year. ...
History lives on through former Stoltze vice president
Ronald Buentemeier has probably one of the most unique yard ornaments in the Flathead Valley: A real, and fully working, vintage fire lookout tower. The tower sits just off the driveway of his rural Whitefish home. If you’re not looking, you’d drive right by it. The lookout used to sit on the south face of the Whitefish Range, not far from the summit of Big Mountain. In the 1910s there were a lot of fires on the face and the lookout afforded a view into the canyons that would be missed from other lookouts and locations. The 40-foot lookout was manned for years,...
NVMS fall music programs
North Valley Music School starts program year 2022-23 with a fall schedule full of diverse and inclusive music programs and invites the community to enroll. The nonprofit music school matches high-quality instruction from experienced musicians with students of ages, backgrounds and skill levels. Scholarships are also available. A multitude of options for musical instruction is offered, including: Music Together - Early childhood group experience for ages 0-5 with a caregiver Glee Club - Free children’s choir for ages 7-12 Music Tech Camp - Digital music creation for fifth to eighth graders Bucket Drumming - Fun percussion sessions for fourth to eighth graders Bluegrass Fiddle and...
Former F. H. Stoltze vice president to give talk on history of logging in Flathead
Ronald Buentemeier spent over four decades working for F. H. Stoltze Land & Lumber Company. He has a rare collection of photographs from the early days of logging in the Flathead Valley and each one has a story to tell. Buentemeier’s knowledge of the history of logging in the valley is extensive and his perspective is one that many have enjoyed hearing about as he’s been asked to speak for various groups throughout the years. On Sunday, Aug. 28 at 2 p.m. Buentemeier will give a free talk at the Whitefish Community Center. His presentation will focus on the history of F....
Brothers face weapon charges after alleged assault
Two brothers arrested last week are accused of firing a semi-automatic weapon at a woman, and at one point holding a pistol to her head. Raymond Irwin Hallas, 65, and Eugene George Hallas, 73, are each facing felony assault with a weapon charges in Flathead District Court. According to charging documents, the alleged incident took place Aug. 24 at a property on Montana 40 between Columbia Falls and Whitefish. Flathead County Sheriff’s Office deputies used a drone to locate the brothers after responding to a report of a disturbance with a weapon. At the scene, deputies spoke with Celina Turner, who said she...
Library hosts final adult program of summer
The Whitefish Community Library presents award-winning author Carol Buchanan for a program on the Vigilantes of Montana. Buchanan is the author of several highly acclaimed books on the Vigilantes. She says, “Some of the people in my novels once walked the earth; the fictional ones walk only in the landscape of my mind.” These people continue to walk the earth in her 1860s novels: God’s Thunderbolt (1863), The Devil in the Bottle (1864), Gold Under Ice (1864), and The Ghost at Beaverhead Rock (1865). She writes about the pioneers and the ruffians. When asked why she decided to research...
Katherine Louise Anderson
Katherine Louise Anderson, 79 of Whitefish, passed away, Aug. 18, 2022, at Logan Hospital. Katherine is survived by her son Marcus Burdick. Austin Funeral and Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Katherine’s family.
Whitefish Ski Museum to unveil new exhibit
The Ski Heritage Center Museum this week will open its new 10th Mountain Division exhibit honoring the legendary 10th Mountain Division of World War II. Funded by grants and matching donations, the exhibit will be unveiled at an open house taking place on Aug. 26 and 27 at the Ski Heritage Center Museum in Whitefish. The original 10th Mountain Division was formed in November 1941. It was the only U.S. military unit since the Civil War to be recruited by a civilian entity, the National Ski Patrol. Many of its soldiers were skiers, as well as forest rangers, lumberjacks, outfitters and...
Public invited to Baker Ave. underpass celebration
Join the City of Whitefish on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the Baker Avenue Underpass for a ribbon cutting celebration. The underpass creates a safe bike and pedestrian corridor connecting downtown to nearby destinations such as the Whitefish Trail, Grouse Mountain Park and City Beach. Frank Sweeney, City of Whitefish Deputy Mayor, will be on hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony. The underpass was designed by WGM Group with Stephanie Reynolds as the lead design engineer. Construction was completed by LHC. The underpass project was funded with Tax Increment Funds. Stumptown Art Studio and Whitefish Legacy Partners also received funding from the Tourism Grant Program and the MT Department of Commerce. This multi-partner project created wayfinding signs, “You Are Here” maps and inspiring public art. Stumptown Art Studio engaged several local artists to capture the essence of life in northwest Montana. Meet the team behind the underpass project and art installation projects that have provided much-needed pedestrian access combined with amazing public art.
Chris Allen
Chris Allen, 60 of Whitefish, passed away Aug. 18, 2022 at Logan Hospital. Chris is survived by his daughter Mariah Allen. Austin Funeral and Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Chris’s family.
WTC hosts volunteer appreciation party
The Whitefish Theatre Company is hosting a Volunteer Appreciation Party at the O’Shaughnessy Center on Thursday, Aug. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. All community members are invited to attend, including current WTC volunteers as well as new people that would like to get involved with the theatre. The evening will involve a preview video of WTC’s 2022-2023 season and allow attendees to sign up for various show volunteer needs throughout the year. Volunteer needs include costume sewing, help with props, tech assistance, set building, ushering, box office help and more. WTC will also be announcing its Volunteer of the Year Award at this event. Complimentary food and drinks will be provided along with time to connect with other WTC volunteers. Please email Kim Krueger at kim@whitefishtheatreco.org to RSVP.
WTC auditions for ‘Making God Laugh’ production
The Whitefish Theatre Co. is holding auditions for its first Black Curtain theatre production of the 2022-2023 season. Auditions for “Making God Laugh” will be held on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. Please arrive early to fill out an audition application, fill out a waiver form, and review the script. Please enter at the north side of the building near WTC’s parking lot and conference room. As Woody Allen famously quipped, “If you want to make God laugh, tell him your plans.” Such is the inspiration for the comedy “Making God Laugh” which...
Whitefish Trail Hootenanny returns to downtown Whitefish
After a two-year hiatus, the Whitefish Trail Hootenanny is back. Come celebrate the Whitefish Trail and local conservation lands with Whitefish Legacy Partners during the annual Whitefish Trail Hootenanny on Friday, Aug. 19 at Depot Park in downtown Whitefish from 5 to 9 p.m. Enjoy live music, kid’s activities, food trucks, local craft beer and a huge raffle. All ages are welcome, and participants are encouraged to walk or ride their bikes to the event. All proceeds directly benefit the Whitefish Trail. The annual music festival features three live bands: A-Mac & the Height from Denver, the Timber Rattlers from...
Hospital’s Planetree Festival Returns to Whitefish
In 2012 the first Planetree Festival was held to celebrate the Whitefish hospital’s 10-year affiliation with Planetree International. Typically held every two years, the festival was missed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year the hospital is excited to bring back the free community event on Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 3 to 8 p.m. to celebrate 20 years of being a Planetree Hospital. The heart of the Planetree philosophy is putting the patient at the center of care by engaging the patient and their family in the care plan, and creating a healing atmosphere. The Planetree model encourages...
City Council meeting features rezoning requests, residential trash bin update
An applicant’s request for postponement last Monday night during the city council meeting shorted what would have been a long night. With two councilors missing from the Aug. 15 meeting, the Whitefish City Council postponed a hearing regarding a major rezoning with additional requests for land on Edgewood Drive. All ordinances require a two-thirds majority of the council to vote in favor for passage. Since Councilors Steve Qunell and Giuseppe Caltabiano were absent and excused, all four of the remaining council members would have to vote unanimously for the ordinance in order for it to pass. In the meeting, the...
Montana Art Theatre performs original play adapted from Irish classic
The Montana Art Theatre (MAT) will debut its original production “A Different Kind of Woman” on Aug. 26 and 27 at 7:30 p.m. at The O’Shaughnessy Center. The play, which will be performed as a staged reading, is an adaptation of "The Playboy of the Western World" — a play written by Irish playwright John Millington Synge and first performed in the early 1900s. MAT’s adaptation of the play was conceived by MAT Artistic Director Nick Rapp and Whitefish resident Leanette Galaz. It was written and adapted by Rapp and Jessica Rose Felix, and the entire cast together helped devise...
Heart of Whitefish: Recent painting project restores historic beauty of a town treasure
At the north end of downtown, the Whitefish Depot has classic Tudor-style architecture with a similar appearance to historic buildings in Glacier National Park, offering a glimpse into the past that formed the City of Whitefish. First constructed in 1927, the Whitefish Depot was truly the beginning of a more vibrant town and to this day is an iconic symbol for the railroad-turned ski town. In 1990 the Depot was set to be torn down before a group of Whitefish residents took it upon themselves to save the building and restore it to its former glory — yet again sparking...
