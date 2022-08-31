Read full article on original website
Flathead Beacon
The Route Ahead for Whitefish
As population and visitor growth continues to create traffic congestion and strain Whitefish’s infrastructure limits, city planners have finalized a blueprint to steer transportation planning through 2040, updating an outmoded 2010 plan that places a greater emphasis on walking and bicycling and engineering a logical transit network. Years in...
Air Quality Alert issued for several Western Montana counties
HELENA - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Alert for several Western Montana counties.
NBCMontana
Lemonade Fire among 4 new fires start near Kalispell
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lemonade Fire is the largest of four new fires burning about 20 miles west of Kalispell. Fire officials reported 50 acres scorched in the remote area. Two aircrafts are currently attacking the fire from above while engines are working on the ground. The cause of...
NBCMontana
1 dead in vehicle vs. motorcycle collision near Somers
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Highway Patrol responded to a report of a vehicle vs. motorcycle accident at mile marker 1.3 near Somers at 6:35 p.m. Friday. A Montana Highway Patrol report says a 49-year-old man from Somers drove a Toyota Sequoia north on Somers Road approaching Montana Highway 82.
NBCMontana
Clinton man sentenced for dealing meth
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Clinton man was sentenced to just under 7 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Missoula and Flathead counties. Michael Scott Naron, 34, pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to distribute meth. The following was sent out by the Montana Department of Justice:. A Clinton...
Missoula man jailed after woman dies in rollover crash
A Missoula man is facing charges following a Monday night fatal rollover crash that happened near Martin City.
Evergreen Water District remains under boil water advisory
The boil water advisory for the Evergreen Water and Sewer District remains in effect even though crews are working tirelessly to get the system back to its full function.
Fairfield Sun Times
Driver taken to hospital after pickup hit by semi-truck tire
WHITEFISH, Mont. - A pickup was struck by a tire that came off a semi-truck near Lower Stillwater Lake. The Whitefish Fire Department (WFD) shared information on the incident Thursday, saying the incident happened on Highway 93. According to WFD, the tire bounced off the truck, and the driver was...
Kalispell man dies in motorcycle crash
A motorcyclist died after crashing into the back of a pickup truck north of Kalispell on Tuesday night.
montanarightnow.com
Names of victims of separate crashes this week released by Flathead Co. Sheriff’s Office
KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people killed in separate vehicle accidents this week. On Aug. 29, Stephanie Nicole Casaulong, age 36 of Kalispell, died in a single vehicle rollover crash near Martin City. According to the sheriff’s office, Casaulong was...
Clinton man sentenced on drug trafficking charges
A Clinton man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in Missoula and Flathead counties was sentenced to prison on Friday.
montanaliving.com
Kalispell Ski Club moves to Blacktail Mountain
The Kalispell Ski Club is moving to Blacktail Mountain this year. The ski club is the lead organization that provides free ski lessons to youth in northwest Montana. For years the club has operated at Big Mountain, but will make the move this year to Blacktail ski area in Lakeside, Montana.
7 new fires crop up after lightning storm
Seven new wildfires cropped up Wednesday night across Northwest Montana as thunder and lightning storms moved over the region. The largest, the Star Fire, was estimated at 77 acres Thursday morning. It is just north of Heron in Sanders County. Not far away, the Government Fire north of Noxon was estimated at 30 acres. In Lincoln County, four fires less than an acre in size sparked up. The Williams Creek Fire is west of Libby just south of U.S. 2. The Dunn Fire is southeast of the Libby Dam. The Schrieber Lake and Upper Schreiber fires are on the west side of...
montanarightnow.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Somers
SOMERS, Mont. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Somers Friday evening. Around 6:30 pm, a Toyota Sequoia was north on Somers Rd. and turned on to MT-82. Montana Highway Patrol says the Toyota failed to yield to a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was driving east on MT-82. The motorcycle collided with the left side of the Toyota.
montanarightnow.com
Randy Watkins
On the morning of Aug. 15, 2022, Randy Watkins of Whitefish died at home, at the age of 74. His weak heart finally gave out. It was a painless and peaceful passing for him. His family was at his side to help send him off on his heavenly journey. Born in 1948, Randy grew up on a wheat farm near the little town of Benge in eastern Washington with his older sister, Beckey, and their loving parents, Ronald and Maxine. Randy developed his strong work ethic working with his dad on their family farm. He learned how to operate trucks,...
City holds open house to receive public input on community housing
As part of the Whitefish Strategic Housing Plan update, the city is holding an open house to receive feedback from the public on the recent draft of the updated Housing Needs Assessment. The community housing open house will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the City Council Chambers at Whitefish City Hall. City staff will also present main findings of the draft assessment periodically throughout the open house — those times are 10 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The city says the open house is ongoing throughout the day to provide the public with...
Mother of Five Shot to Death in Altercation Outside a Montana Bar
There are certainly more questions than answers right now surrounding this horrific tragedy. What started as an argument over sitting in someone else's golf cart turned into a shooting. And a mother of five from northwest Montana won't be coming home to her kids. Associated Press and the Hungry Horse...
Court documents detail fatal Martin City shooting
More details have been released in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Saturday morning in Martin City.
Shooting at Montana bar leaves woman dead, husband wounded
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Authorities said a man shot two people, killing a woman and seriously injuring her husband, during a weekend altercation at a bar in northwestern Montana near Glacier National Park. Whisper Dawn Mari Sellars, 28, of Hungry Horse, died at the scene of the shooting outside of the South Fork Saloon in Martin City, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said. A 40-year-old man from Kila was arrested...
Whitefish Pilot
