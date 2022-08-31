Seven new wildfires cropped up Wednesday night across Northwest Montana as thunder and lightning storms moved over the region. The largest, the Star Fire, was estimated at 77 acres Thursday morning. It is just north of Heron in Sanders County. Not far away, the Government Fire north of Noxon was estimated at 30 acres. In Lincoln County, four fires less than an acre in size sparked up. The Williams Creek Fire is west of Libby just south of U.S. 2. The Dunn Fire is southeast of the Libby Dam. The Schrieber Lake and Upper Schreiber fires are on the west side of...

