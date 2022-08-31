Read full article on original website
Photos: Back to school in Whitefish
Students arrived at Whitefish schools early Wednesday morning last week, eager to start the new school year. ...
montanaliving.com
Kalispell Ski Club moves to Blacktail Mountain
The Kalispell Ski Club is moving to Blacktail Mountain this year. The ski club is the lead organization that provides free ski lessons to youth in northwest Montana. For years the club has operated at Big Mountain, but will make the move this year to Blacktail ski area in Lakeside, Montana.
NBCMontana
1 dead in vehicle vs. motorcycle collision near Somers
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Highway Patrol responded to a report of a vehicle vs. motorcycle accident at mile marker 1.3 near Somers at 6:35 p.m. Friday. A Montana Highway Patrol report says a 49-year-old man from Somers drove a Toyota Sequoia north on Somers Road approaching Montana Highway 82.
Chris Allen
Chris Allen, 60 of Whitefish, passed away Aug. 18, 2022 at Logan Hospital. Chris is survived by his daughter Mariah Allen. Austin Funeral and Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Chris’s family.
Air Quality Alert issued for several Western Montana counties
HELENA - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Alert for several Western Montana counties.
Randy Watkins
On the morning of Aug. 15, 2022, Randy Watkins of Whitefish died at home, at the age of 74. His weak heart finally gave out. It was a painless and peaceful passing for him. His family was at his side to help send him off on his heavenly journey. Born in 1948, Randy grew up on a wheat farm near the little town of Benge in eastern Washington with his older sister, Beckey, and their loving parents, Ronald and Maxine. Randy developed his strong work ethic working with his dad on their family farm. He learned how to operate trucks,...
Fairfield Sun Times
Driver taken to hospital after pickup hit by semi-truck tire
WHITEFISH, Mont. - A pickup was struck by a tire that came off a semi-truck near Lower Stillwater Lake. The Whitefish Fire Department (WFD) shared information on the incident Thursday, saying the incident happened on Highway 93. According to WFD, the tire bounced off the truck, and the driver was...
7 new fires crop up after lightning storm
Seven new wildfires cropped up Wednesday night across Northwest Montana as thunder and lightning storms moved over the region. The largest, the Star Fire, was estimated at 77 acres Thursday morning. It is just north of Heron in Sanders County. Not far away, the Government Fire north of Noxon was estimated at 30 acres. In Lincoln County, four fires less than an acre in size sparked up. The Williams Creek Fire is west of Libby just south of U.S. 2. The Dunn Fire is southeast of the Libby Dam. The Schrieber Lake and Upper Schreiber fires are on the west side of...
Katherine Louise Anderson
Katherine Louise Anderson, 79 of Whitefish, passed away, Aug. 18, 2022, at Logan Hospital. Katherine is survived by her son Marcus Burdick. Austin Funeral and Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Katherine’s family.
Crews battling wildfire west of Kalispell
A Type 3 Incident Management Team is on the scene of a 50-acre wildfire burning 21 miles west of Kalispell.
montanarightnow.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Somers
SOMERS, Mont. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Somers Friday evening. Around 6:30 pm, a Toyota Sequoia was north on Somers Rd. and turned on to MT-82. Montana Highway Patrol says the Toyota failed to yield to a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was driving east on MT-82. The motorcycle collided with the left side of the Toyota.
Former F. H. Stoltze vice president to give talk on history of logging in Flathead
Ronald Buentemeier spent over four decades working for F. H. Stoltze Land & Lumber Company. He has a rare collection of photographs from the early days of logging in the Flathead Valley and each one has a story to tell. Buentemeier’s knowledge of the history of logging in the valley is extensive and his perspective is one that many have enjoyed hearing about as he’s been asked to speak for various groups throughout the years. On Sunday, Aug. 28 at 2 p.m. Buentemeier will give a free talk at the Whitefish Community Center. His presentation will focus on the history of F....
Whitefish High grad hosts TV show highlighting lesser-known Montana attractions
Twenty-plus years ago, Julie Mac was fighting fires right out of high school with the Hungry Horse Ranger District. A couple years in, she gave up the firefighting career after they offered a supervisory position — there was just one problem — her crew would be all men. That was a nonstarter for the 2000 Whitefish High School grad. So it was off to college to study marketing and television at Montana State University, where she went on to work in the industry for years — just not in the Flathead. Now she’s returned home to Whitefish and started another venture — Montana’s...
Montana Art Theatre performs original play adapted from Irish classic
The Montana Art Theatre (MAT) will debut its original production “A Different Kind of Woman” on Aug. 26 and 27 at 7:30 p.m. at The O’Shaughnessy Center. The play, which will be performed as a staged reading, is an adaptation of "The Playboy of the Western World" — a play written by Irish playwright John Millington Synge and first performed in the early 1900s. MAT’s adaptation of the play was conceived by MAT Artistic Director Nick Rapp and Whitefish resident Leanette Galaz. It was written and adapted by Rapp and Jessica Rose Felix, and the entire cast together helped devise...
History lives on through former Stoltze vice president
Ronald Buentemeier has probably one of the most unique yard ornaments in the Flathead Valley: A real, and fully working, vintage fire lookout tower. The tower sits just off the driveway of his rural Whitefish home. If you’re not looking, you’d drive right by it. The lookout used to sit on the south face of the Whitefish Range, not far from the summit of Big Mountain. In the 1910s there were a lot of fires on the face and the lookout afforded a view into the canyons that would be missed from other lookouts and locations. The 40-foot lookout was manned for years,...
Kalispell man dies in motorcycle crash
A motorcyclist died after crashing into the back of a pickup truck north of Kalispell on Tuesday night.
ATP concludes summer season with Beatles Celebration
The Alpine Theatre Project will complete its busy summer season with a two-night performance of “Here Comes the Sun,” a celebration of the music of The Beatles, Aug. 19-20 at 8 p.m. at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center. This five-man band of college friends brings the popular hits and the “B-sides” of the most influential musical group ever – the Beatles. From Broadway, Lincoln Center and Trans-Siberian Orchestra, these performers combine their unique talents to create a fresh and vibrant concert experience. Included in the band is Dustin Brayley, vocalist with Trans-Siberian Orchestra, which was named the No. 11 top touring...
Flathead Beacon
The Route Ahead for Whitefish
As population and visitor growth continues to create traffic congestion and strain Whitefish’s infrastructure limits, city planners have finalized a blueprint to steer transportation planning through 2040, updating an outmoded 2010 plan that places a greater emphasis on walking and bicycling and engineering a logical transit network. Years in...
Whitefish Trail Hootenanny returns to downtown Whitefish
After a two-year hiatus, the Whitefish Trail Hootenanny is back. Come celebrate the Whitefish Trail and local conservation lands with Whitefish Legacy Partners during the annual Whitefish Trail Hootenanny on Friday, Aug. 19 at Depot Park in downtown Whitefish from 5 to 9 p.m. Enjoy live music, kid’s activities, food trucks, local craft beer and a huge raffle. All ages are welcome, and participants are encouraged to walk or ride their bikes to the event. All proceeds directly benefit the Whitefish Trail. The annual music festival features three live bands: A-Mac & the Height from Denver, the Timber Rattlers from...
Looking Back for August 31
A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler 50 Years Ago August 31, 1972 A new gymnasium for Central School was a step closer to reality with the calling for bids on the structure by the District 44 School Board. Plans call for the inclusion of three separate gym facilities under one roof with one for girls’ P.E., one for boys’ P.E. and one for gymnastics and wrestling. The building also includes locker rooms along with the necessary shower facilities, although it may not be financially feasible for the lockers to be installed at this time. 40 Years Ago September 2, 1982 The streams...
The first edition of the Whitefish Pilot rolled off the press Jan. 23, 1904. For more than 100 years, the Pilot has provided Whitefish with local news, sports and features, and has played an integral role in documenting the city's transformation from a railroad town to a bustling resort community.https://whitefishpilot.com/
