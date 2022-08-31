Ronald Buentemeier has probably one of the most unique yard ornaments in the Flathead Valley: A real, and fully working, vintage fire lookout tower. The tower sits just off the driveway of his rural Whitefish home. If you’re not looking, you’d drive right by it. The lookout used to sit on the south face of the Whitefish Range, not far from the summit of Big Mountain. In the 1910s there were a lot of fires on the face and the lookout afforded a view into the canyons that would be missed from other lookouts and locations. The 40-foot lookout was manned for years,...

