Photos: Back to school in Whitefish
Students arrived at Whitefish schools early Wednesday morning last week, eager to start the new school year. ...
Library hosts final adult program of summer
The Whitefish Community Library presents award-winning author Carol Buchanan for a program on the Vigilantes of Montana. Buchanan is the author of several highly acclaimed books on the Vigilantes. She says, “Some of the people in my novels once walked the earth; the fictional ones walk only in the landscape of my mind.” These people continue to walk the earth in her 1860s novels: God’s Thunderbolt (1863), The Devil in the Bottle (1864), Gold Under Ice (1864), and The Ghost at Beaverhead Rock (1865). She writes about the pioneers and the ruffians. When asked why she decided to research...
Randy Watkins
On the morning of Aug. 15, 2022, Randy Watkins of Whitefish died at home, at the age of 74. His weak heart finally gave out. It was a painless and peaceful passing for him. His family was at his side to help send him off on his heavenly journey. Born in 1948, Randy grew up on a wheat farm near the little town of Benge in eastern Washington with his older sister, Beckey, and their loving parents, Ronald and Maxine. Randy developed his strong work ethic working with his dad on their family farm. He learned how to operate trucks,...
WTC hosts volunteer appreciation party
The Whitefish Theatre Company is hosting a Volunteer Appreciation Party at the O’Shaughnessy Center on Thursday, Aug. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. All community members are invited to attend, including current WTC volunteers as well as new people that would like to get involved with the theatre. The evening will involve a preview video of WTC’s 2022-2023 season and allow attendees to sign up for various show volunteer needs throughout the year. Volunteer needs include costume sewing, help with props, tech assistance, set building, ushering, box office help and more. WTC will also be announcing its Volunteer of the Year Award at this event. Complimentary food and drinks will be provided along with time to connect with other WTC volunteers. Please email Kim Krueger at kim@whitefishtheatreco.org to RSVP.
WTC auditions for ‘Making God Laugh’ production
The Whitefish Theatre Co. is holding auditions for its first Black Curtain theatre production of the 2022-2023 season. Auditions for “Making God Laugh” will be held on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. Please arrive early to fill out an audition application, fill out a waiver form, and review the script. Please enter at the north side of the building near WTC’s parking lot and conference room. As Woody Allen famously quipped, “If you want to make God laugh, tell him your plans.” Such is the inspiration for the comedy “Making God Laugh” which...
Round Star Project advances to the next step
The Flathead National Forest, Tally Lake Ranger District, last week announced that the Round Star Project has moved to the next phase of its planning process with the release of the draft decision notice. The draft decision includes commercial timber harvest on up to 6,324 acres and noncommercial vegetation treatments on up to 2,866 acres. Approximately 92 % of the Round Star project area is in the wildland-urban interface. The project area is located on the northwest side of the Flathead Valley, approximately 13 miles west of Whitefish extending from Round Meadow to the northwest corner of Star Meadows. According...
Ski Education Foundation among grant winners
The Roundup for Safety Board awarded $23,500 in community safety grants to nonprofit organizations at its Aug. 11 meeting, including a $6,500 grant requested by Bigfork ACES. Bigfork ACES is an after-school and summer childcare program dedicated to providing a safe, nurturing environment for the children of Bigfork, regardless of their parents’ ability to pay. Director Cathy Hay explained to the Roundup board that free and reduced lunch students in Bigfork Schools qualify for little or no tuition fees at ACES, which is open every day that Bigfork Schools are open, and hosts camps throughout the summer. ACES has been in...
Whitefish Ski Museum to unveil new exhibit
The Ski Heritage Center Museum this week will open its new 10th Mountain Division exhibit honoring the legendary 10th Mountain Division of World War II. Funded by grants and matching donations, the exhibit will be unveiled at an open house taking place on Aug. 26 and 27 at the Ski Heritage Center Museum in Whitefish. The original 10th Mountain Division was formed in November 1941. It was the only U.S. military unit since the Civil War to be recruited by a civilian entity, the National Ski Patrol. Many of its soldiers were skiers, as well as forest rangers, lumberjacks, outfitters and...
Public invited to Baker Ave. underpass celebration
Join the City of Whitefish on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the Baker Avenue Underpass for a ribbon cutting celebration. The underpass creates a safe bike and pedestrian corridor connecting downtown to nearby destinations such as the Whitefish Trail, Grouse Mountain Park and City Beach. Frank Sweeney, City of Whitefish Deputy Mayor, will be on hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony. The underpass was designed by WGM Group with Stephanie Reynolds as the lead design engineer. Construction was completed by LHC. The underpass project was funded with Tax Increment Funds. Stumptown Art Studio and Whitefish Legacy Partners also received funding from the Tourism Grant Program and the MT Department of Commerce. This multi-partner project created wayfinding signs, “You Are Here” maps and inspiring public art. Stumptown Art Studio engaged several local artists to capture the essence of life in northwest Montana. Meet the team behind the underpass project and art installation projects that have provided much-needed pedestrian access combined with amazing public art.
7 new fires crop up after lightning storm
Seven new wildfires cropped up Wednesday night across Northwest Montana as thunder and lightning storms moved over the region. The largest, the Star Fire, was estimated at 77 acres Thursday morning. It is just north of Heron in Sanders County. Not far away, the Government Fire north of Noxon was estimated at 30 acres. In Lincoln County, four fires less than an acre in size sparked up. The Williams Creek Fire is west of Libby just south of U.S. 2. The Dunn Fire is southeast of the Libby Dam. The Schrieber Lake and Upper Schreiber fires are on the west side of...
History lives on through former Stoltze vice president
Ronald Buentemeier has probably one of the most unique yard ornaments in the Flathead Valley: A real, and fully working, vintage fire lookout tower. The tower sits just off the driveway of his rural Whitefish home. If you’re not looking, you’d drive right by it. The lookout used to sit on the south face of the Whitefish Range, not far from the summit of Big Mountain. In the 1910s there were a lot of fires on the face and the lookout afforded a view into the canyons that would be missed from other lookouts and locations. The 40-foot lookout was manned for years,...
City holds open house to receive public input on community housing
As part of the Whitefish Strategic Housing Plan update, the city is holding an open house to receive feedback from the public on the recent draft of the updated Housing Needs Assessment. The community housing open house will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the City Council Chambers at Whitefish City Hall. City staff will also present main findings of the draft assessment periodically throughout the open house — those times are 10 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The city says the open house is ongoing throughout the day to provide the public with...
Hospital’s Planetree Festival Returns to Whitefish
In 2012 the first Planetree Festival was held to celebrate the Whitefish hospital’s 10-year affiliation with Planetree International. Typically held every two years, the festival was missed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year the hospital is excited to bring back the free community event on Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 3 to 8 p.m. to celebrate 20 years of being a Planetree Hospital. The heart of the Planetree philosophy is putting the patient at the center of care by engaging the patient and their family in the care plan, and creating a healing atmosphere. The Planetree model encourages...
Former F. H. Stoltze vice president to give talk on history of logging in Flathead
Ronald Buentemeier spent over four decades working for F. H. Stoltze Land & Lumber Company. He has a rare collection of photographs from the early days of logging in the Flathead Valley and each one has a story to tell. Buentemeier’s knowledge of the history of logging in the valley is extensive and his perspective is one that many have enjoyed hearing about as he’s been asked to speak for various groups throughout the years. On Sunday, Aug. 28 at 2 p.m. Buentemeier will give a free talk at the Whitefish Community Center. His presentation will focus on the history of F....
Katherine Louise Anderson
Katherine Louise Anderson, 79 of Whitefish, passed away, Aug. 18, 2022, at Logan Hospital. Katherine is survived by her son Marcus Burdick. Austin Funeral and Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Katherine’s family.
Montana Art Theatre performs original play adapted from Irish classic
The Montana Art Theatre (MAT) will debut its original production “A Different Kind of Woman” on Aug. 26 and 27 at 7:30 p.m. at The O’Shaughnessy Center. The play, which will be performed as a staged reading, is an adaptation of "The Playboy of the Western World" — a play written by Irish playwright John Millington Synge and first performed in the early 1900s. MAT’s adaptation of the play was conceived by MAT Artistic Director Nick Rapp and Whitefish resident Leanette Galaz. It was written and adapted by Rapp and Jessica Rose Felix, and the entire cast together helped devise...
Chris Allen
Chris Allen, 60 of Whitefish, passed away Aug. 18, 2022 at Logan Hospital. Chris is survived by his daughter Mariah Allen. Austin Funeral and Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Chris’s family.
Whitefish Trail Hootenanny returns to downtown Whitefish
After a two-year hiatus, the Whitefish Trail Hootenanny is back. Come celebrate the Whitefish Trail and local conservation lands with Whitefish Legacy Partners during the annual Whitefish Trail Hootenanny on Friday, Aug. 19 at Depot Park in downtown Whitefish from 5 to 9 p.m. Enjoy live music, kid’s activities, food trucks, local craft beer and a huge raffle. All ages are welcome, and participants are encouraged to walk or ride their bikes to the event. All proceeds directly benefit the Whitefish Trail. The annual music festival features three live bands: A-Mac & the Height from Denver, the Timber Rattlers from...
Northwest Montana Fair opens
The 2022 Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo opens Aug. 17 (today) at the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell and will feature a performance by country star Lee Brice, three nights of Ram PRCA Rodeo, a Big Air Bash motorcycle stunt show, a carnival and hundreds of exhibits as well as a host of show animals on display. Tickets for the rodeo and Big Air Bash are still available and can be purchased online at www.nwmtfair.com. Lee Brice tickets have sold out. A limited number of discounted “Pay-One-Price” tickets for the carnival are on sale now at all Whitefish Credit Union branches, the fairgrounds...
S.N.O.W. Bus Brewfest in Depot Park Saturday
After the event had been canceled for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the S.N.O.W Bus Fundraiser Brewfest returns this year. On Saturday, Aug. 20, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Depot Park in Whitefish, Brewfest attendees can support free public transportation in Whitefish while sampling delicious brews from around the region. Those headed to the event can purchase tickets in advance at bigmtncommercial.org or at four locations in-person — Whitefish Mountain Resort guest information, Kalispell Sportsman & Ski Haus, Bonsai Brewing Project and Bias Brewing. Tickets are $20 if bought in advance, $25 at the door and those under 21 and designated drivers are $10. For more information visit bigmtncommercial.org/events
