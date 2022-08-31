Read full article on original website
montanaoutdoor.com
Comments sought on Holland Lake Lodge Facility Expansion Project
Kalispell, MT September 1, 2022 – Kurt Steele, Flathead National Forest Supervisor, invites the public to provide input on the proposed Holland Lake Lodge Facility Expansion Project. The project proposes to repair the existing historic old lodge, add new buildings enhance accommodations and upgrade the infrastructure within the existing 15-acre permit area.
Flathead Beacon
The Route Ahead for Whitefish
As population and visitor growth continues to create traffic congestion and strain Whitefish’s infrastructure limits, city planners have finalized a blueprint to steer transportation planning through 2040, updating an outmoded 2010 plan that places a greater emphasis on walking and bicycling and engineering a logical transit network. Years in...
Flathead Beacon
As Whitefish Eyes Housing Needs, Report Lays Bare Affordability Issues
A draft updated community housing needs assessment report made public by the city of Whitefish in August shows that the rate of residential construction isn’t the big problem when it comes to the housing crisis that has gripped the mountain town. From 2016 through 2021, the city needed 980...
NBCMontana
1 dead in vehicle vs. motorcycle collision near Somers
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Highway Patrol responded to a report of a vehicle vs. motorcycle accident at mile marker 1.3 near Somers at 6:35 p.m. Friday. A Montana Highway Patrol report says a 49-year-old man from Somers drove a Toyota Sequoia north on Somers Road approaching Montana Highway 82.
montanaliving.com
Kalispell Ski Club moves to Blacktail Mountain
The Kalispell Ski Club is moving to Blacktail Mountain this year. The ski club is the lead organization that provides free ski lessons to youth in northwest Montana. For years the club has operated at Big Mountain, but will make the move this year to Blacktail ski area in Lakeside, Montana.
7 new fires crop up after lightning storm
Seven new wildfires cropped up Wednesday night across Northwest Montana as thunder and lightning storms moved over the region. The largest, the Star Fire, was estimated at 77 acres Thursday morning. It is just north of Heron in Sanders County. Not far away, the Government Fire north of Noxon was estimated at 30 acres. In Lincoln County, four fires less than an acre in size sparked up. The Williams Creek Fire is west of Libby just south of U.S. 2. The Dunn Fire is southeast of the Libby Dam. The Schrieber Lake and Upper Schreiber fires are on the west side of...
City holds open house to receive public input on community housing
As part of the Whitefish Strategic Housing Plan update, the city is holding an open house to receive feedback from the public on the recent draft of the updated Housing Needs Assessment. The community housing open house will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the City Council Chambers at Whitefish City Hall. City staff will also present main findings of the draft assessment periodically throughout the open house — those times are 10 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The city says the open house is ongoing throughout the day to provide the public with...
Crews battling wildfire west of Kalispell
A Type 3 Incident Management Team is on the scene of a 50-acre wildfire burning 21 miles west of Kalispell.
NBCMontana
Clinton man sentenced for dealing meth
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Clinton man was sentenced to just under 7 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Missoula and Flathead counties. Michael Scott Naron, 34, pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to distribute meth. The following was sent out by the Montana Department of Justice:. A Clinton...
Randy Watkins
On the morning of Aug. 15, 2022, Randy Watkins of Whitefish died at home, at the age of 74. His weak heart finally gave out. It was a painless and peaceful passing for him. His family was at his side to help send him off on his heavenly journey. Born in 1948, Randy grew up on a wheat farm near the little town of Benge in eastern Washington with his older sister, Beckey, and their loving parents, Ronald and Maxine. Randy developed his strong work ethic working with his dad on their family farm. He learned how to operate trucks,...
City Council meeting features rezoning requests, residential trash bin update
An applicant’s request for postponement last Monday night during the city council meeting shorted what would have been a long night. With two councilors missing from the Aug. 15 meeting, the Whitefish City Council postponed a hearing regarding a major rezoning with additional requests for land on Edgewood Drive. All ordinances require a two-thirds majority of the council to vote in favor for passage. Since Councilors Steve Qunell and Giuseppe Caltabiano were absent and excused, all four of the remaining council members would have to vote unanimously for the ordinance in order for it to pass. In the meeting, the...
Fairfield Sun Times
Driver taken to hospital after pickup hit by semi-truck tire
WHITEFISH, Mont. - A pickup was struck by a tire that came off a semi-truck near Lower Stillwater Lake. The Whitefish Fire Department (WFD) shared information on the incident Thursday, saying the incident happened on Highway 93. According to WFD, the tire bounced off the truck, and the driver was...
Public invited to Baker Ave. underpass celebration
Join the City of Whitefish on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the Baker Avenue Underpass for a ribbon cutting celebration. The underpass creates a safe bike and pedestrian corridor connecting downtown to nearby destinations such as the Whitefish Trail, Grouse Mountain Park and City Beach. Frank Sweeney, City of Whitefish Deputy Mayor, will be on hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony. The underpass was designed by WGM Group with Stephanie Reynolds as the lead design engineer. Construction was completed by LHC. The underpass project was funded with Tax Increment Funds. Stumptown Art Studio and Whitefish Legacy Partners also received funding from the Tourism Grant Program and the MT Department of Commerce. This multi-partner project created wayfinding signs, “You Are Here” maps and inspiring public art. Stumptown Art Studio engaged several local artists to capture the essence of life in northwest Montana. Meet the team behind the underpass project and art installation projects that have provided much-needed pedestrian access combined with amazing public art.
montanarightnow.com
Names of victims of separate crashes this week released by Flathead Co. Sheriff’s Office
KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people killed in separate vehicle accidents this week. On Aug. 29, Stephanie Nicole Casaulong, age 36 of Kalispell, died in a single vehicle rollover crash near Martin City. According to the sheriff’s office, Casaulong was...
montanarightnow.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Somers
SOMERS, Mont. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Somers Friday evening. Around 6:30 pm, a Toyota Sequoia was north on Somers Rd. and turned on to MT-82. Montana Highway Patrol says the Toyota failed to yield to a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was driving east on MT-82. The motorcycle collided with the left side of the Toyota.
Kalispell man dies in motorcycle crash
A motorcyclist died after crashing into the back of a pickup truck north of Kalispell on Tuesday night.
montanarightnow.com
Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Media Release
KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people…
Missoula man jailed after woman dies in rollover crash
A Missoula man is facing charges following a Monday night fatal rollover crash that happened near Martin City.
Clinton man sentenced on drug trafficking charges
A Clinton man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in Missoula and Flathead counties was sentenced to prison on Friday.
Northwest Ballet School celebrates 45 years
The Northwest Ballet School is celebrating its 45th season. As the Flathead Valley's first dance studio, established in 1977, it is also the longest-running one with its main studio located in Kalispell (the Dance Art Center) and an additional branch in Whitefish (at the O'Shaughnessy Center). The school offers classes for ages 3 1/2 to adults in ballet, pointe, tap, jazz/contemporary, cheer, and musical theatre. Other classes offered have included hip-hop, Pas de Deux, breakdancing, ballroom, and modern. Owner and Director Marisa Roth has been at the helm for almost 16 years after taking the school over from founder Carol...
Whitefish Pilot
Whitefish, MT
