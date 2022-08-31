Read full article on original website
Kalispell Ski Club moves to Blacktail Mountain
The Kalispell Ski Club is moving to Blacktail Mountain this year. The ski club is the lead organization that provides free ski lessons to youth in northwest Montana. For years the club has operated at Big Mountain, but will make the move this year to Blacktail ski area in Lakeside, Montana.
NVMS fall music programs
North Valley Music School starts program year 2022-23 with a fall schedule full of diverse and inclusive music programs and invites the community to enroll. The nonprofit music school matches high-quality instruction from experienced musicians with students of ages, backgrounds and skill levels. Scholarships are also available. A multitude of options for musical instruction is offered, including: Music Together - Early childhood group experience for ages 0-5 with a caregiver Glee Club - Free children’s choir for ages 7-12 Music Tech Camp - Digital music creation for fifth to eighth graders Bucket Drumming - Fun percussion sessions for fourth to eighth graders Bluegrass Fiddle and...
Looking Back for August 31
A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler 50 Years Ago August 31, 1972 A new gymnasium for Central School was a step closer to reality with the calling for bids on the structure by the District 44 School Board. Plans call for the inclusion of three separate gym facilities under one roof with one for girls’ P.E., one for boys’ P.E. and one for gymnastics and wrestling. The building also includes locker rooms along with the necessary shower facilities, although it may not be financially feasible for the lockers to be installed at this time. 40 Years Ago September 2, 1982 The streams...
Air Quality Alert issued for several Western Montana counties
HELENA - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Alert for several Western Montana counties.
The Route Ahead for Whitefish
As population and visitor growth continues to create traffic congestion and strain Whitefish’s infrastructure limits, city planners have finalized a blueprint to steer transportation planning through 2040, updating an outmoded 2010 plan that places a greater emphasis on walking and bicycling and engineering a logical transit network. Years in...
1 dead in vehicle vs. motorcycle collision near Somers
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Highway Patrol responded to a report of a vehicle vs. motorcycle accident at mile marker 1.3 near Somers at 6:35 p.m. Friday. A Montana Highway Patrol report says a 49-year-old man from Somers drove a Toyota Sequoia north on Somers Road approaching Montana Highway 82.
Missoula man jailed after woman dies in rollover crash
A Missoula man is facing charges following a Monday night fatal rollover crash that happened near Martin City.
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Somers
SOMERS, Mont. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Somers Friday evening. Around 6:30 pm, a Toyota Sequoia was north on Somers Rd. and turned on to MT-82. Montana Highway Patrol says the Toyota failed to yield to a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was driving east on MT-82. The motorcycle collided with the left side of the Toyota.
Kalispell man dies in motorcycle crash
A motorcyclist died after crashing into the back of a pickup truck north of Kalispell on Tuesday night.
7 new fires crop up after lightning storm
Seven new wildfires cropped up Wednesday night across Northwest Montana as thunder and lightning storms moved over the region. The largest, the Star Fire, was estimated at 77 acres Thursday morning. It is just north of Heron in Sanders County. Not far away, the Government Fire north of Noxon was estimated at 30 acres. In Lincoln County, four fires less than an acre in size sparked up. The Williams Creek Fire is west of Libby just south of U.S. 2. The Dunn Fire is southeast of the Libby Dam. The Schrieber Lake and Upper Schreiber fires are on the west side of...
Crews battling wildfire west of Kalispell
A Type 3 Incident Management Team is on the scene of a 50-acre wildfire burning 21 miles west of Kalispell.
Shooting at Montana bar leaves woman dead, husband wounded
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Authorities said a man shot two people, killing a woman and seriously injuring her husband, during a weekend altercation at a bar in northwestern Montana near Glacier National Park. Whisper Dawn Mari Sellars, 28, of Hungry Horse, died at the scene of the shooting outside of the South Fork Saloon in Martin City, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said. A 40-year-old man from Kila was arrested...
Names of victims of separate crashes this week released by Flathead Co. Sheriff’s Office
KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people killed in separate vehicle accidents this week. On Aug. 29, Stephanie Nicole Casaulong, age 36 of Kalispell, died in a single vehicle rollover crash near Martin City. According to the sheriff’s office, Casaulong was...
Mother of Five Shot to Death in Altercation Outside a Montana Bar
There are certainly more questions than answers right now surrounding this horrific tragedy. What started as an argument over sitting in someone else's golf cart turned into a shooting. And a mother of five from northwest Montana won't be coming home to her kids. Associated Press and the Hungry Horse...
Round Star Project advances to the next step
The Flathead National Forest, Tally Lake Ranger District, last week announced that the Round Star Project has moved to the next phase of its planning process with the release of the draft decision notice. The draft decision includes commercial timber harvest on up to 6,324 acres and noncommercial vegetation treatments on up to 2,866 acres. Approximately 92 % of the Round Star project area is in the wildland-urban interface. The project area is located on the northwest side of the Flathead Valley, approximately 13 miles west of Whitefish extending from Round Meadow to the northwest corner of Star Meadows. According...
Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Media Release
Brothers face weapon charges after alleged assault
Two brothers arrested last week are accused of firing a semi-automatic weapon at a woman, and at one point holding a pistol to her head. Raymond Irwin Hallas, 65, and Eugene George Hallas, 73, are each facing felony assault with a weapon charges in Flathead District Court. According to charging documents, the alleged incident took place Aug. 24 at a property on Montana 40 between Columbia Falls and Whitefish. Flathead County Sheriff’s Office deputies used a drone to locate the brothers after responding to a report of a disturbance with a weapon. At the scene, deputies spoke with Celina Turner, who said she...
Council approves controversial marijuana dispensary on Baker Avenue
Last week, Whitefish City Council discussed and eventually voted to approve a conditional use permit for a marijuana dispensary to operate at 333 Baker Avenue. The green building was previously used as a physical therapy office and is directly across the street from the Whitefish Credit Union on Baker Avenue. Typically dispensaries in Whitefish require an administrative conditional use permit, which is one that is approved by staff without a public hearing, but this particular request raised some controversy. Due to a comment by the Whitefish Credit Union, who contend that the proposal will adversely or injuriously affect their personal or...
WTC hosts volunteer appreciation party
The Whitefish Theatre Company is hosting a Volunteer Appreciation Party at the O’Shaughnessy Center on Thursday, Aug. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. All community members are invited to attend, including current WTC volunteers as well as new people that would like to get involved with the theatre. The evening will involve a preview video of WTC’s 2022-2023 season and allow attendees to sign up for various show volunteer needs throughout the year. Volunteer needs include costume sewing, help with props, tech assistance, set building, ushering, box office help and more. WTC will also be announcing its Volunteer of the Year Award at this event. Complimentary food and drinks will be provided along with time to connect with other WTC volunteers. Please email Kim Krueger at kim@whitefishtheatreco.org to RSVP.
Katherine Louise Anderson
Katherine Louise Anderson, 79 of Whitefish, passed away, Aug. 18, 2022, at Logan Hospital. Katherine is survived by her son Marcus Burdick. Austin Funeral and Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Katherine’s family.
Whitefish Pilot
Whitefish, MT
