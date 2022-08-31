ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Boating Safety Tips for Labor Day Weekend

By Sponsored Content
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 4 days ago

As Summer 2022 comes to an end, close out your summer with an incredible Labor Day weekend on the water!

As you set out for your final summer cruise, of course, you want to have fun, but the main priority is to be safe!

Review these 5 boating safety tips to make the most of your Labor Day weekend.

1. Check the Weather

Always check the forecast before your planned boat day, and check throughout your excursion. If the forecast shows a warm and sunny day, perfect! You are ready for a day on the water. However, if there is a possibility of a storm, you may want to consider going another time.

2. Make a Float Plan

The National Safe Boating Council recommends making a float plan each time you go boating. A float plan provides authorities with crucial information in the event of an emergency on the water.

To execute a float plan, let someone on shore know the following:

  • Trip itinerary
  • Operator and passenger information
  • Boat type and registration
  • Communication equipment on board

3. Travel at a Safe Speed

With more boats on the water for summer’s last hoorah, this is an especially important tip to practice. Be familiar with the local boating speed zones and travel at a safe speed. Boats don’t have brakes, so the driver needs to always be ready to slow down at any moment. It is important for every boater to pay attention to no wake zones as causing a wake and driving into a wake can be dangerous.

4. Don’t Drink and Drive

While alcohol is allowed on boats, it is illegal for the captain to be under the influence of any mind-altering substances. BUIs are involved in one-third of all recreational boating fatalities. Utilize a designated driver to keep your party safe while on the water.

5. Safety Equipment

Safety equipment is essential for any day on the water, starting with life jackets for each person that fit properly.

Of course, if you’re a member of Nautical Boat Club, all the safety equipment is provided by the club for every outing.

